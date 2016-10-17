ExpressJS server running inside ServiceWorker

As a proof of concept I have been able to intercept fetch requests from the page and serve them using an ExpressJS running inside a ServiceWorker.

See live demo (use Chrome or Opera) where a complete TodoMVC Express app is running a ServiceWorker. Demo source.

The ExpressJS server

The ExpressJS server can be found in src/demo-server.js, it has 2 pages

var express = require ( 'express' ) var app = express() function sendIndexPage ( req, res ) { res.send(indexPage) } function sendAboutPage ( req, res ) { res.send(aboutPage) } app.get( '/' , sendIndexPage) app.get( '/about' , sendAboutPage) module .exports = app

You can try running the server in stand alone server using src/stand-alone.js It is very simple and uses the Express as a callback to Node http server

var app = require ( './demo-server' ) var http = require ( 'http' ) var server = http.createServer(app) server.listen( 3000 )

Use

See [src/]

const expressService = require ( 'express-service' ) const app = require ( './express-server' ) expressService(app)

You can also cache specific static resources by providing their urls to add offline ability to your web application

const cacheName = 'my-server-v1' const cacheUrls = [ '/' , 'app.css' , 'static/foo/script.js' ] expressService(app, cacheUrls, cacheName)

"Real world" example can be found in bahmutov/todomvc-express-and-service-worker

The ExpressJS wrapper inside ServiceWorker

We intercept each request and then create mock Node ClientRequet and Node Response, fake enough to fool the Express. When the Express is done rendering chunk, we return a Promise object back to the page.

var url = require ( 'url' ) self.addEventListener( 'fetch' , function ( event ) { const parsedUrl = url.parse(event.request.url) console .log(myName, 'fetching page' , parsedUrl.path) if ( ) { return fetch(event.request) } event.respondWith( new Promise ( function ( resolve ) { var req = { } var res = { } function endWithFinish ( chunk, encoding ) { const responseOptions = { status : res.statusCode || 200 , headers : { 'Content-Length' : res.get( 'Content-Length' ), 'Content-Type' : res.get( 'Content-Type' ) } } resolve( new Response(chunk, responseOptions)) } res.end = endWithFinish app(req, res) })) })

This experiment is still pretty raw, but it has 3 main advantages right now

The server can be tested and used just like normal stand alone Express server

The pages arrive back to the browser from ServiceWorker fully rendered, creating better experience.

Except for the initial page that can be very simple (just register and activate the ServiceWorker), the rest of the pages does not need to run the application JavaScript code!

Building and testing example

npm run build npm run dev-start open localhost:3007

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2015

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

