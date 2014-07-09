Express Slash

Express middleware for people who are anal about trailing slashes.

If you're a good person, then you enable Express' "strict routing" because you understand the difference between /about and /about/ . You know that these URLs are not the same and they have different meanings. The trouble is, being a good person and caring about your trailing slashes is harder than not. Plus, you also care about other people, and it would be rude to 404 them when they forget the trailing slash. Luckily, there's this package to solve all your trailing slash problems :D

This Express middleware should come after your app's router middleware. It will handle [GET and HEAD] requests for URLs which did not have a matching route by either adding or removing a trailing slash to the URL's path, then checking the app's router for a matching route for the new URL, in which case it will redirect the client (301 by default) to that URL.

Note: Choose the correct version of this package for your Express version:

v1.x : Express 3.x

: Express 3.x v2.x : Express 4.x

Installation

Install using npm:

npm install express-slash

Usage

Enable Express' "strict routing" setting, and add this middleware after your app's router middleware:

var express = require ( 'express' ), slash = require ( 'express-slash' ); var app = express(); app.enable( 'strict routing' ); var router = express.Router({ caseSensitive : app.get( 'case sensitive routing' ), strict : app.get( 'strict routing' ) }); app.use(router); app.use(slash()); router.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'Home' ); }); router.get( '/about/' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'About' ); }); router.get( '/about/people' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'People' ); }); app.listen( 3000 );

Now when someone navigates to /about , they'll be redirected to /about/ , and when someone navigates to /about/people/ , they'll be redirected to /about/people .

License

This software is free to use under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.