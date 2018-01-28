Sitemap and Robots for expressjs 3 and 4

Installation

Install through NPM

npm install express-sitemap

or

git clone git://github.com/hex7c0/express-sitemap.git

API

inside expressjs project

var sitemap = require ( 'express-sitemap' )(); var app = require ( 'express' )(); sitemap.generate(app);

Methods

if you want generate your own url

var sitemap = require ( 'express-sitemap' ); sitemap({ map : { '/foo' : [ 'get' ], '/foo2' : [ 'get' , 'post' ], '/admin' : [ 'get' ], '/backdoor' : [], }, route : { '/foo' : { lastmod : '2014-06-20' , changefreq : 'always' , priority : 1.0 , }, '/admin' : { disallow : true , }, '/backdoor' : { hide : true , }, }, }).XMLtoFile();

and this will be sitemap.xml

< urlset xmlns = "http://www.sitemaps.org/schemas/sitemap/0.9" > < url > < loc > http://127.0.0.1/foo </ loc > < lastmod > 2014-06-19 </ lastmod > < changefreq > always </ changefreq > < priority > 1 </ priority > </ url > < url > < loc > http://127.0.0.1/foo2 </ loc > </ url > </ urlset >

and this will be robots.txt

User-agent: * Disallow: /admin

reset prototype Object for sitemap

sitemap.reset();

generate sitemap (wrapper)

sitemap.generate(app);

generate sitemap from express 4.x configuration. Add an array with Router path if you want use nested callback

sitemap.generate4(app [, Router]);

generate sitemap from express 3.x configuration

sitemap.generate3(app);

generate prototype Object for sitemap if you use middleware or dynamic building

sitemap.tickle();

write sitemap Object to file (set pathname inside module configuration or like argument)

sitemap.XMLtoFile([path]);

write robots.txt to file (set pathname inside module configuration or like argument)

sitemap.TXTtoFile([path]);

write both to files

sitemap.toFile();

stream sitemap to web

sitemap.XMLtoWeb(res);

stream robots.txt to web

sitemap.TXTtoWeb(res);

options

http - String Website HTTP protocol (http | https) (default "http")

- Website HTTP protocol (http | https) (default "http") cache - Integer Enable cache integration, refresh map after this millisecond value (default "false")

- Enable cache integration, refresh map after this millisecond value (default "false") url - String Website URL (default "127.0.0.1")

- Website URL (default "127.0.0.1") port - Number Website Port (default "80")

- Website Port (default "80") head - String Head of XML file (default "")

- Head of XML file (default "") sitemap - String Name of sitemap file (default "sitemap.xml")

- Name of sitemap file (default "sitemap.xml") robots - String Name of robots file (default "robots.txt")

- Name of robots file (default "robots.txt") sitemapSubmission - String Set Sitemap absolute location into robots (default "disable")

- Set absolute location into robots (default "disable") route - Object Add extra information to sitemap related to this documentation (default "disabled")

- Add extra information to sitemap related to this documentation (default "disabled") lastmod - Date Integrity not controlled

- Integrity not controlled changefreq - String Integrity not controlled

- Integrity not controlled priority - Float Integrity not controlled

- Integrity not controlled alternatepages - Array Add alternate language pages related to this documentation rel - String Integrity not controlled hreflang - String Integrity not controlled href - String Integrity not controlled

- Add alternate language pages related to this documentation allow - Boolean Flag for "allow" this route from parsing, and save into robots.txt (default "null")

- Flag for "allow" this route from parsing, and save into (default "null") disallow - Boolean Flag for "disallow" this route from parsing, and save into robots.txt (default "null")

- Flag for "disallow" this route from parsing, and save into (default "null") hide - Boolean Flag for hide this route from globally parsing (no .xml or .txt) (default "false")

- Flag for hide this route from globally parsing (no .xml or .txt) (default "false") map - Object Force route () detection and building (default "disabled")

- Force route () detection and building (default "disabled") hideByRegex - Array Array of RegEx that remove routes from output (default "disabled")

- Array of RegEx that remove routes from output (default "disabled") generate - Object Fastly generate sitemap from express app (default "disabled")

you can use route: {'ALL': {} } if you want propagate extra information to all your urls

Examples

Take a look at my examples