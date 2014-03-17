Express Resource

express-resource provides resourceful routing to express. For Express 2.x use a version below 1.0, for Express 3.x use 1.x.

Installation

npm:

npm install express-resource

Usage

To get started simply require('express-resource') , and this module will monkey-patch Express, enabling resourceful routing by providing the app.resource() method. A "resource" is simply an object, which defines one of more of the supported "actions" listed below:

exports.index = function (req, res) { res.send( 'forum index' ); }; exports. new = function (req, res) { res.send( 'new forum' ); }; exports.create = function (req, res) { res.send( 'create forum' ); }; exports.show = function (req, res) { res.send( 'show forum ' + req.params.forum); }; exports.edit = function (req, res) { res.send( 'edit forum ' + req.params.forum); }; exports.update = function (req, res) { res.send( 'update forum ' + req.params.forum); }; exports.destroy = function (req, res) { res.send( 'destroy forum ' + req.params.forum); };

The app.resource() method returns a new Resource object, which can be used to further map pathnames, nest resources, and more.

var express = require ( 'express' ) , Resource = require ( 'express-resource' ) , app = express(); app.resource( 'forums' , require ( './forum' ));

Default Action Mapping

Actions are then mapped as follows (by default), providing req.params.forum which contains the substring where ":forum" is shown below:

GET /forums -> index GET /forums/ new -> new POST /forums -> create GET /forums/:forum -> show GET /forums/:forum/edit -> edit PUT /forums/:forum -> update DELETE /forums/:forum -> destroy

Top-Level Resource

Specify a top-level resource by omitting the resource name:

app.resource( require ( './forum' ));

Top-level actions are then mapped as follows (by default):

GET / -> index GET / new -> new POST / -> create GET /:id -> show GET /:id/edit -> edit PUT /:id -> update DELETE /:id -> destroy

Resources have the concept of "auto-loading" associated data. For example we can pass a "load" property along with our actions, which should invoke the callback function with an error, or the object such as a User :

User.load = function ( id, fn ) { fn( null , users[id]); }; User.load = function ( req, id, fn ) { fn( null , users[id]); }; app.resource( 'users' , { show : ..., load : User.load });

With the auto-loader defined, the req.user object will now be available to the actions automatically. We may pass the "load" option as the third param as well, although this is equivalent to above, but allows you to either export ".load" along with your actions, or passing it explicitly:

app.resource( 'users' , require( './user' ), { load : User . load });

Finally we can utilize the Resource#load(fn) method, which again is functionally equivalent:

var user = app.resource( 'users' , require( './user' )); user . load ( User . load );

This functionality works when nesting resources as well, for example suppose we have a forum, which contains threads, our setup may look something like below:

var forums = app.resource( 'forums' , require( 'resources/forums' ), { load : Forum. get }); var threads = app.resource( 'threads' , require( 'resources/threads' ), { load : Thread. get }); forums. add (threads);

Now when we request GET /forums/5/threads/12 both the req.forum object, and req.thread will be available to thread's show action.

Currently express-resource supports basic content-negotiation support utilizing extnames or "formats". This can currently be done two ways, first we may define actions as we normally would, and utilize the req.format property, and respond accordingly. The following would respond to GET /pets.xml , and GET /pets.json .

var pets = [ 'tobi' , 'jane' , 'loki' ]; exports.index = function ( req, res ) { switch (req.format) { case 'json' : res.send(pets); break ; case 'xml' : res.send( '<pets>' + pets.map( function ( pet ) { return '<pet>' + pet + '</pet>' ; }).join( '' ) + '</pets>' ); break ; default : res.send( 406 ); } };

The following is equivalent, however we separate the logic into several callbacks, each representing a format.

exports.index = { json : function ( req, res ) { res.send(pets); }, xml : function ( req, res ) { res.send( '<pets>' + pets.map( function ( pet ) { return '<pet>' + pet + '</pet>' ; }).join( '' ) + '</pets>' ); } };

We may also provide a default format, invoked when either no extension is given, or one that does not match another method is given:

exports. default = function (req, res) { res.send( 'Unsupported format "' + req.format + '"' , 406 ); };

To assign a default format to an existing method, we can provide the format option to the resource. With the following definition both GET /users/5 and GET /users/5.json will invoke the show.json action, or show with req.format = 'json' .

app .resource ( 'users' , actions, { format : 'json' });

Running Tests

First make sure you have the submodules:

$ git submodule update

Then run the tests:

make test

