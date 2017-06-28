openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
erv

express-routes-versioning

by Prasanna Ramanujam
1.0.1 (see all)

Node.js module provides versioning for expressjs routes/api

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Express routes versioning

Build Status Coverage Status npm version

Simple node.js module provides versioning for expressjs routes/api.

Install

npm install express-routes-versioning

Usage

Follows semver versioning format. Supports '^, ~' symbols for matching version numbers.

    var app = require('express')();
    var routesVersioning = require('express-routes-versioning')();
    app.listen(3000);

    app.get('/test', routesVersioning({
       "1.0.0": respondV1,
       "~2.2.1": respondV2
    }));

    // curl -s -H 'accept-version: 1.0.0' localhost:3000/test
    // version 1.0.0 or 1.0 or 1 !
    function respondV1(req, res, next) {
       res.status(200).send('ok v1');
    }

    //curl -s -H 'accept-version: 2.2.0' localhost:3000/test
    //Anything from 2.2.0 to 2.2.9
    function respondV2(req, res, next) {
       res.status(200).send('ok v2');
    }

Supporting '^,~' on server might appear as an anti-pattern considering how npm versioning works, where client controls the version. Here server controls the version (or it may not), and client fully trust the server. Typically the client and server belong to the same organization in these cases.

API

routesVersioning(Options, NoMatchFoundCallback)

Options - object, containing version in semver format (supports ^,~ symbols) as key and function callback (connect middleware format) to invoke when the request matches the version as value. Note: Versions are expected to be mutually exclusive, as order of execution of the version couldn't be determined.

NoMatchFoundCallback (optional)- called if request version doesn't match the version provided in the options. If this callback is not provided latest version callback is called.

How version is determined for each request ?

Default behaviour is to use accept-version headers from the client.

This can be overridden by using a middleware and providing version in req.version property.

How versions are matched ?

semver versioning format is used to match version if versions are provided in semver format, supports ^,~ symbols on the server, else direct mapping is used (for versions like 1, 1.1)

Examples

Examples are available here

Test

npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial