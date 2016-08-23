Arpit Patidar ● Bhopal, India ● 41 Rating s ● 0 Review s ● It ain't easy

8 months ago

Easy to Use Great Documentation Performant

session handling is one of the most crucial tasks in a web application. but express sessions made it easy, it saves the data in the key-value form and then it matches the key from the cookies itself. For production I recommend use it with a database probably redis or mongo.