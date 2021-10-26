Express middleware with popular prometheus metrics in one bundle. It's also compatible with koa v1 and v2 (see below).
Since version 5 it uses prom-client as a peer dependency. See: https://github.com/siimon/prom-client
Included metrics:
up: normally is just 1
http_request_duration_seconds: http latency histogram/summary labeled with
status_code,
method and
path
npm install prom-client express-prom-bundle
const promBundle = require("express-prom-bundle");
const app = require("express")();
const metricsMiddleware = promBundle({includeMethod: true});
app.use(metricsMiddleware);
app.use(/* your middleware */);
app.listen(3000);
ALERT!
The order in which the routes are registered is important, since only the routes registered after the express-prom-bundle will be measured
You can use this to your advantage to bypass some of the routes. See the example below.
Which labels to include in
http_request_duration_seconds metric:
{project_name: 'hello_world'}.
Most useful together with transformLabels callback, otherwise it's better to use native Prometheus relabeling.
/metrics route with a regex or exact string. Note: it is highly recommended to just stick to the default
http_request_duration_seconds.
Two metric types are supported for
http_request_duration_seconds metric:
Additional options for histogram:
http_request_duration_seconds histogram
Additional options for summary:
http_request_duration_seconds summary
function(req) or
Array
req
[regex, replacement]. The
regex can be a string and is automatically converted into JS regex.
function(res) producing final status code from express
res object, e.g. you can combine
200,
201 and
204 to just
2xx.
function(labels, req, res) transforms the labels object, e.g. setting dynamic values to customLabels
/metrics endpoint should be registered (default: true)
express-prom-bundle runnable using confit (e.g. with kraken.js) without writing any JS code,
see advanced example
promClient.Registry instance to attach metrics to. Defaults to global
promClient.register.
Let's say you want to have latency statistics by URL path,
e.g. separate metrics for
/my-app/user/,
/products/by-category etc.
Just taking
req.path as a label value won't work as IDs are often part of the URL,
like
/user/12352/profile. So what we actually need is a path template.
The module tries to figure out what parts of the path are values or IDs,
and what is an actual path. The example mentioned before would be
normalized to
/user/#val/profile and that will become the value for the label.
These conversions are handled by
normalizePath function.
You can extend this magical behavior by providing
additional RegExp rules to be performed,
or override
normalizePath with your own function.
app.use(promBundle({
normalizePath: [
// collect paths like "/customer/johnbobson" as just one "/custom/#name"
['^/customer/.*', '/customer/#name'],
// collect paths like "/bobjohnson/order-list" as just one "/#name/order-list"
['^.*/order-list', '/#name/order-list']
],
urlValueParser: {
minHexLength: 5,
extraMasks: [
'ORD[0-9]{5,}' // replace strings like ORD1243423, ORD673562 as #val
]
}
}));
app.use(promBundle(/* options? */));
// let's reuse the existing one and just add some
// functionality on top
const originalNormalize = promBundle.normalizePath;
promBundle.normalizePath = (req, opts) => {
const path = originalNormalize(req, opts);
// count all docs as one path, but /docs/login as a separate one
return (path.match(/^\/docs/) && !path.match(/^\/login/)) ? '/docs/*' : path;
};
For more details:
setup std. metrics but exclude
up-metric:
const express = require("express");
const app = express();
const promBundle = require("express-prom-bundle");
// calls to this route will not appear in metrics
// because it's applied before promBundle
app.get("/status", (req, res) => res.send("i am healthy"));
// register metrics collection for all routes
// ... except those starting with /foo
app.use("/((?!foo))*", promBundle({includePath: true}));
// this call will NOT appear in metrics,
// because express will skip the metrics middleware
app.get("/foo", (req, res) => res.send("bar"));
// calls to this route will appear in metrics
app.get("/hello", (req, res) => res.send("ok"));
app.listen(3000);
See an advanced example on github
const promBundle = require("express-prom-bundle");
const Koa = require("koa");
const c2k = require("koa-connect");
const metricsMiddleware = promBundle({/* options */ });
const app = new Koa();
app.use(c2k(metricsMiddleware));
app.use(/* your middleware */);
app.listen(3000);
You'll need to use an additional clusterMetrics() middleware.
In the example below the master process will expose an API with a single endpoint
/metrics
which returns an aggregate of all metrics from all the workers.
const cluster = require('cluster');
const promBundle = require('express-prom-bundle');
const promClient = require('prom-client');
const numCPUs = Math.max(2, require('os').cpus().length);
const express = require('express');
if (cluster.isMaster) {
for (let i = 1; i < numCPUs; i++) {
cluster.fork();
}
const metricsApp = express();
metricsApp.use('/metrics', promBundle.clusterMetrics());
metricsApp.listen(9999);
console.log('cluster metrics listening on 9999');
console.log('call localhost:9999/metrics for aggregated metrics');
} else {
new promClient.AggregatorRegistry();
const app = express();
app.use(promBundle({
autoregister: false, // disable /metrics for single workers
includeMethod: true
}));
app.use((req, res) => res.send(`hello from pid ${process.pid}\n`));
app.listen(3000);
console.log(`worker ${process.pid} listening on 3000`);
}
Here is meddleware config sample, which can be used in a standard kraken.js application. In this case the stats for URI paths and HTTP methods are collected separately, while replacing all HEX values starting from 5 characters and all IP addresses in the path as #val.
{
"middleware": {
"expressPromBundle": {
"route": "/((?!status|favicon.ico|robots.txt))*",
"priority": 0,
"module": {
"name": "express-prom-bundle",
"arguments": [
{
"includeMethod": true,
"includePath": true,
"buckets": [0.1, 1, 5],
"promClient": {
"collectDefaultMetrics": {
}
},
"urlValueParser": {
"minHexLength": 5,
"extraMasks": [
"^[0-9]+\\.[0-9]+\\.[0-9]+\\.[0-9]+$"
]
}
}
]
}
}
}
}
MIT