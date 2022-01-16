Generate UUID for request and add it to X-Request-Id header. In case request contains X-Request-Id header, uses its value instead.

var app = require ( 'express' )(); var addRequestId = require ( 'express-request-id' )(); app.use(addRequestId); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.send(req.id); next(); }); app.listen( 3000 , function ( ) { console .log( 'Listening on port %d' , server.address().port); });

API

Returns middleware function, that appends request id to req object.

options

uuidVersion - version of uuid to use (defaults to v4 ). Can be one of methods from node-uuid.

- version of uuid to use (defaults to ). Can be one of methods from node-uuid. setHeader - boolean, indicates that header should be added to response (defaults to true ).

- boolean, indicates that header should be added to response (defaults to ). headerName - string, indicates the header name to use (defaults to X-Request-Id ).

- string, indicates the header name to use (defaults to ). attributeName - string, indicates the attribute name used for the identifier on the request object (defaults to id )

This options fields are passed to node-uuid functions directly:

Whole options object, that can contain fields like: node , clockseq , msecs , nsecs .

object, that can contain fields like: , , , . options.buffer and options.offset to uuid function as second and third parameters.

License

MIT (c) 2014 Vsevolod Strukchinsky (floatdrop@gmail.com)