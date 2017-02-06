Delete a route in express at runtime.
I wanted the ability to dynamically control Express routing but was not able to delete a route at runtime. This module solves that problem.
npm install express-remove-route
var removeRoute = require('express-remove-route');
var app = express();
var router = express.Router();
router.get('/remove/me', function(res, res) {
res.send('I should not be here');
});
app.use('/foo', router);
removeRoute(app, '/foo/remove/me');
Note that the full path is supplied to
removeRoute not just its
local path from within the
router.
This is the function that remove a resource route on the fly
The param
app is the express application(app) on which you want remove the resource.
the param
resourcePath is the resource path to remove on the fly
the param
resourceMethod is the resource method with a given path to remove on the fly. If null or undefined all
routes with the given path are removed.
var removeRoute = require('express-remove-route');
var app = express();
var router = express.Router();
router.get('/remove/me', function(res, res) {
res.send('I should not be here'); // removed
});
router.put('/remove/me', function(res, res) {
res.send('I should not be here'); // removed
});
app.use('/foo', router);
removeRoute(app, '/foo/remove/me'); // all routes with a path /foo/remove/me are removed
var removeRoute = require('express-remove-route');
var app = express();
var router = express.Router();
router.get('/remove/me', function(res, res) {
res.send('I should not be here'); // removed
});
router.put('/remove/me', function(res, res) {
res.send('I should be here'); // not removed
});
app.use('/foo', router);
removeRoute(app, '/foo/remove/me','get'); // all routes with a path /foo/remove/me in method get are removed
This module has been tested against Express 4.13.3. In theory, it should work with all of 4.x.
However, it will definitely NOT work with 3.x.
Also, it makes use of undocumented private Express methods and data structures that may be subject to change.
Brennan Cheung (git@brennancheung.com)
Alessandro Romanino (a.romanino@gmail.com)