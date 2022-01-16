Generate UUID for request and add it to
X-Request-Id header. In case request contains
X-Request-Id header, uses its value instead.
var app = require('express')();
var addRequestId = require('express-request-id')();
app.use(addRequestId);
app.get('/', function (req, res, next) {
res.send(req.id);
next();
});
app.listen(3000, function() {
console.log('Listening on port %d', server.address().port);
});
// curl localhost:3000
// d7c32387-3feb-452b-8df1-2d8338b3ea22
Returns middleware function, that appends request id to req object.
uuidVersion - version of uuid to use (defaults to
v4). Can be one of methods from node-uuid.
setHeader - boolean, indicates that header should be added to response (defaults to
true).
headerName - string, indicates the header name to use (defaults to
X-Request-Id).
attributeName - string, indicates the attribute name used for the identifier on the request object (defaults to
id)
This options fields are passed to node-uuid functions directly:
options object, that can contain fields like:
node,
clockseq,
msecs,
nsecs.
options.buffer and
options.offset to uuid function as second and third parameters.
MIT (c) 2014 Vsevolod Strukchinsky (floatdrop@gmail.com)