Sitemap and Robots for expressjs 3 and 4
Install through NPM
npm install express-sitemap
or
git clone git://github.com/hex7c0/express-sitemap.git
inside expressjs project
var sitemap = require('express-sitemap')();
var app = require('express')();
sitemap.generate(app);
if you want generate your own url
var sitemap = require('express-sitemap');
sitemap({
map: {
'/foo': ['get'],
'/foo2': ['get','post'],
'/admin': ['get'],
'/backdoor': [],
},
route: {
'/foo': {
lastmod: '2014-06-20',
changefreq: 'always',
priority: 1.0,
},
'/admin': {
disallow: true,
},
'/backdoor': {
hide: true,
},
},
}).XMLtoFile();
and this will be sitemap.xml
<urlset xmlns="http://www.sitemaps.org/schemas/sitemap/0.9">
<url>
<loc>http://127.0.0.1/foo</loc>
<lastmod>2014-06-19</lastmod>
<changefreq>always</changefreq>
<priority>1</priority>
</url>
<url>
<loc>http://127.0.0.1/foo2</loc>
</url>
</urlset>
and this will be robots.txt
User-agent: *
Disallow: /admin
reset prototype Object for sitemap
sitemap.reset();
generate sitemap (wrapper)
sitemap.generate(app);
generate sitemap from express 4.x configuration. Add an array with Router path if you want use nested callback
sitemap.generate4(app [, Router]);
generate sitemap from express 3.x configuration
sitemap.generate3(app);
generate prototype Object for sitemap if you use middleware or dynamic building
sitemap.tickle();
write sitemap Object to file (set pathname inside module configuration or like argument)
sitemap.XMLtoFile([path]);
write robots.txt to file (set pathname inside module configuration or like argument)
sitemap.TXTtoFile([path]);
write both to files
sitemap.toFile();
stream sitemap to web
sitemap.XMLtoWeb(res);
stream robots.txt to web
sitemap.TXTtoWeb(res);
http - String Website HTTP protocol (http | https) (default "http")
cache - Integer Enable cache integration, refresh map after this millisecond value (default "false")
url - String Website URL (default "127.0.0.1")
port - Number Website Port (default "80")
head - String Head of XML file (default "")
sitemap - String Name of sitemap file (default "sitemap.xml")
robots - String Name of robots file (default "robots.txt")
sitemapSubmission - String Set
Sitemap absolute location into robots (default "disable")
route - Object Add extra information to sitemap related to this documentation (default "disabled")
lastmod - Date Integrity not controlled
changefreq - String Integrity not controlled
priority - Float Integrity not controlled
alternatepages - Array Add alternate language pages related to this documentation
rel - String Integrity not controlled
hreflang - String Integrity not controlled
href - String Integrity not controlled
allow - Boolean Flag for "allow" this route from parsing, and save into
robots.txt (default "null")
disallow - Boolean Flag for "disallow" this route from parsing, and save into
robots.txt (default "null")
hide - Boolean Flag for hide this route from globally parsing (no .xml or .txt) (default "false")
map - Object Force route () detection and building (default "disabled")
hideByRegex - Array Array of RegEx that remove routes from output (default "disabled")
generate - Object Fastly generate sitemap from express app (default "disabled")
you can use
route: {'ALL': {} } if you want propagate extra information to all your urls
Take a look at my examples