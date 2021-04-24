Express Prometheus Middleware

This is a middleware for express servers, that expose metrics for prometheus.

The metrics exposed allows to calculate common RED (Request, Error rate, Duration of requests), and USE (Utilisation, Error rate, and Saturation), metrics

Install

yarn add express-prometheus-middleware npm i --save express-prometheus-middleware

Usage

Options

Name Description Default metricsPath Url route that will expose the metrics for scraping. /metrics metricsApp Express app that will expose metrics endpoint, if an app is provided, use it, instead of instantiating a new one null collectDefaultMetrics Whether or not to collect prom-client default metrics. These metrics are usefull for collecting saturation metrics, for example. true collectGCMetrics Whether or not to collect garbage collection metrics via module prometheus-gc-stats . Dependency prometheus-gc-stats is marked as optional, hence if this option is set to true but npm/yarn could not install the dependency, no garbage collection metric will be collected. false requestDurationBuckets Buckets for the request duration metrics (in seconds) histogram Uses prom-client utility: Prometheus.exponentialBuckets(0.05, 1.75, 8) requestLengthBuckets Buckets for the request length metrics (in bytes) histogram no buckets (The request length metrics are not collected): [] responseLengthBuckets Buckets for the response length metrics (in bytes) histogram no buckets (The response length metrics are not collected) [] extraMasks Optional, list of regexes to be used as argument to url-value-parser, this will cause extra route params, to be replaced with a #val placeholder. no extra masks: [] authenticate Optional authentication callback, the function should receive as argument, the req object and return truthy for sucessfull authentication, or falsy, otherwise. This option supports Promise results. null prefix Optional prefix for the metrics name no prefix added customLabels Optional Array containing extra labels, used together with transformLabels no extra labels: [] transformLabels Optional function(labels, req, res) adds to the labels object dynamic values for each label in customLabels null normalizeStatus Optional parameter to disable normalization of the status code. Example of normalized and non-normalized status code respectively: 4xx and 422. true

Example

const express = require ( 'express' ); const promMid = require ( 'express-prometheus-middleware' ); const app = express(); const PORT = 9091 ; app.use(promMid({ metricsPath : '/metrics' , collectDefaultMetrics : true , requestDurationBuckets : [ 0.1 , 0.5 , 1 , 1.5 ], requestLengthBuckets : [ 512 , 1024 , 5120 , 10240 , 51200 , 102400 ], responseLengthBuckets : [ 512 , 1024 , 5120 , 10240 , 51200 , 102400 ], })); app.get( '/hello' , (req, res) => { console .log( 'GET /hello' ); const { name = 'Anon' } = req.query; res.json({ message : `Hello, ${name} !` }); }); app.listen(PORT, () => { console .log( `Example api is listening on http://localhost: ${PORT} ` ); });

Metrics exposed

Default metrics from prom-client

http_requests_total : Counter for total requests received, has labels route , method , status

: Counter for total requests received, has labels , , http_request_duration_seconds : - Duration of HTTP requests in seconds, has labels route , method , status

The labels route and status are normalized:

route : will normalize id like route params

: will normalize id like route params status : will normalize to status code family groups, like 2XX or 4XX .

Example prometheus queries

In the examples below, Suppose you tagged your application as "myapp", in the prometheus scrapping config.

Running instances

sum(up{app= "myapp" })

Overall error rate

Rate of http status code 5XX responses

sum(rate(http_requests_total{status= "5XX" , app= "myapp" }[ 5 m]))

95% of requests served within seconds

histogram_quantile( 0.95 , sum(rate(http_request_duration_seconds_bucket{app= "myapp" }[ 5 m])) by (le))

95% of request length

histogram_quantile( 0.95 , sum(rate(http_request_length_bytes_bucket{app= "myapp" }[ 5 m])) by (le))

95% of response length

histogram_quantile( 0.95 , sum(rate(http_response_length_bytes_bucket{app= "myapp" }[ 5 m])) by (le))

Average response time in seconds

sum(rate(http_request_duration_seconds_sum{app= "myapp" }[ 5 m])) by (instance) / sum(rate(http_request_duration_seconds_count{app= "myapp" }[ 5 m])) by (instance)

Overall Request rate

sum(rate(http_requests_total{app= "myapp" }[ 5 m])) by (instance)

Request rate by route

In this example we are removing some health/status-check routes, replace them with your needs.

sum(rate(http_requests_total{app= "myapp" , route!~ "/|/healthz" }[ 5 m])) by (instance, route)

CPU usage

rate(process_cpu_system_seconds_total{app= "myapp" }[ 5 m]) rate(process_cpu_user_seconds_total{app= "myapp" }[ 5 m])

Memory usage