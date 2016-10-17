ExpressJS server running inside ServiceWorker
Read Run Express server in your browser blog post.
As a proof of concept I have been able to intercept fetch requests from the page and serve them using an ExpressJS running inside a ServiceWorker.
See live demo (use Chrome or Opera) where a complete TodoMVC Express app is running a ServiceWorker. Demo source.
The ExpressJS server can be found in src/demo-server.js, it has 2 pages
var express = require('express')
var app = express()
function sendIndexPage (req, res) {
res.send(indexPage) // simple HTML5 text
}
function sendAboutPage (req, res) {
res.send(aboutPage) // simple HTML text
}
app.get('/', sendIndexPage)
app.get('/about', sendAboutPage)
module.exports = app
You can try running the server in stand alone server using src/stand-alone.js It is very simple and uses the Express as a callback to Node http server
var app = require('./demo-server')
var http = require('http')
var server = http.createServer(app)
server.listen(3000)
See [src/]
const expressService = require('express-service')
const app = require('./express-server')
expressService(app)
You can also cache specific static resources by providing their urls to add offline ability to your web application
const cacheName = 'my-server-v1'
const cacheUrls = ['/', 'app.css', 'static/foo/script.js']
expressService(app, cacheUrls, cacheName)
"Real world" example can be found in bahmutov/todomvc-express-and-service-worker
We intercept each request and then create mock Node ClientRequet and Node Response, fake enough to fool the Express. When the Express is done rendering chunk, we return a Promise object back to the page.
var url = require('url') // standard Node module
self.addEventListener('fetch', function (event) {
const parsedUrl = url.parse(event.request.url)
console.log(myName, 'fetching page', parsedUrl.path)
if (/* requesting things Express should not know about */) {
return fetch(event.request)
}
event.respondWith(new Promise(function (resolve) {
var req = { /* fake request */ }
var res = { /* fake response */ }
function endWithFinish (chunk, encoding) {
const responseOptions = {
status: res.statusCode || 200,
headers: {
'Content-Length': res.get('Content-Length'),
'Content-Type': res.get('Content-Type')
}
}
// return rendered page back to the browser
resolve(new Response(chunk, responseOptions))
}
res.end = endWithFinish
app(req, res)
}))
})
This experiment is still pretty raw, but it has 3 main advantages right now
npm run build
npm run dev-start
open localhost:3007
Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2015
License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.
Spread the word: tweet, star on github, etc.
Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github
Copyright (c) 2015 Gleb Bahmutov
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.