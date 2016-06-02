Express middleware for generating a robots.txt or responding with an existing file.

Using a file

app.use(robots(__dirname + '/robots.txt' ));

Using an object

Basic object

app.use(robots({ UserAgent : '*' , Disallow : '/' }))

Will produce:

UserAgent : * Disallow : /

Crawl Delay

You can optionally pass a CrawlDelay in just like passing in Disallow

app.use(robots({ UserAgent : '*' , Disallow : '/' , CrawlDelay : '5' }))

Will produce:

UserAgent: * Disallow: / Crawl-delay: 5

Or an array of objects

app.use(robots([ { UserAgent : 'Googlebot' , Disallow : '/no-google' }, { UserAgent : 'Bingbot' , Disallow : '/no-bing' } ]));

Will produce:

UserAgent : Googlebot Disallow : /no-google UserAgent : Bingbot Disallow : /no-bing

Or either property (UserAgent | Disallow) as an array

app.use(robots([ { UserAgent : [ 'Googlebot' , 'Slurp' ], Disallow : [ '/no-google' , '/no-yahoo' ] }, { UserAgent : '*' , Disallow : [ '/no-bots' , '/still-no-bots' ] } ]));

Will produce: