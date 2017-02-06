openbase logo
err

express-remove-route

by Brennan Cheung
1.0.0 (see all)

Delete a route in express at runtime.

Readme

express-remove-route

Delete a route in express at runtime.

Overview

I wanted the ability to dynamically control Express routing but was not able to delete a route at runtime. This module solves that problem.

Installation

npm install express-remove-route

Usage

var removeRoute = require('express-remove-route');

var app = express();
var router = express.Router();

router.get('/remove/me', function(res, res) {
    res.send('I should not be here');
});

app.use('/foo', router);

removeRoute(app, '/foo/remove/me');

Note that the full path is supplied to removeRoute not just its local path from within the router.

Reference

removeRoute(app, resourcePath, resourceMethod);

This is the function that remove a resource route on the fly The param app is the express application(app) on which you want remove the resource.
the param resourcePath is the resource path to remove on the fly the param resourceMethod is the resource method with a given path to remove on the fly. If null or undefined all routes with the given path are removed.

Examples

Remove all resources with a given path

var removeRoute = require('express-remove-route');

var app = express();
var router = express.Router();

router.get('/remove/me', function(res, res) {
    res.send('I should not be here');   // removed
});

router.put('/remove/me', function(res, res) {
       res.send('I should not be here');    // removed
});

app.use('/foo', router);

removeRoute(app, '/foo/remove/me');  // all routes with a path /foo/remove/me are removed

Remove all resources with a given path and method

var removeRoute = require('express-remove-route');

var app = express();
var router = express.Router();

router.get('/remove/me', function(res, res) {
    res.send('I should not be here'); // removed
});

router.put('/remove/me', function(res, res) {
       res.send('I should be here');  // not removed
});

app.use('/foo', router);

removeRoute(app, '/foo/remove/me','get');  // all routes with a path /foo/remove/me in method get are removed

Caveat emptor

This module has been tested against Express 4.13.3. In theory, it should work with all of 4.x.

However, it will definitely NOT work with 3.x.

Also, it makes use of undocumented private Express methods and data structures that may be subject to change.

Contributors

Brennan Cheung (git@brennancheung.com)

Alessandro Romanino (a.romanino@gmail.com)

