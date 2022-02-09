Google recaptcha middleware for express.

express-recaptcha v2 (previous middleware version).

Table of contents

Installation

npm install express-recaptcha --save

Requirements

Expressjs

A body parser middleware to get captcha data from query: (If you're using an express version older than 4.16.0) app.use(bodyParser.json()) app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended : true }))

Usage

How to initialise:

var Recaptcha = require ( 'express-recaptcha' ).RecaptchaV3 var recaptcha = new Recaptcha( 'SITE_KEY' , 'SECRET_KEY' ) var options = { hl : 'de' } var recaptcha = new Recaptcha( 'SITE_KEY' , 'SECRET_KEY' , options)

options available/properties:

option description onload The callback function that gets called when all the dependencies have loaded. hl Forces the widget to render in a specific language (Auto-detects if unspecified). callback In that callback you will call your backend to verify the given token. To be verified, the token needs to be posted with the key g-recaptcha-response (see the example folder) action homepage by default should only be alphanumeric More info on google's web site checkremoteip Adding support of remoteip verification (based on x-forwarded-for header or remoteAddress.Value could be true OR false (default false). useRecaptchaDomain Boolean. Sets www.recaptcha.net as the host; useful in instances where www.google.com may be blocked (as detailed in the reCaptcha docs)

For more information, please refer to:

Render - recaptcha.middleware.render

The middleware's render method sets the recaptcha property of res object, with the generated html code. Therefore, you can easily append recaptcha into your templates by passing res.recaptcha to the view:

app.get( '/' , recaptcha.middleware.render, function ( req, res ) { res.render( 'login' , { captcha : res.recaptcha }) })

Render - recaptcha.middleware.renderWith

Same as the render middleware method except that you can override the options in parameter :

app.get( '/' , recaptcha.middleware.renderWith({ hl : 'fr' }), function ( req, res ) { res.render( 'login' , { captcha : res.recaptcha }) } )

Verify - recaptcha.middleware.verify

The middleware's verify method sets the recaptcha property of req object, with validation information:

app.post( '/' , recaptcha.middleware.verify, function ( req, res ) { if (!req.recaptcha.error) { } else { } })

The response verification is performed on params , query , and body properties for the req object.

Here is an example of a req.recaptcha response:

Example of verification response:

{ error : string, data : { hostname : string, score : number, action : string } }

List of possible error codes:

Error code Description missing-input-secret The secret parameter is missing. invalid-input-secret The secret parameter is invalid or malformed. missing-input-response The response parameter is missing. invalid-input-response The response parameter is invalid or malformed. invalid-json-response Can't parse google's response. Server error.

Examples

express-recaptcha - with verification middleware:

var express = require ( 'express' ) var bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ) var pub = __dirname + '/public' var app = express() var Recaptcha = require ( 'express-recaptcha' ).RecaptchaV3 var recaptcha = new Recaptcha( 'SITE_KEY' , 'SECRET_KEY' , { callback : 'cb' }) app.use(bodyParser.json()) app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded()) app.use(express.static(pub)) app.set( 'views' , __dirname + '/views' ) app.set( 'view engine' , 'jade' ) app.get( '/' , recaptcha.middleware.render, function ( req, res ) { res.render( 'login' , { captcha : res.recaptcha }) }) app.get( '/fr' , recaptcha.middleware.renderWith({ hl : 'fr' }), function ( req, res ) { res.render( 'login' , { captcha : res.recaptcha }) } ) app.post( '/' , recaptcha.middleware.verify, function ( req, res ) { if (!req.recaptcha.error) { } else { } })

express-recaptcha - without verification middleware: (using recaptcha.verify callback instead)

var express = require ( 'express' ) var bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ) var pub = __dirname + '/public' var app = express() var Recaptcha = require ( 'express-recaptcha' ).RecaptchaV3 var recaptcha = new Recaptcha( 'SITE_KEY' , 'SECRET_KEY' , { callback : 'cb' }) app.use(bodyParser.json()) app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded()) app.use(express.static(pub)) app.set( 'views' , __dirname + '/views' ) app.set( 'view engine' , 'jade' ) app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.render( 'login' , { captcha : recaptcha.render() }) }) app.get( '/fr' , function ( req, res ) { res.render( 'login' , { captcha : recaptcha.renderWith({ hl : 'fr' }) }) }) app.post( '/' , function ( req, res ) { recaptcha.verify(req, function ( error, data ) { if (!error) { } else { } }) })

Run the example folder for a live demo: