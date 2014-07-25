MongoDB Session Storage for ExpressJS

This module is an addon for ExpressJS that adds a new Session Storage device.

Install

npm install https://github.com/trottski/express-session-mongo/archive/master.tar.gz

Usage

The standard usage, is to just pass an instantiated MongoStore instance to the session plugin.

var xp = require ( 'express' ), MongoStore = require ( 'express-session-mongo' ); var app = xp.createServer(); app.configure( function () { app. use ( xp . cookieDecoder ()); app. use ( xp . session ({ store : new MongoStore () })); app. use ( app . router ); });

You can also pass several options to the constructor to tweak your session store:

db - The name of the db to use, defaults to: express-sessions

ip - The IP address of the server to connect to, defaults to: 127.0.0.1

port - The Port to connect to, defaults to: 27017

collection - The collection to save it's data to, defaults to: sessions

server - A custom mongo Server instance (this overides db, ip & port):

fsync - Confirm writes after they have been flushed to disk, default: false.

native_parser - Use BSON native parser, defaults to: true.

username - The username for the database.

password - The password which corresponds to the database

authenciated - An err-first callback that fires once connected and an auth attempt is made.

var CustomServer = new Server ( 123.456 .789 .1 , 12345 , { auto_reconnect: true }, {}); app.use(xp. session ({ store: new MongoStore({ server : CustomServer }) }));

Removing stale sessions

MongoDB 2.2 and above supports doing this via an index, see http://docs.mongodb.org/manual/tutorial/expire-data/ To enable this, run

db.sessions.ensureIndex( { "lastAccess": 1 }, { expireAfterSeconds: 3600 } )

Mongo will now remove all sessions older than an hour (every 60 seconds).

Changes from davglass/express-session-mongo

Removes connect as a dependency Adds fsync and native_parser options to constructor Removes manual session cleanup cleanup code (see Removing stale sessions below)

License

Licensed under my standard BSD license.

Based on these classes