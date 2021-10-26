express prometheus bundle

Express middleware with popular prometheus metrics in one bundle. It's also compatible with koa v1 and v2 (see below).

Since version 5 it uses prom-client as a peer dependency. See: https://github.com/siimon/prom-client

Included metrics:

up : normally is just 1

: normally is just 1 http_request_duration_seconds : http latency histogram/summary labeled with status_code , method and path

Install

npm install prom-client express-prom-bundle

Sample Usage

const promBundle = require ( "express-prom-bundle" ); const app = require ( "express" )(); const metricsMiddleware = promBundle({ includeMethod : true }); app.use(metricsMiddleware); app.use( ); app.listen( 3000 );

call your endpoints

see your metrics here: http://localhost:3000/metrics

ALERT!

The order in which the routes are registered is important, since only the routes registered after the express-prom-bundle will be measured

You can use this to your advantage to bypass some of the routes. See the example below.

Options

Which labels to include in http_request_duration_seconds metric:

includeStatusCode : HTTP status code (200, 400, 404 etc.), default: true

: HTTP status code (200, 400, 404 etc.), default: includeMethod : HTTP method (GET, PUT, ...), default: false

: HTTP method (GET, PUT, ...), default: includePath : URL path (see important details below), default: false

: URL path (see important details below), default: customLabels : an object containing extra labels, e.g. {project_name: 'hello_world'} . Most useful together with transformLabels callback, otherwise it's better to use native Prometheus relabeling.

: an object containing extra labels, e.g. . Most useful together with callback, otherwise it's better to use native Prometheus relabeling. includeUp : include an auxiliary "up"-metric which always returns 1, default: true

: include an auxiliary "up"-metric which always returns 1, default: metricsPath : replace the /metrics route with a regex or exact string . Note: it is highly recommended to just stick to the default

: replace the route with a or exact . Note: it is highly recommended to just stick to the default metricType : histogram/summary selection. See more details below

: histogram/summary selection. See more details below bypass : function taking express request as an argument and determines whether the given request should be excluded in the metrics, default: () => false

: function taking express request as an argument and determines whether the given request should be excluded in the metrics, default: httpDurationMetricName: Allows you change the name of HTTP duration metric, default: http_request_duration_seconds .

metricType option

Two metric types are supported for http_request_duration_seconds metric:

Additional options for histogram:

buckets: buckets used for the http_request_duration_seconds histogram

Additional options for summary:

percentiles : percentiles used for http_request_duration_seconds summary

: percentiles used for summary ageBuckets : ageBuckets configures how many buckets we have in our sliding window for the summary

: ageBuckets configures how many buckets we have in our sliding window for the summary maxAgeSeconds: the maxAgeSeconds will tell how old a bucket can be before it is reset

Transformation callbacks

normalizePath : function(req) or Array if function is provided, then it should generate path value from express req if array is provided, then it should be an array of tuples [regex, replacement] . The regex can be a string and is automatically converted into JS regex. ... see more details in the section below

: or urlValueParser : options passed when instantiating url-value-parser. This is the easiest way to customize which parts of the URL should be replaced with "#val". See the docs of url-value-parser module for details.

: options passed when instantiating url-value-parser. This is the easiest way to customize which parts of the URL should be replaced with "#val". See the docs of url-value-parser module for details. formatStatusCode : function(res) producing final status code from express res object, e.g. you can combine 200 , 201 and 204 to just 2xx .

: producing final status code from express object, e.g. you can combine , and to just . transformLabels : function(labels, req, res) transforms the labels object, e.g. setting dynamic values to customLabels

: transforms the object, e.g. setting dynamic values to urlPathReplacement: replacement string for the values (default: "#val")

Other options

autoregister : if /metrics endpoint should be registered (default: true )

: if endpoint should be registered (default: ) promClient : options for promClient startup, e.g. collectDefaultMetrics . This option was added to keep express-prom-bundle runnable using confit (e.g. with kraken.js) without writing any JS code, see advanced example

: options for promClient startup, e.g. . This option was added to keep runnable using confit (e.g. with kraken.js) without writing any JS code, see advanced example promRegistry: Optional promClient.Registry instance to attach metrics to. Defaults to global promClient.register .

More details on includePath option

Let's say you want to have latency statistics by URL path, e.g. separate metrics for /my-app/user/ , /products/by-category etc.

Just taking req.path as a label value won't work as IDs are often part of the URL, like /user/12352/profile . So what we actually need is a path template. The module tries to figure out what parts of the path are values or IDs, and what is an actual path. The example mentioned before would be normalized to /user/#val/profile and that will become the value for the label. These conversions are handled by normalizePath function.

You can extend this magical behavior by providing additional RegExp rules to be performed, or override normalizePath with your own function.

Example 1 (add custom RegExp):

app.use(promBundle({ normalizePath : [ [ '^/customer/.*' , '/customer/#name' ], [ '^.*/order-list' , '/#name/order-list' ] ], urlValueParser : { minHexLength : 5 , extraMasks : [ 'ORD[0-9]{5,}' ] } }));

Example 2 (override normalizePath function):

app.use(promBundle( )); const originalNormalize = promBundle.normalizePath; promBundle.normalizePath = ( req, opts ) => { const path = originalNormalize(req, opts); return (path.match( /^\/docs/ ) && !path.match( /^\/login/ )) ? '/docs/*' : path; };

For more details:

url-value-parser - magic behind automatic path normalization

normalizePath.js - source code for path processing

express example

setup std. metrics but exclude up -metric:

const express = require ( "express" ); const app = express(); const promBundle = require ( "express-prom-bundle" ); app.get( "/status" , (req, res) => res.send( "i am healthy" )); app.use( "/((?!foo))*" , promBundle({ includePath : true })); app.get( "/foo" , (req, res) => res.send( "bar" )); app.get( "/hello" , (req, res) => res.send( "ok" )); app.listen( 3000 );

See an advanced example on github

koa v2 example

const promBundle = require ( "express-prom-bundle" ); const Koa = require ( "koa" ); const c2k = require ( "koa-connect" ); const metricsMiddleware = promBundle({ }); const app = new Koa(); app.use(c2k(metricsMiddleware)); app.use( ); app.listen( 3000 );

using with cluster

You'll need to use an additional clusterMetrics() middleware.

In the example below the master process will expose an API with a single endpoint /metrics which returns an aggregate of all metrics from all the workers.

const cluster = require ( 'cluster' ); const promBundle = require ( 'express-prom-bundle' ); const promClient = require ( 'prom-client' ); const numCPUs = Math .max( 2 , require ( 'os' ).cpus().length); const express = require ( 'express' ); if (cluster.isMaster) { for ( let i = 1 ; i < numCPUs; i++) { cluster.fork(); } const metricsApp = express(); metricsApp.use( '/metrics' , promBundle.clusterMetrics()); metricsApp.listen( 9999 ); console .log( 'cluster metrics listening on 9999' ); console .log( 'call localhost:9999/metrics for aggregated metrics' ); } else { new promClient.AggregatorRegistry(); const app = express(); app.use(promBundle({ autoregister : false , includeMethod : true })); app.use( ( req, res ) => res.send( `hello from pid ${process.pid}

` )); app.listen( 3000 ); console .log( `worker ${process.pid} listening on 3000` ); }

using with kraken.js

Here is meddleware config sample, which can be used in a standard kraken.js application. In this case the stats for URI paths and HTTP methods are collected separately, while replacing all HEX values starting from 5 characters and all IP addresses in the path as #val.

{ "middleware" : { "expressPromBundle" : { "route" : "/((?!status|favicon.ico|robots.txt))*" , "priority" : 0 , "module" : { "name" : "express-prom-bundle" , "arguments" : [ { "includeMethod" : true , "includePath" : true , "buckets" : [ 0.1 , 1 , 5 ], "promClient" : { "collectDefaultMetrics" : { } }, "urlValueParser" : { "minHexLength" : 5 , "extraMasks" : [ "^[0-9]+\\.[0-9]+\\.[0-9]+\\.[0-9]+$" ] } } ] } } } }

License

MIT