Expose resource CRUD (Create Read Update Delete) routes in your Express app. Compatible with React Admin Simple Rest Data Provider. The lib is ORM agnostic. List of existing ORM connectors.
import crud from 'express-crud-router'
app.use(
crud('/admin/users', {
getList: ({ filter, limit, offset, order }) =>
User.findAndCountAll({ limit, offset, order, where: filter }),
getOne: id => User.findByPk(id),
create: body => User.create(body),
update: (id, body) => User.update(body, { where: { id } }),
destroy: id => User.destroy({ where: { id } }),
})
)
Content-Range header
For
getList methods, the response includes the total number of items in the collection in
X-Total-Count header. You should use this response header for pagination and avoid using
Content-Range header if your request does not include a
Range header. Checkout this stackoverflow thread for more info.
If you are using
ra-data-simple-rest, please refer to the documentation to use
X-Total-Count for pagination.
npm install express-crud-router
import express from 'express'
import crud from 'express-crud-router'
import sequelizeCrud from 'express-crud-router-sequelize-v6-connector'
import { User } from './models'
const app = new express()
app.use(crud('/admin/users', sequelizeCrud(User)))
import express from 'express'
import crud from 'express-crud-router'
import sequelizeCrud from 'express-crud-router-sequelize-v6-connector'
import { User } from './models'
const app = new express()
app.use(
crud('/admin/users', {
...sequelizeCrud(User),
destroy: null,
})
)
Custom filters such as case insensitive filter can be perform like this:
import express from 'express'
import { Op } from 'sequelize'
import crud from 'express-crud-router'
import sequelizeCrud from 'express-crud-router-sequelize-v6-connector'
import { User } from './models'
const app = new express()
app.use(
crud('/admin/users', sequelizeCrud(User), {
filters: {
email: value => ({
[Op.iLike]: value,
}),
},
})
)
import express from 'express'
import crud from 'express-crud-router'
import { User } from './models'
const app = new express()
app.use(
crud('/admin/users', {
getList: ({ filter, limit, offset, order, opts: { req, res } }) =>
User.findAndCountAll({ limit, offset, order, where: filter }),
getOne: (id, { req, res }) => User.findByPk(id),
create: (body, { req, res }) => User.create(body),
update: (id, body, { req, res }) => User.update(body, { where: { id } }),
destroy: (id, { req, res }) => User.destroy({ where: { id } }),
})
)
An ORM connector is a lib exposing an object of following shape:
interface Actions<R> {
getOne: (identifier: string) => Promise<R | null>
create: (body: R) => Promise<R & { id: number | string }>
destroy: (id: string) => Promise<any>
update: (id: string, data: R) => Promise<any>
getList: GetList<R> = (conf: {
filter: Record<string, any>
limit: number
offset: number
order: Array<[string, string]>
}) => Promise<{ rows: R[]; count: number }>
}
When using react-admin autocomplete reference field, a request is done to the API with a
q filter. Thus, when using the autocomplete field in react-admin, you must specify the behavior to search the records. This could looks like:
app.use(
crud('/admin/users', {
search: async (q, limit) => {
const { rows, count } = await User.findAndCountAll({
limit,
where: {
[Op.or]: [
{ address: { [Op.iLike]: `${q}%` } },
{ zipCode: { [Op.iLike]: `${q}%` } },
{ city: { [Op.iLike]: `${q}%` } },
],
},
})
return { rows, count }
},
})
)
express-crud-router ORM connectors might expose some search behaviors.
This lib uses semantic-release. You need to write your commits following this nomenclature:
To trigger a major version release write in the core of the commit message:
feat: my commit
BREAKING CHANGE: detail here