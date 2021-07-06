openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
esd

express-slow-down

by Nathan Friedly
1.4.0 (see all)

Slow down repeated requests; use as an alternative (or addition) to express-rate-limit

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.5K

GitHub Stars

172

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Express Slow Down

Build Status NPM version Dependency Status Development Dependency Status

Basic rate-limiting middleware for Express that slows down responses rather than blocking them outright. Use to limit repeated requests to public APIs and/or endpoints such as password reset.

Plays nice with Express Rate Limit

Note: this module does not share state with other processes/servers by default. This module was extracted from Express Rate Limit 2.x and can work with it's stores:

Stores

  • Memory Store (default, built-in) - stores hits in-memory in the Node.js process. Does not share state with other servers or processes.
  • Redis Store
  • Memcached Store

Note: when using express-slow-down and express-rate-limit with an external store, you'll need to create two instances of the store and provide different prefixes so that they don't double-count requests.

Install

$ npm install --save express-slow-down

Usage

For an API-only server where the rules should be applied to all requests:

const slowDown = require("express-slow-down");

app.enable("trust proxy"); // only if you're behind a reverse proxy (Heroku, Bluemix, AWS if you use an ELB, custom Nginx setup, etc)

const speedLimiter = slowDown({
  windowMs: 15 * 60 * 1000, // 15 minutes
  delayAfter: 100, // allow 100 requests per 15 minutes, then...
  delayMs: 500 // begin adding 500ms of delay per request above 100:
  // request # 101 is delayed by  500ms
  // request # 102 is delayed by 1000ms
  // request # 103 is delayed by 1500ms
  // etc.
});

//  apply to all requests
app.use(speedLimiter);

For a "regular" web server (e.g. anything that uses express.static()), where the rate-limiter should only apply to certain requests:

const slowDown = require("express-slow-down");

app.enable("trust proxy"); // only if you're behind a reverse proxy (Heroku, Bluemix, AWS if you use an ELB, custom Nginx setup, etc)

const resetPasswordSpeedLimiter = slowDown({
  windowMs: 15 * 60 * 1000, // 15 minutes
  delayAfter: 5, // allow 5 requests to go at full-speed, then...
  delayMs: 100 // 6th request has a 100ms delay, 7th has a 200ms delay, 8th gets 300ms, etc.
});

// only apply to POST requests to /reset-password/
app.post("/reset-password/", resetPasswordSpeedLimiter, function(req, res) {
  // handle /reset-password/ request here...
});

req.slowDown

A req.slowDown property is added to all requests with the following fields:

  • limit: The options.delayAfter value (defaults to 1)
  • current: The number of requests in the current window
  • remaining: The number of requests remaining before rate-limiting begins
  • resetTime: When the window will reset and current will return to 0, and remaining will return to limit (in milliseconds since epoch - compare to Date.now()). Note: this field depends on store support. It will be undefined if the store does not provide the value.
  • delay: Amount of delay imposed on current request (milliseconds)

Configuration

  • windowMs: milliseconds - how long to keep records of requests in memory. Defaults to 60000 (1 minute).

  • delayAfter: max number of connections during windowMs before starting to delay responses. Number or function that returns a number. Defaults to 1. Set to 0 to disable delaying.

  • delayMs: milliseconds - how long to delay the response, multiplied by (number of recent hits - delayAfter). Defaults to 1000 (1 second). Set to 0 to disable delaying.

  • maxDelayMs: milliseconds - maximum value for delayMs after many consecutive attempts, that is, after the n-th request, the delay will be always maxDelayMs. Important when your application is running behind a load balancer or reverse proxy that has a request timeout. Defaults to Infinity.

    // Example

// Given:
{
    delayAfter: 1,
    delayMs: 1000,
    maxDelayMs: 20000,
}

// Results will be:
// 1st request - no delay
// 2nd request - 1000ms delay
// 3rd request - 2000ms delay
// 4th request - 3000ms delay
// ...
// 20th request - 19000ms delay
// 21st request - 20000ms delay
// 22nd request - 20000ms delay
// 23rd request - 20000ms delay
// 24th request - 20000ms delay <-- will not increase past 20000ms
// ...

  • skipFailedRequests: when true failed requests (response status >= 400) won't be counted. Defaults to false.

  • skipSuccessfulRequests: when true successful requests (response status < 400) won't be counted. Defaults to false.

  • keyGenerator: Function used to generate keys. By default user IP address (req.ip) is used. Defaults:

    function (req /*, res*/) {
    return req.ip;
}

  • skip: Function used to skip requests. Returning true from the function will skip limiting for that request. Defaults:

    function (/*req, res*/) {
    return false;
}

  • onLimitReached: Function to listen the first time the limit is reached within windowMs. Defaults:

    function (req, res, options) {
/* empty */
}

  • store: The storage to use when persisting rate limit attempts. By default, the MemoryStore is used.

    • Note: when using express-slow-down and express-rate-limit with an external store, you'll need to create two instances of the store and provide different prefixes so that they don't double-count requests.

  • headers: Add X-SlowDown-Limit, X-SlowDown-Remaining, and if the store supports it, X-SlowDown-Reset headers to all responses. Modeled after the equivalent headers in express-rate-limit. Default: false

License

MIT © Nathan Friedly

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial