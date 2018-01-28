openbase logo
express-sitemap

by Francesco Carnielli
1.8.0 (see all)

sitemap and robots for Expressjs

Documentation
2.2K

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Sitemap

Readme

express-sitemap

NPM version Linux Status Windows Status Dependency Status Coveralls

Sitemap and Robots for expressjs 3 and 4

Installation

Install through NPM

npm install express-sitemap

or

git clone git://github.com/hex7c0/express-sitemap.git

API

inside expressjs project

var sitemap = require('express-sitemap')();

var app = require('express')();

sitemap.generate(app);

Methods

if you want generate your own url

var sitemap = require('express-sitemap');

sitemap({
    map: {
        '/foo': ['get'],
        '/foo2': ['get','post'],
        '/admin': ['get'],
        '/backdoor': [],
    },
    route: {
        '/foo': {
            lastmod: '2014-06-20',
            changefreq: 'always',
            priority: 1.0,
        },
        '/admin': {
            disallow: true,
        },
        '/backdoor': {
            hide: true,
        },
    },
}).XMLtoFile();

and this will be sitemap.xml

<urlset xmlns="http://www.sitemaps.org/schemas/sitemap/0.9">
    <url>
        <loc>http://127.0.0.1/foo</loc>
        <lastmod>2014-06-19</lastmod>
        <changefreq>always</changefreq>
        <priority>1</priority>
    </url>
    <url>
        <loc>http://127.0.0.1/foo2</loc>
    </url>
</urlset>

and this will be robots.txt

User-agent: *
Disallow: /admin

reset prototype Object for sitemap

sitemap.reset();

generate sitemap (wrapper)

sitemap.generate(app);

generate sitemap from express 4.x configuration. Add an array with Router path if you want use nested callback

sitemap.generate4(app [, Router]);

generate sitemap from express 3.x configuration

sitemap.generate3(app);

generate prototype Object for sitemap if you use middleware or dynamic building

sitemap.tickle();

write sitemap Object to file (set pathname inside module configuration or like argument)

sitemap.XMLtoFile([path]);

write robots.txt to file (set pathname inside module configuration or like argument)

sitemap.TXTtoFile([path]);

write both to files

sitemap.toFile();

stream sitemap to web

sitemap.XMLtoWeb(res);

stream robots.txt to web

sitemap.TXTtoWeb(res);

sitemap(options)

options

  • http - String Website HTTP protocol (http | https) (default "http")
  • cache - Integer Enable cache integration, refresh map after this millisecond value (default "false")
  • url - String Website URL (default "127.0.0.1")
  • port - Number Website Port (default "80")
  • head - String Head of XML file (default "")
  • sitemap - String Name of sitemap file (default "sitemap.xml")
  • robots - String Name of robots file (default "robots.txt")
  • sitemapSubmission - String Set Sitemap absolute location into robots (default "disable")
  • route - Object Add extra information to sitemap related to this documentation (default "disabled")
  • lastmod - Date Integrity not controlled
  • changefreq - String Integrity not controlled
  • priority - Float Integrity not controlled
  • alternatepages - Array Add alternate language pages related to this documentation
    • rel - String Integrity not controlled
    • hreflang - String Integrity not controlled
    • href - String Integrity not controlled
  • allow - Boolean Flag for "allow" this route from parsing, and save into robots.txt (default "null")
  • disallow - Boolean Flag for "disallow" this route from parsing, and save into robots.txt (default "null")
  • hide - Boolean Flag for hide this route from globally parsing (no .xml or .txt) (default "false")
  • map - Object Force route () detection and building (default "disabled")
  • hideByRegex - Array Array of RegEx that remove routes from output (default "disabled")
  • generate - Object Fastly generate sitemap from express app (default "disabled")

you can use route: {'ALL': {} } if you want propagate extra information to all your urls

Examples

Take a look at my examples

License GPLv3

