openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
er

express-recaptcha

by Paul Pavillon
5.0.2 (see all)

Implementation of google recaptcha v2 & V3 solutions for express.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.1K

GitHub Stars

113

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express Captcha, Node.js Captcha API

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

express-recaptcha

NPM

Build Status npm version

Google recaptcha middleware for express.

express-recaptcha v2 (previous middleware version).

Table of contents

Installation

npm install express-recaptcha --save

Requirements

  • Expressjs
  • A body parser middleware to get captcha data from query: (If you're using an express version older than 4.16.0)
    app.use(bodyParser.json())
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: true }))

Usage

How to initialise:

var Recaptcha = require('express-recaptcha').RecaptchaV3
//import Recaptcha from 'express-recaptcha'
var recaptcha = new Recaptcha('SITE_KEY', 'SECRET_KEY')
//or with options
var options = { hl: 'de' }
var recaptcha = new Recaptcha('SITE_KEY', 'SECRET_KEY', options)

options available/properties:

optiondescription
onloadThe callback function that gets called when all the dependencies have loaded.
hlForces the widget to render in a specific language (Auto-detects if unspecified).
callbackIn that callback you will call your backend to verify the given token. To be verified, the token needs to be posted with the key g-recaptcha-response (see the example folder)
actionhomepage by default should only be alphanumeric More info on google's web site
checkremoteipAdding support of remoteip verification (based on x-forwarded-for header or remoteAddress.Value could be true OR false (default false).
useRecaptchaDomainBoolean. Sets www.recaptcha.net as the host; useful in instances where www.google.com may be blocked (as detailed in the reCaptcha docs)

For more information, please refer to:

Render - recaptcha.middleware.render

The middleware's render method sets the recaptcha property of res object, with the generated html code. Therefore, you can easily append recaptcha into your templates by passing res.recaptcha to the view:

app.get('/', recaptcha.middleware.render, function (req, res) {
    res.render('login', { captcha: res.recaptcha })
})

Render - recaptcha.middleware.renderWith

Same as the render middleware method except that you can override the options in parameter :

app.get(
    '/',
    recaptcha.middleware.renderWith({ hl: 'fr' }),
    function (req, res) {
        res.render('login', { captcha: res.recaptcha })
    }
)

Verify - recaptcha.middleware.verify

The middleware's verify method sets the recaptcha property of req object, with validation information:

app.post('/', recaptcha.middleware.verify, function (req, res) {
    if (!req.recaptcha.error) {
        // success code
    } else {
        // error code
    }
})

The response verification is performed on params, query, and body properties for the req object.

Here is an example of a req.recaptcha response:

Example of verification response:

{
  error: string, // error code (see table below), null if success
  data: {
    hostname: string, // the site's hostname where the reCAPTCHA was solved
    score: number, // the score for this request (0.0 - 1.0)
    action: string // the action name for this request (important to verify)
  }
}

List of possible error codes:

Error codeDescription
missing-input-secretThe secret parameter is missing.
invalid-input-secretThe secret parameter is invalid or malformed.
missing-input-responseThe response parameter is missing.
invalid-input-responseThe response parameter is invalid or malformed.
invalid-json-responseCan't parse google's response. Server error.

Examples

express-recaptcha - with verification middleware:

var express = require('express')
var bodyParser = require('body-parser')
var pub = __dirname + '/public'
var app = express()
var Recaptcha = require('express-recaptcha').RecaptchaV3

var recaptcha = new Recaptcha('SITE_KEY', 'SECRET_KEY', { callback: 'cb' })

//- required by express-recaptcha in order to get data from body or query.
app.use(bodyParser.json())
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded())

app.use(express.static(pub))
app.set('views', __dirname + '/views')
app.set('view engine', 'jade')

app.get('/', recaptcha.middleware.render, function (req, res) {
    res.render('login', { captcha: res.recaptcha })
})

// override default options for that route
app.get(
    '/fr',
    recaptcha.middleware.renderWith({ hl: 'fr' }),
    function (req, res) {
        res.render('login', { captcha: res.recaptcha })
    }
)

app.post('/', recaptcha.middleware.verify, function (req, res) {
    if (!req.recaptcha.error) {
        // success code
    } else {
        // error code
    }
})

express-recaptcha - without verification middleware: (using recaptcha.verify callback instead)

var express = require('express')
var bodyParser = require('body-parser')
var pub = __dirname + '/public'
var app = express()
var Recaptcha = require('express-recaptcha').RecaptchaV3

var recaptcha = new Recaptcha('SITE_KEY', 'SECRET_KEY', { callback: 'cb' })

//- required by express-recaptcha in order to get data from body or query.
app.use(bodyParser.json())
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded())

app.use(express.static(pub))
app.set('views', __dirname + '/views')
app.set('view engine', 'jade')

app.get('/', function (req, res) {
    res.render('login', { captcha: recaptcha.render() })
})

// override default options for that route
app.get('/fr', function (req, res) {
    res.render('login', { captcha: recaptcha.renderWith({ hl: 'fr' }) })
})

app.post('/', function (req, res) {
    recaptcha.verify(req, function (error, data) {
        if (!error) {
            // success code
        } else {
            // error code
        }
    })
})

Demo:

Run the example folder for a live demo:

$ node example\server.js

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
jnsys1 Rating0 Reviews
4 months ago

Alternatives

svg-captchagenerate svg captcha in node
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
cap
captchaSimple captcha for Node.JS and Express.
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
16
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Unwelcoming Community
rec
recaptcha2Easy verifier for google reCAPTCHA version 2 for Node.js and Express.js
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
5K
cor
@slider-captcha/coreUser-friendly puzzle slider captcha for React and Express
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
186
sce
svg-captcha-expressExpress middleware that generates svg captcha
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
98
See 16 Alternatives

Tutorials

express-recaptcha,pdupavillon
githubhelp.comexpress-recaptcha,pdupavillonexpress-recaptcha,pdupavillon | Implementation of google recaptcha v2 & V3 solutions for express.js
Integrating Google Recaptcha with ExpressJS
www.i-visionblog.com1 year agoIntegrating Google Recaptcha with ExpressJSprogramming blog promoting php,mysql,Ajax.
Express Recaptcha - Implementation of google recaptcha v2 & V3 solutions for express.js - (express-recaptcha)
opensourcelibs.comExpress Recaptcha - Implementation of google recaptcha v2 & V3 solutions for express.js - (express-recaptcha)Express Recaptcha is an open source software project. Implementation of google recaptcha v2 & V3 solutions for express.js.
express-recaptcha examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioexpress-recaptcha examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use express-recaptcha by viewing and forking express-recaptcha example apps on CodeSandbox