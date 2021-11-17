Easily create a flexible REST interface for mongoose models.

Getting started

npm install express-restify-mongoose --save

Documentation

https://florianholzapfel.github.io/express-restify-mongoose/

Compatibility

This library Mongoose >= 6.0.0 >= 5.8.0 >= 1.0.0 4.x 0.7.5 3.x

Contributing

Found a bug or have a suggestion to make? Have a took at issues or open a new one.

Everyone is welcome to contribute code by creating a pull request, just make sure to follow standard style.

Many thanks to all contributors!

License (MIT)