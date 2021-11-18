Middleware for logging request/responses in Express apps

Supported features

Logging request

Logging response

Mask request body fields

Exclude request body fields

Exclude request specific headers

Mask response body fields

Exclude response body fields

Exclude response specific headers

Exclude specific URLs from logging

Supported by Node v8 and above.

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install express-requests-logger

API

var audit = require ( 'express-requests-logger' )

Create an audit middleware with ther given options .

options

the express-requests-logger accepts the following properties in the options object.

logger

The logger to use for logging the request/response. Package tested only with bunyan logger, but should work with any logger which has a info method which takes an object.

doubleAudit

true - log once the request arrives (request details), and log after response is sent (both request and response). - Useful if there is a concern that the server will crash during the request and there is a need to log the request before it's processed.

false - log only after the response is sent.

excludeURLs

Array of strings - if the request url matches one of the values in the array, the request/response won't be logged. For example: if there is a path /v1/health that we do not want to log, add:

excludeURLs: [ 'health' ]

request

Specific configuration for requests

audit

Boolean - true - include request in audit, false - don't.

excludeBody

Array of strings - pass the fields you wish to exclude in the body of the requests (sensitive data like passwords, credit cards numbers etc..). * field - exclude all body

maskBody

Array of strings - pass the fields you wish to mask in the body of the requests (sensitive data like passwords, credit cards numbers etc..).

maskQuery

Array of strings - pass the fields you wish to mask in the query of the requests (sensitive data like passwords, credit cards numbers etc..).

excludeHeaders

Array of strings - pass the header names you wish to exclude from the audit (senstitive data like authorization headers etc..). * field - exclude all headers

maskHeaders

Array of strings - pass the fields you wish to mask in the headers of the requests (senstitive data like authorization headers etc..).

maxBodyLength

Restrict request body's logged content length (inputs other than positive integers will be ignored).

customMaskBodyFunc

Additional to mask options, you can add your own functionality to mask request body. This function will execute as a masking function before the package functions. The custom function gets the full express request and should return the masked body.

response

Specific configuration for responses

Doesn't print headers for Node below v6.9.2

Non JSON responses are not masked, and are logged as is. This is deducted from the response header content-type

audit

Boolean - true - include response in audit, false - don't.

excludeBody

Array of strings - pass the fields you wish to exclude in the body of the responses (sensitive data like passwords, credit cards numbers etc..). * field - exclude all body

maskBody

Array of strings - pass the fields you wish to mask in the body of the responses (sensitive data like passwords, credit cards numbers etc..).

excludeHeaders

Array of strings - pass the header names you wish to exclude from the audit (senstitive data like authorization headers etc..). * field - exclude all headers

maskHeaders

Array of strings - pass the fields you wish to mask in the headers of the responses (senstitive data like authorization headers etc..).

levels

Map of statusCodes to log levels. By default the audit is logged with level 'info'. It is possible to override it by configuration according to the statusCode of the response:

Key: status code, or status code group: '2xx', '401', etc.. First we try to match by exact match (for example 400), if no key found by exact match we fallback to match bu group (4xx).

Value: log level, valid values: 'trace', 'debug', 'info', 'warn', 'error'.

Configuration errors are ignored and the log is info by default. maxBodyLength Restrict response body's logged content length (inputs other than positive integers will be ignored). Example:

levels : { "2xx" : "info" , "401" : "warn" , "4xx':info" , "503" : "warn" , "5xx" : "error" }

Example