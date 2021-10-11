Express ES2017 REST API Boilerplate

Boilerplate/Generator/Starter Project for building RESTful APIs and microservices using Node.js, Express and MongoDB

Features

No transpilers, just vanilla javascript

ES2017 latest features like Async/Await

CORS enabled

Uses yarn

Express + MongoDB (Mongoose)

Consistent coding styles with editorconfig

Docker support

Uses helmet to set some HTTP headers for security

Load environment variables from .env files with dotenv

Request validation with joi

Gzip compression with compression

Linting with eslint

Tests with mocha, chai and sinon

Code coverage with istanbul and coveralls

Git hooks with husky

Logging with morgan

Authentication and Authorization with passport

API documentation generation with apidoc

Continuous integration support with travisCI

Monitoring with pm2

Requirements

Getting Started

Clone the repo and make it yours:

git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/danielfsousa/express-rest-es2017-boilerplate cd express-rest-es2017-boilerplate rm -rf .git

Install dependencies:

yarn

Set environment variables:

cp .env.example .env

Running Locally

yarn dev

Running in Production

yarn start

Lint

yarn lint yarn lint:fix yarn lint:watch

Test

yarn test yarn test :unit yarn test :integration yarn test :watch yarn coverage

yarn validate

Logs

pm2 logs

Documentation

yarn docs

Docker

yarn docker:dev yarn docker:prod yarn docker: test

Deploy

Set your server ip:

DEPLOY_SERVER=127.0.0.1

Replace my Docker username with yours:

nano deploy.sh

Run deploy script:

yarn deploy

Tutorials

Inspirations

License

MIT License - Daniel Sousa