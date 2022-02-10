Express Rate Limit

Basic rate-limiting middleware for Express. Use to limit repeated requests to public APIs and/or endpoints such as password reset.

Plays nice with express-slow-down.

Note: this module does not share state with other processes/servers by default. It also buckets all requests to an internal clock rather than starting a new timer for each end-user. It's fine for abuse-prevention but might not produce the desired effect when attempting to strictly enforce API rate-limits or similar. If you need a more robust solution, I recommend using an external store:

Stores

Memory Store (default, built-in) - stores hits in-memory in the Node.js process. Does not share state with other servers or processes, and does not start a separate timer for each end user.

Redis Store

Memcached Store

Mongo Store

Precise Memory Store - similar to the built-in memory store except that it stores a distinct timestamp for each IP rather than bucketing them together.

Alternate Rate-limiters

This module was designed to only handle the basics and didn't even support external stores initially. These other options all are excellent pieces of software and may be more appropriate for some situations:

Install

$ npm install --save express-rate-limit

Usage

For an API-only server where the rate-limiter should be applied to all requests:

const rateLimit = require ( "express-rate-limit" ); const limiter = rateLimit({ windowMs : 15 * 60 * 1000 , max : 100 }); app.use(limiter);

For a "regular" web server (e.g. anything that uses express.static() ), where the rate-limiter should only apply to certain requests:

const rateLimit = require ( "express-rate-limit" ); const apiLimiter = rateLimit({ windowMs : 15 * 60 * 1000 , max : 100 }); app.use( "/api/" , apiLimiter);

Create multiple instances to apply different rules to different routes:

const rateLimit = require ( "express-rate-limit" ); const apiLimiter = rateLimit({ windowMs : 15 * 60 * 1000 , max : 100 }); app.use( "/api/" , apiLimiter); const createAccountLimiter = rateLimit({ windowMs : 60 * 60 * 1000 , max : 5 , message : "Too many accounts created from this IP, please try again after an hour" }); app.post( "/create-account" , createAccountLimiter, function ( req, res ) { });

Note: most stores will require additional configuration, such as custom prefixes, when using multiple instances. The default built-in memory store is an exception to this rule.

Request API

A req.rateLimit property is added to all requests with the limit , current , and remaining number of requests and, if the store provides it, a resetTime Date object. These may be used in your application code to take additional actions or inform the user of their status.

The property name can be configured with the configuration option requestPropertyName

Configuration options

max

Max number of connections during windowMs milliseconds before sending a 429 response.

May be a number, or a function that returns a number or a promise. If max is a function, it will be called with req and res params.

Defaults to 5 . Set to 0 to disable.

Example of using a function:

const rateLimit = require ( "express-rate-limit" ); function isPremium ( req ) { } const limiter = rateLimit({ windowMs : 15 * 60 * 1000 , max : function ( req, res ) { if (isPremium(req)) { return 10 ; } return 5 ; } }); app.use(limiter);

windowMs

Timeframe for which requests are checked/remembered. Also used in the Retry-After header when the limit is reached.

Note: with non-default stores, you may need to configure this value twice, once here and once on the store. In some cases the units also differ (e.g. seconds vs miliseconds)

Defaults to 60000 (1 minute).

message

Error message sent to user when max is exceeded.

May be a String, JSON object, or any other value that Express's res.send supports.

Defaults to 'Too many requests, please try again later.'

statusCode

HTTP status code returned when max is exceeded.

Defaults to 429 .

headers

Enable headers for request limit ( X-RateLimit-Limit ) and current usage ( X-RateLimit-Remaining ) on all responses and time to wait before retrying ( Retry-After ) when max is exceeded.

Defaults to true . Behavior may change in the next major release.

Enable headers conforming to the ratelimit standardization proposal: RateLimit-Limit , RateLimit-Remaining , and, if the store supports it, RateLimit-Reset . May be used in conjunction with, or instead of the headers option.

Defaults to false . Behavior and name will likely change in future releases.

keyGenerator

Function used to generate keys.

Defaults to req.ip, similar to this:

function ( req /*, res*/ ) { return req.ip; }

handler

The function to handle requests once the max limit is exceeded. It receives the request and the response objects. The "next" param is available if you need to pass to the next middleware. Finally, the options param has all of the options that originally passed in when creating the current limiter and the default values for other options.

The req.rateLimit object has limit , current , and remaining number of requests and, if the store provides it, a resetTime Date object.

Defaults to:

function ( req, res, next, options ) { res.status(options.statusCode).send(options.message); }

onLimitReached

Function that is called the first time a user hits the rate limit within a given window.

The req.rateLimit object has limit , current , and remaining number of requests and, if the store provides it, a resetTime Date object.

Default is an empty function:

function ( req, res, options ) { }

requestWasSuccessful

Function that is called when skipFailedRequests and/or skipSuccessfulRequests are set to true . May be overridden if, for example, a service sends out a 200 status code on errors.

Defaults to

function ( req, res ) { return res.statusCode < 400 ; }

skipFailedRequests

When set to true , failed requests won't be counted. Request considered failed when:

response status >= 400

requests that were cancelled before last chunk of data was sent (response close event triggered)

event triggered) response error event was triggrered by response

(Technically they are counted and then un-counted, so a large number of slow requests all at once could still trigger a rate-limit. This may be fixed in a future release.)

Defaults to false .

skipSuccessfulRequests

When set to true successful requests (response status < 400) won't be counted. (Technically they are counted and then un-counted, so a large number of slow requests all at once could still trigger a rate-limit. This may be fixed in a future release.)

Defaults to false .

skip

Function used to skip (whitelist) requests. Returning true , or a promise that resolves with true , from the function will skip limiting for that request.

Defaults to always false (count all requests):

function ( /*req, res*/ ) { return false ; }

requestPropertyName

Parameter to add to req -Object.

Defaults to rateLimit .

store

The storage to use when persisting rate limit attempts.

By default, the MemoryStore is used.

Available data stores are:

MemoryStore: (default) Simple in-memory option. Does not share state when app has multiple processes or servers.

rate-limit-redis: A Redis-backed store, more suitable for large or demanding deployments.

rate-limit-memcached: A Memcached-backed store.

rate-limit-mongo: A MongoDB-backed store.

You may also create your own store. It must implement the following in order to function:

function SomeStore ( ) { this .incr = function ( key, cb ) { cb( null , hits, resetTime); }; this .decrement = function ( key ) { }; this .resetKey = function ( key ) { }; }

Instance API

Resets the rate limiting for a given key. (Allow users to complete a captcha or whatever to reset their rate limit, then call this method.)

Summary of breaking changes:

v5 changes

v4 Changes

Express Rate Limit no longer modifies the passed-in options object, it instead makes a clone of it.

v3 Changes

Removed delayAfter and delayMs options; they were moved to a new module: express-slow-down.

and options; they were moved to a new module: express-slow-down. Simplified the default handler function so that it no longer changes the response format. Now uses res.send.

function so that it no longer changes the response format. Now uses res.send. onLimitReached now only triggers once for a given ip and window. only handle is called for every blocked request.

v2 Changes

v2 uses a less precise but less resource intensive method of tracking hits from a given IP. v2 also adds the limiter.resetKey() API and removes the global: true option.

License

MIT © Nathan Friedly