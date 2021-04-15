Notice: The primary dependency for this library hasn't been updated in 5 years. Before using this library, consider other options such as express-validator.

An express middleware for Caja-HTML-Sanitizer, which wraps Google Caja sanitizer.

A useful complement to the express-validator -- to fill a gap now that XSS sanitization support has been removed from that module's parent node-validator.

Installation

yarn add express-sanitizer

or

npm install --save express-sanitizer

Usage

Import the module

const expressSanitizer = require ( 'express-sanitizer' );

Mount the middleware below the express.json() (or, prior to express v4.16, bodyParser() ) instantiation and above mounting of your routes

app.use(express.json()); app.use(expressSanitizer()); app.post( '/' , function ( req, res, next ) { const sanitizedString = req.sanitize(req.body.propertyToSanitize); res.send({ sanitized : sanitizedString }); });

Output

The string

'<script>hello</script> world'

will be sanitized to ' world'.

Limitations

This is a basic implementation of Caja-HTML-Sanitizer with the specific purpose of mitigating against persistent XSS risks (note the borderline abandonware comments in that repo!).

Caveats

This module trusts the dependencies to provide basic persistent XSS risk mitigation. A user of this package should review all packages and make their own decision on security and fitness for purpose.

Changelog

Removed unused dependency

Unit tests (better late than never)

Merged PR #3 from Brian M. Jemilo II

Updated README to base example on an express-generator scaffolded application

Updated sanitizer dependency to 0.1.3

Merged PR #4 from @ScottRamsden

Updated sanitizer dependency to 0.1.2

Update to v1

Merged PR removing unused dependency

Initial release

Contributors

Mark Andrews 20metresbelow@gmail.com

Patrick Hogan patrick@callinize.com

Scott Ramsden @ScottRamsden

Brian M. Jemilo II jemiloii@jemiloii.com

License

Copyright (c) 2021 Mark Andrews 20metresbelow@gmail.com, MIT License