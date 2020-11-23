sitemap.xml from a list of URLs
Create an Express middleware that serves
sitemap.xml from a list of URLs.
This package automatically handles sitemaps with more than 50,000 URLs. In these cases, multiple sitemap files will be generated along with a "sitemap index" to comply with the sitemap spec and requirements from search engines like Google.
If only one sitemap file is needed (i.e. there are less than 50,000 URLs) then
it is served directly at
/sitemap.xml. Otherwise, a sitemap index is served at
/sitemap.xml and sitemaps at
/sitemap-0.xml,
/sitemap-1.xml, etc.
npm install express-sitemap-xml
You can see this package in action on BitMidi, a site for listening to your favorite MIDI files.
The easiest way to use this package is with the Express middleware.
const express = require('express')
const expressSitemapXml = require('express-sitemap-xml')
const app = express()
app.use(expressSitemapXml(getUrls, 'https://bitmidi.com'))
async function getUrls () {
return await getUrlsFromDatabase()
}
Remember to add a
Sitemap line to
robots.txt like this:
Sitemap: https://bitmidi.com/sitemap.xml
The package can also be used without the Express middleware.
const { buildSitemaps } = require('express-sitemap-xml')
async function run () {
const urls = ['/1', '/2', '/3']
const sitemaps = await buildSitemaps(urls, 'https://bitmidi.com')
console.log(Object.keys(sitemaps))
// ['/sitemap.xml']
console.log(sitemaps['/sitemap.xml'])
// `<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
// <urlset xmlns="http://www.sitemaps.org/schemas/sitemap/0.9">
// <url>
// <loc>https://bitmidi.com/1</loc>
// <lastmod>${getTodayStr()}</lastmod>
// </url>
// <url>
// <loc>https://bitmidi.com/2</loc>
// <lastmod>${getTodayStr()}</lastmod>
// </url>
// <url>
// <loc>https://bitmidi.com/3</loc>
// <lastmod>${getTodayStr()}</lastmod>
// </url>
// </urlset>`
})
middleware = expressSitemapXml(getUrls, base)
Create a
sitemap.xml middleware. Both arguments are required.
The
getUrls argument specifies an async function that resolves to an array of
URLs to be included in the sitemap. Each URL in the array can either be an
absolute or relative URL string like
'/1', or an object specifying additional
options about the URL:
{
url: '/1',
lastMod: new Date('2000-02-02'), // optional (specify `true` for today's date)
changeFreq: 'weekly' // optional
}
For more information about these options, see the sitemap spec. Note that the
priority option is not supported because Google ignores it.
The
getUrls function is called at most once per 24 hours. The resulting
sitemap(s) are cached to make repeated HTTP requests faster.
The
base argument specifies the base URL to be used in case any URLs are
specified as relative URLs. The argument is also used if a sitemap index needs
to be generated and sitemap locations need to be specified, e.g.
${base}/sitemap-0.xml becomes
https://bitmidi.com/sitemap-0.xml.
sitemaps = expressSitemapXml.buildSitemaps(urls, base)
Create an object where the keys are sitemap URLs to be served by the server and the values are strings of sitemap XML content. (This function does no caching.)
The
urls argument is an array of URLs to be included in the sitemap. Each URL
in the array can either be an absolute or relative URL string like
'/1', or an
object specifying additional options about the URL. See above for more info
about the options.
The
base argument is the same as above.
The return value is an object that looks like this:
{
'/sitemap.xml': '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>...'
}
Or if multiple sitemaps are needed, then the return object looks like this:
{
'/sitemap.xml': '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>...',
'/sitemap-0.xml': '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>...',
'/sitemap-1.xml': '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>...'
}
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.