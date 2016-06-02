openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

express-robots

by weo-edu
0.1.6 (see all)

Express middleware for generating your robots.txt

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

517

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

express-robots

Express middleware for generating a robots.txt or responding with an existing file.

Using a file

app.use(robots(__dirname + '/robots.txt'));

Using an object

Basic object

app.use(robots({UserAgent: '*', Disallow: '/'}))

Will produce:

UserAgent: *
Disallow: /

Crawl Delay

You can optionally pass a CrawlDelay in just like passing in Disallow

app.use(robots({UserAgent: '*', Disallow: '/', CrawlDelay: '5'}))

Will produce:

UserAgent: *
Disallow: /
Crawl-delay: 5

Or an array of objects

app.use(robots([
  {
    UserAgent: 'Googlebot',
    Disallow: '/no-google'
  },
  {
    UserAgent: 'Bingbot',
    Disallow: '/no-bing'
  }
]));

Will produce:

UserAgent: Googlebot
Disallow: /no-google
UserAgent: Bingbot
Disallow: /no-bing

Or either property (UserAgent | Disallow) as an array

app.use(robots([
  {
    UserAgent: [ 'Googlebot', 'Slurp' ],
    Disallow: [ '/no-google', '/no-yahoo' ]
  },
  {
    UserAgent: '*',
    Disallow: [ '/no-bots', '/still-no-bots' ]
  }
]));

Will produce:

UserAgent: Googlebot
UserAgent: Slurp
Disallow: /no-google
Disallow: /no-yahoo
UserAgent: *
Disallow: /no-bots
Disallow: /still-no-bots

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial