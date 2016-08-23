ExpressJS/Mongoose Session Storage
npm install express-sessions
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
mongoose.connect();
app.use(express.session({
secret: 'a4f8071f-c873-4447-8ee2',
cookie: { maxAge: 2628000000 },
store: new (require('express-sessions'))({
storage: 'mongodb',
instance: mongoose, // optional
host: 'localhost', // optional
port: 27017, // optional
db: 'test', // optional
collection: 'sessions', // optional
expire: 86400 // optional
})
}));
Or
var redis = require('redis');
var client = redis.createClient(6379, 'localhost');
app.use(express.session({
secret: 'a4f8071f-c873-4447-8ee2',
cookie: { maxAge: 2628000000 },
store: new (require('express-sessions'))({
storage: 'redis',
instance: client, // optional
host: 'localhost', // optional
port: 6379, // optional
collection: 'sessions', // optional
expire: 86400 // optional
})
}));
That's it!
session handling is one of the most crucial tasks in a web application. but express sessions made it easy, it saves the data in the key-value form and then it matches the key from the cookies itself. For production I recommend use it with a database probably redis or mongo.