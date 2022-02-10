Basic rate-limiting middleware for Express. Use to limit repeated requests to public APIs and/or endpoints such as password reset.
Plays nice with express-slow-down.
Note: this module does not share state with other processes/servers by default. It also buckets all requests to an internal clock rather than starting a new timer for each end-user. It's fine for abuse-prevention but might not produce the desired effect when attempting to strictly enforce API rate-limits or similar. If you need a more robust solution, I recommend using an external store:
This module was designed to only handle the basics and didn't even support external stores initially. These other options all are excellent pieces of software and may be more appropriate for some situations:
$ npm install --save express-rate-limit
For an API-only server where the rate-limiter should be applied to all requests:
const rateLimit = require("express-rate-limit");
// Enable if you're behind a reverse proxy (Heroku, Bluemix, AWS ELB or API Gateway, Nginx, etc)
// see https://expressjs.com/en/guide/behind-proxies.html
// app.set('trust proxy', 1);
const limiter = rateLimit({
windowMs: 15 * 60 * 1000, // 15 minutes
max: 100 // limit each IP to 100 requests per windowMs
});
// apply to all requests
app.use(limiter);
For a "regular" web server (e.g. anything that uses
express.static()), where the rate-limiter should only apply to certain requests:
const rateLimit = require("express-rate-limit");
// Enable if you're behind a reverse proxy (Heroku, Bluemix, AWS ELB or API Gateway, Nginx, etc)
// see https://expressjs.com/en/guide/behind-proxies.html
// app.set('trust proxy', 1);
const apiLimiter = rateLimit({
windowMs: 15 * 60 * 1000, // 15 minutes
max: 100
});
// only apply to requests that begin with /api/
app.use("/api/", apiLimiter);
Create multiple instances to apply different rules to different routes:
const rateLimit = require("express-rate-limit");
// Enable if you're behind a reverse proxy (Heroku, Bluemix, AWS ELB, Nginx, etc)
// see https://expressjs.com/en/guide/behind-proxies.html
// app.set('trust proxy', 1);
const apiLimiter = rateLimit({
windowMs: 15 * 60 * 1000, // 15 minutes
max: 100
});
app.use("/api/", apiLimiter);
const createAccountLimiter = rateLimit({
windowMs: 60 * 60 * 1000, // 1 hour window
max: 5, // start blocking after 5 requests
message:
"Too many accounts created from this IP, please try again after an hour"
});
app.post("/create-account", createAccountLimiter, function(req, res) {
//...
});
Note: most stores will require additional configuration, such as custom prefixes, when using multiple instances. The default built-in memory store is an exception to this rule.
A
req.rateLimit property is added to all requests with the
limit,
current, and
remaining number of requests and, if the store provides it, a
resetTime Date object. These may be used in your application code to take additional actions or inform the user of their status.
The property name can be configured with the configuration option
requestPropertyName
Max number of connections during
windowMs milliseconds before sending a 429 response.
May be a number, or a function that returns a number or a promise. If
max is a function, it will be called with
req and
res params.
Defaults to
5. Set to
0 to disable.
Example of using a function:
const rateLimit = require("express-rate-limit");
function isPremium(req) {
//...
}
const limiter = rateLimit({
windowMs: 15 * 60 * 1000, // 15 minutes
// max could also be an async function or return a promise
max: function(req, res) {
if (isPremium(req)) {
return 10;
}
return 5;
}
});
// apply to all requests
app.use(limiter);
Timeframe for which requests are checked/remembered. Also used in the Retry-After header when the limit is reached.
Note: with non-default stores, you may need to configure this value twice, once here and once on the store. In some cases the units also differ (e.g. seconds vs miliseconds)
Defaults to
60000 (1 minute).
Error message sent to user when
max is exceeded.
May be a String, JSON object, or any other value that Express's res.send supports.
Defaults to
'Too many requests, please try again later.'
HTTP status code returned when
max is exceeded.
Defaults to
429.
Enable headers for request limit (
X-RateLimit-Limit) and current usage (
X-RateLimit-Remaining) on all responses and time to wait before retrying (
Retry-After) when
max is exceeded.
Defaults to
true. Behavior may change in the next major release.
Enable headers conforming to the ratelimit standardization proposal:
RateLimit-Limit,
RateLimit-Remaining, and, if the store supports it,
RateLimit-Reset. May be used in conjunction with, or instead of the
headers option.
Defaults to
false. Behavior and name will likely change in future releases.
Function used to generate keys.
Defaults to req.ip, similar to this:
function (req /*, res*/) {
return req.ip;
}
The function to handle requests once the max limit is exceeded. It receives the request and the response objects. The "next" param is available if you need to pass to the next middleware. Finally, the options param has all of the options that originally passed in when creating the current limiter and the default values for other options.
The
req.rateLimit object has
limit,
current, and
remaining number of requests and, if the store provides it, a
resetTime Date object.
Defaults to:
function (req, res, next, options) {
res.status(options.statusCode).send(options.message);
}
Function that is called the first time a user hits the rate limit within a given window.
The
req.rateLimit object has
limit,
current, and
remaining number of requests and, if the store provides it, a
resetTime Date object.
Default is an empty function:
function (req, res, options) {
/* empty */
}
Function that is called when
skipFailedRequests and/or
skipSuccessfulRequests are set to
true.
May be overridden if, for example, a service sends out a 200 status code on errors.
Defaults to
function (req, res) {
return res.statusCode < 400;
}
When set to
true, failed requests won't be counted. Request considered failed when:
close event triggered)
error event was triggrered by response
(Technically they are counted and then un-counted, so a large number of slow requests all at once could still trigger a rate-limit. This may be fixed in a future release.)
Defaults to
false.
When set to
true successful requests (response status < 400) won't be counted.
(Technically they are counted and then un-counted, so a large number of slow requests all at once could still trigger a rate-limit. This may be fixed in a future release.)
Defaults to
false.
Function used to skip (whitelist) requests. Returning
true, or a promise that resolves with
true, from the function will skip limiting for that request.
Defaults to always
false (count all requests):
function (/*req, res*/) {
return false;
}
Parameter to add to
req-Object.
Defaults to
rateLimit.
The storage to use when persisting rate limit attempts.
By default, the MemoryStore is used.
Available data stores are:
You may also create your own store. It must implement the following in order to function:
function SomeStore() {
/**
* Increments the value in the underlying store for the given key.
* @method function
* @param {string} key - The key to use as the unique identifier passed
* down from RateLimit.
* @param {Function} cb - The callback issued when the underlying
* store is finished.
*
* The callback should be called with three values:
* - error (usually null)
* - hitCount for this IP
* - resetTime - JS Date object (optional, but necessary for X-RateLimit-Reset header)
*/
this.incr = function(key, cb) {
// increment storage
cb(null, hits, resetTime);
};
/**
* Decrements the value in the underlying store for the given key. Used only when skipFailedRequests is true
* @method function
* @param {string} key - The key to use as the unique identifier passed
* down from RateLimit.
*/
this.decrement = function(key) {
// decrement storage
};
/**
* Resets a value with the given key.
* @method function
* @param {[type]} key - The key to reset
*/
this.resetKey = function(key) {
// remove key from storage or reset it to 0
};
}
Resets the rate limiting for a given key. (Allow users to complete a captcha or whatever to reset their rate limit, then call this method.)
delayAfter and
delayMs options; they were moved to a new module: express-slow-down.
handler function so that it no longer changes the response format. Now uses res.send.
onLimitReached now only triggers once for a given ip and window. only
handle is called for every blocked request.
v2 uses a less precise but less resource intensive method of tracking hits from a given IP. v2 also adds the
limiter.resetKey() API and removes the
global: true option.
MIT © Nathan Friedly