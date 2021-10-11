Boilerplate/Generator/Starter Project for building RESTful APIs and microservices using Node.js, Express and MongoDB
git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/danielfsousa/express-rest-es2017-boilerplate
cd express-rest-es2017-boilerplate
rm -rf .git
yarn
cp .env.example .env
yarn dev
yarn start
# lint code with ESLint
yarn lint
# try to fix ESLint errors
yarn lint:fix
# lint and watch for changes
yarn lint:watch
# run all tests with Mocha
yarn test
# run unit tests
yarn test:unit
# run integration tests
yarn test:integration
# run all tests and watch for changes
yarn test:watch
# open nyc test coverage reports
yarn coverage
# run lint and tests
yarn validate
# show logs in production
pm2 logs
# generate and open api documentation
yarn docs
# run container locally
yarn docker:dev
# run container in production
yarn docker:prod
# run tests
yarn docker:test
Set your server ip:
DEPLOY_SERVER=127.0.0.1
Replace my Docker username with yours:
nano deploy.sh
Run deploy script:
yarn deploy