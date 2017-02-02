This is an Express view engine for React's JSX that supports server side rendering and it is not limited to static markdown.

Usage

npm install express-react-engine react react-dom

Make sure you install react and react-dom as dependencies.

Add it to your Express App

var ReactEngine = require ( 'express-react-engine' ); var app = express(); app.set( 'views' , __dirname + '/components' ); app.engine( 'jsx' , ReactEngine());

Change your views directory to match your components directory and set jsx as your view engine.

Options

wrapper is a React component that renders the Html element as well as the initial props and children Html.

Example

app.engine( 'jsx' , reactEngine({ wrapper : 'html.jsx' }));

/components/html.jsx

var React = require ( 'react' ); var Html = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( <html> <head> <title>{this.props.props.title}</title> <link rel='stylesheet' type='text/css' href='/stylesheets/style.css' /> </head> <body> <div id='view' dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: this.props.body}} /> <script type='application/json' dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: JSON.stringify(this.props.props)}} /> <script src='/javascripts/bundle.js' /> </body> </html> ); } }); module.exports = Html;

Views

Your views can be simple modules that export a React Component.

var React = require ( 'react' ); var Home = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < div > E.T. Phone Home! </ div > ); } }); module .exports = Home;

Routes

You can use your routes the same way you always did in Express. Just render the React component instead of a jade/hjs/hbs template. Passing an object to the component as props is also straightforward, just add it as the second argument of res.render() .

var express = require ( 'express' ); var router = express.Router(); router.get( '/' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.render( 'home/index.jsx' , { foo : 'bar' }); }); module .exports = router;

Now foo will be available within the component as this.props.foo .

Layouts

Obviously you can still use Layouts if you want. Just create a component that will render the "layout stuff" and pass him via props the component that you want to be laid out :)