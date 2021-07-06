Basic rate-limiting middleware for Express that slows down responses rather than blocking them outright. Use to limit repeated requests to public APIs and/or endpoints such as password reset.
Plays nice with Express Rate Limit
Note: this module does not share state with other processes/servers by default. This module was extracted from Express Rate Limit 2.x and can work with it's stores:
Note: when using express-slow-down and express-rate-limit with an external store, you'll need to create two instances of the store and provide different prefixes so that they don't double-count requests.
$ npm install --save express-slow-down
For an API-only server where the rules should be applied to all requests:
const slowDown = require("express-slow-down");
app.enable("trust proxy"); // only if you're behind a reverse proxy (Heroku, Bluemix, AWS if you use an ELB, custom Nginx setup, etc)
const speedLimiter = slowDown({
windowMs: 15 * 60 * 1000, // 15 minutes
delayAfter: 100, // allow 100 requests per 15 minutes, then...
delayMs: 500 // begin adding 500ms of delay per request above 100:
// request # 101 is delayed by 500ms
// request # 102 is delayed by 1000ms
// request # 103 is delayed by 1500ms
// etc.
});
// apply to all requests
app.use(speedLimiter);
For a "regular" web server (e.g. anything that uses
express.static()), where the rate-limiter should only apply to certain requests:
const slowDown = require("express-slow-down");
app.enable("trust proxy"); // only if you're behind a reverse proxy (Heroku, Bluemix, AWS if you use an ELB, custom Nginx setup, etc)
const resetPasswordSpeedLimiter = slowDown({
windowMs: 15 * 60 * 1000, // 15 minutes
delayAfter: 5, // allow 5 requests to go at full-speed, then...
delayMs: 100 // 6th request has a 100ms delay, 7th has a 200ms delay, 8th gets 300ms, etc.
});
// only apply to POST requests to /reset-password/
app.post("/reset-password/", resetPasswordSpeedLimiter, function(req, res) {
// handle /reset-password/ request here...
});
req.slowDown
A
req.slowDown property is added to all requests with the following fields:
limit: The options.delayAfter value (defaults to 1)
current: The number of requests in the current window
remaining: The number of requests remaining before rate-limiting begins
resetTime: When the window will reset and current will return to 0, and remaining will return to limit (in milliseconds since epoch - compare to Date.now()). Note: this field depends on store support. It will be undefined if the store does not provide the value.
delay: Amount of delay imposed on current request (milliseconds)
windowMs: milliseconds - how long to keep records of requests in memory. Defaults to
60000 (1 minute).
delayAfter: max number of connections during
windowMs before starting to delay responses. Number or function that returns a number. Defaults to
1. Set to
0 to disable delaying.
delayMs: milliseconds - how long to delay the response, multiplied by (number of recent hits -
delayAfter). Defaults to
1000 (1 second). Set to
0 to disable delaying.
maxDelayMs: milliseconds - maximum value for
delayMs after many consecutive attempts, that is, after the n-th request, the delay will be always
maxDelayMs. Important when your application is running behind a load balancer or reverse proxy that has a request timeout. Defaults to
Infinity.
// Example
// Given:
{
delayAfter: 1,
delayMs: 1000,
maxDelayMs: 20000,
}
// Results will be:
// 1st request - no delay
// 2nd request - 1000ms delay
// 3rd request - 2000ms delay
// 4th request - 3000ms delay
// ...
// 20th request - 19000ms delay
// 21st request - 20000ms delay
// 22nd request - 20000ms delay
// 23rd request - 20000ms delay
// 24th request - 20000ms delay <-- will not increase past 20000ms
// ...
skipFailedRequests: when
true failed requests (response status >= 400) won't be counted. Defaults to
false.
skipSuccessfulRequests: when
true successful requests (response status < 400) won't be counted. Defaults to
false.
keyGenerator: Function used to generate keys. By default user IP address (req.ip) is used. Defaults:
function (req /*, res*/) {
return req.ip;
}
skip: Function used to skip requests. Returning true from the function will skip limiting for that request. Defaults:
function (/*req, res*/) {
return false;
}
onLimitReached: Function to listen the first time the limit is reached within windowMs. Defaults:
function (req, res, options) {
/* empty */
}
store: The storage to use when persisting rate limit attempts. By default, the MemoryStore is used.
headers: Add
X-SlowDown-Limit,
X-SlowDown-Remaining, and if the store supports it,
X-SlowDown-Reset headers to all responses. Modeled after the equivalent headers in express-rate-limit. Default:
false
MIT © Nathan Friedly