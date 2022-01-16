openbase logo
eri

express-request-id

by Vsevolod Strukchinsky
1.4.1

Middleware for setting unique request id

Documentation
67.8K

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express UUID

Readme

express-request-id NPM version Build Status

Generate UUID for request and add it to X-Request-Id header. In case request contains X-Request-Id header, uses its value instead.


var app = require('express')();
var addRequestId = require('express-request-id')();

app.use(addRequestId);

app.get('/', function (req, res, next) {
    res.send(req.id);
    next();
});

app.listen(3000, function() {
    console.log('Listening on port %d', server.address().port);
});

// curl localhost:3000
// d7c32387-3feb-452b-8df1-2d8338b3ea22

API

express-request-id([options])

Returns middleware function, that appends request id to req object.

options

  • uuidVersion - version of uuid to use (defaults to v4). Can be one of methods from node-uuid.
  • setHeader - boolean, indicates that header should be added to response (defaults to true).
  • headerName - string, indicates the header name to use (defaults to X-Request-Id).
  • attributeName - string, indicates the attribute name used for the identifier on the request object (defaults to id)

This options fields are passed to node-uuid functions directly:

  • Whole options object, that can contain fields like: node, clockseq, msecs, nsecs.
  • options.buffer and options.offset to uuid function as second and third parameters.

License

MIT (c) 2014 Vsevolod Strukchinsky (floatdrop@gmail.com)

Alternatives

rim
request-id-middleware - Add a unique `requestId` uuid to each express request for logging.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4

