express-redirect offers you simple and blazing fast redirection rules. Even very complex redirect rules don't take longer than 1 ms. It just comes down to concatenating strings.

Say goodbye to writing 10 lines of code for a plain redirection over and over again.

If you want redirections with fancy JS expressions, you should probably check out deviate.

Deprecation Notice

This package isn't actively maintained anymore. It was written for express v3.x, but still seems to work with express v4.x. Use it at your own risk.

If you want to continue this project, ping me and I'll add you as an owner on npm.

Installation

npm install express-redirect

var express = require ( "express" ) , redirect = require ( "express-redirect" ); var app = express(); redirect(app);

Example

app.redirect( "/p/:id" , "/page/:id" ); app.redirect( "/p/:id" , "/page/:id" , 301 ); app.redirect( "/p/:id" , "/page/:id" , 301 , true ); app.redirect( "/p/:id?" , "/page/:id(1)" ); app.redirect( "/contact" , "/thanks" , "post" ) app.redirect( "/entry/:entry/comments/:action(view|edit|delete)?/:id([0-9]+)/:reply([0-9]+)?" , "/entry/:entry/comments/:action(view)/:id/:reply?" ); app.redirect( "/google/:query?" , "https://www.google.de/?q=:query(Nyan+Cat)" );

API

express-redirect mounts the new method app.redirect(route, target, [status], [method], [qsa]) to your app. You can access it just like app.get() or app.post() etc.

route

The parameter route is a string and is required. It can contain parameters like :id , :year([0-9]{4})? or :action(view|edit) . It's basically just the same as a route you would pass to app.get() .

target

The parameter target is a string and is required. It can contain parameters like :id , :year? or :action(view) , where a ? marks an optional parameter and (someString) is a default value.

The parameters get replaced by their respective counterparts in the route .

app.redirect( "/a/:id([0-9]+)?" , "/b/:id(1)" ); app.redirect( "/c/:action(view|delete)?" , "/d/:action?" );

/a -> /b/ 1 /a/ 100 -> /b/ 100 /c -> /d /c/view -> /d/view

status

The parameter status is an integer and is optional. It is a HTTP (redirection) status code. It defaults to 307 (Temporary Redirect).

method

The parameter method is a string and is optional. It is a VERB as in express' router. It defaults to all .

qsa

The parameter qsa is a boolean and is optional. It defaults to false . If set to true , the query string will be appended. By default, it will be discarded.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 20012-2013 Jan Buschtöns <buschtoens@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.