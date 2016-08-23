openbase logo
express-sessions

by Alex Movsisyan
1.0.6 (see all)

ExpressJS MongoDB/Redis Session Storage

Readme

express-sessions

ExpressJS/Mongoose Session Storage

Installation

npm install express-sessions

Usage

var mongoose = require('mongoose');

mongoose.connect();

app.use(express.session({
    secret: 'a4f8071f-c873-4447-8ee2',
    cookie: { maxAge: 2628000000 },
    store: new (require('express-sessions'))({
        storage: 'mongodb',
        instance: mongoose, // optional
        host: 'localhost', // optional
        port: 27017, // optional
        db: 'test', // optional
        collection: 'sessions', // optional
        expire: 86400 // optional
    })
}));

Or

var redis = require('redis');
var client = redis.createClient(6379, 'localhost');

app.use(express.session({
    secret: 'a4f8071f-c873-4447-8ee2',
    cookie: { maxAge: 2628000000 },
    store: new (require('express-sessions'))({
        storage: 'redis',
        instance: client, // optional
        host: 'localhost', // optional
        port: 6379, // optional
        collection: 'sessions', // optional
        expire: 86400 // optional
    })
}));

That's it!

Arpit PatidarBhopal, India41 Ratings0 Reviews
It ain't easy
8 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

session handling is one of the most crucial tasks in a web application. but express sessions made it easy, it saves the data in the key-value form and then it matches the key from the cookies itself. For production I recommend use it with a database probably redis or mongo.

0

