Real-time image processing for your express application.
express-sharp adds real-time image processing routes to your express application. Images are processed with sharp, a fast Node.js module for resizing images.
express-sharp
Express app endpoint image path transformation
https://example.com/path/to/my-scaler/images/my-image.jpg?w=100&h=50
Original images are loaded via an image adapter. Currently this includes HTTP and file system adapters.
$ yarn add express-sharp
See sharp installation for additional installation instructions.
Example app.js (See also
example/app.ts in this project):
import express from 'express'
import { expressSharp, FsAdapter, HttpAdapter } from 'express-sharp'
const app = express()
// Fetch original images via HTTP
app.use(
'/some-http-endpoint',
expressSharp({
imageAdapter: new HttpAdapter({
prefixUrl: 'http://example.com/images',
}),
})
)
// Alternative: Load original images from disk
app.use(
'/fs-endpoint',
expressSharp({
imageAdapter: new FsAdapter(path.join(__dirname, 'images')),
})
)
app.listen(3000)
Render
/images/image.jpg with 400x400 pixels:
curl http://my-server/express-sharp-endpoint/images/image.jpg?w=400&h=400
Same as above, but with 80% quality,
webp image type and with progressive enabled:
curl http://my-server/express-sharp-endpoint/images/image.jpg?w=400&h=400&f=webp&q=80&p
import { expressSharp } from 'express-sharp'
app.use('/some-http-endpoint', expressSharp(options))
Supported
options:
|Name
|Description
|Default
autoUseWebp
|Specifies whether images should automatically be rendered in webp format when supported by the browser.
true
cache
|If specified, the keyv cache configured here is used to cache the retrieval of the original images and the transformations.
|-
cors
|Any valid CORS configuration option
|-
imageAdapter
|Configures the image adapter to be used (see below). Must be specified.
|-
secret
|If specified, express-sharp will validate the incoming request to verify that a valid signature has been provided. The secret is used to compute this signature.
|-
express-sharp contains the following standard image adapters.
With this adapter original images are loaded from the hard disk.
import { FsAdapter } from 'express-sharp'
const adapter = new FsAdapter('/path/to/images')
Loads original images via HTTP. To use this adapter, the peer dependency
got must be installed:
$ yarn add got
import { HttpAdapter } from 'express-sharp'
const adapter = new HttpAdapter({
prefixUrl: 'http://localhost:3000/images',
})
The constructor can be passed any got options.
Loads images from Amazon S3. To use this adapter, the peer dependency
aws-sdk must be installed:
$ yarn add aws-sdk
import { S3Adapter } from 'express-sharp'
const bucketName = 'my-bucketname'
const adapter = new S3Adapter(bucketname)
The AWS SDK expects the environment variables
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY to be set.
If you needed your own adapters can be used. An "image adapter" is a class that implements the
ImageAdapter interface:
import { ImageAdapter } from 'express-sharp'
class MyAdapter implements ImageAdapter {
async fetch(id: string): Promise<Buffer | undefined> {
if (imageDoesNotExist(id)) {
return undefined
}
return Buffer.from('my image blob')
}
}
The fetching of the original images and the transformations can be cached. To enable this feature, the
cache option must be passed to the
expressSharp middleware. Any keyv cache stores can be passed.
In-memory cache example:
const cache = new Keyv({ namespace: 'express-sharp' })
app.use(
'/my-endpoint',
expressSharp({
cache,
imageAdapter: ...
})
)
Redis example:
const cache = new Keyv('redis://', { namespace: 'express-sharp' }
app.use(
'/my-endpoint',
expressSharp({
cache,
imageAdapter: ...
})
)
By setting the environment variable
EXPRESS_SHARP_SIGNED_URL_SECRET or by specifying the
secret option when calling the
express-sharp middleware, signed URLs are activated. This reduces the attack surface on the server, since the caller cannot produce an unlimited number of URLs that cause load on the server.
In order to compute the signature, the supplied client should be used:
import { createClient } from 'express-sharp'
const endpoint = 'https://example.com/my-express-sharp-endpoint'
const secret = 'test'
const client = createClient(endpoint, secret)
const imageUrl = client.url('/foo.png', { width: 500 })
// https://example.com/my-express-sharp-endpoint/foo.png?w=500&s=Of3ty8QY-NDhCsIrgIHvPvbokkDcxV8KtaYUB4NFRd8
This project uses debug. To display debug messages from
express-sharp, the
DEBUG environment variable must be exported so that it contains the value
express-sharp*. Example:
$ export DEBUG='my-app:*,express-sharp*'
express-sharp comes with a client that can be used to generate URLs for images.
import { createClient } from 'express-sharp'
const client = createClient('http://my-base-host', 'optional secret')
const originalImageUrl = '/foo.png'
const options = { width: 500 }
const fooUrl = client.url(originalImageUrl, options)
Currently the following transformations can be applied to images:
|Client option name
|Query param name
|Description
|quality
q
|Quality is a number between 1 and 100 (see sharp docs).
|width
w
|height
h
|format
f
|Output image format. Valid values: every valid sharp output format string, i.e.
jpeg,
gif,
webp or
raw.
|progressive
p
|Only available for jpeg and png formats. Enable progressive scan by passing
true.
|crop
c
|Setting crop to
true enables the sharp cropping feature. Note: Both
width and
height params are neccessary for crop to work. Default is
false.
|gravity
g
|When the crop option is activated you can specify the gravity of the cropping. Possible attributes of the optional
gravity are
north,
northeast,
east,
southeast,
south,
southwest,
west,
northwest,
center and
centre. Default is
center.
express-sharp is distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.