express-react-engine

by José Magalhães
1.0.0 (see all)

A React's JSX express rendering engine

Overview

34

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

express-react-engine

This is an Express view engine for React's JSX that supports server side rendering and it is not limited to static markdown.

Usage

npm install express-react-engine react react-dom

Make sure you install react and react-dom as dependencies.

Add it to your Express App

var ReactEngine = require('express-react-engine');
var app = express();

app.set('views', __dirname + '/components');
app.engine('jsx', ReactEngine());

Change your views directory to match your components directory and set jsx as your view engine.

Options

wrapper is a React component that renders the Html element as well as the initial props and children Html.

Example

app.engine('jsx', reactEngine({wrapper: 'html.jsx'}));

/components/html.jsx

var React = require('react');

var Html = React.createClass({
  render: function () {
    return (
      <html>
        <head>
          <title>{this.props.props.title}</title>
          <link rel='stylesheet' type='text/css' href='/stylesheets/style.css' />
        </head>
        <body>
            <div id='view' dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: this.props.body}} />
            <script type='application/json' dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: JSON.stringify(this.props.props)}} />
            <script src='/javascripts/bundle.js' />
        </body>
      </html>
    );
  }
});

module.exports = Html;

Views

Your views can be simple modules that export a React Component.

var React = require('react');

var Home = React.createClass({
  render: function () {
    return (
      <div>
        E.T. Phone Home!
      </div>
    );
  }
});

module.exports = Home;

Routes

You can use your routes the same way you always did in Express. Just render the React component instead of a jade/hjs/hbs template. Passing an object to the component as props is also straightforward, just add it as the second argument of res.render().

var express = require('express');
var router = express.Router();

router.get('/', function (req, res, next) {
  res.render('home/index.jsx', { foo: 'bar' });
});

module.exports = router;

Now foo will be available within the component as this.props.foo.

Layouts

Obviously you can still use Layouts if you want. Just create a component that will render the "layout stuff" and pass him via props the component that you want to be laid out :)

