Are your
app.use(...),
app.METHOD(...),
app.route(...), and
express.Router() calls spread across your codebase and it’s starting to get difficult to keep track of them all?
express-print-routes prints the tree of all your Express routes and middlewares to a file.
You get this for example:
router
├── query *
├── expressInit *
├── logger *
├── hpp *
├── router /^\/api\/?(?=\/|$)/
│ router
│ ├── bound dispatch /users/:id GET
│ │ └── __getUser / GET
│ │
│ └── bound dispatch /users/:id POST
│ ├── __checkAccessRights / POST
│ └── __updateUser / POST
│
│
├── serveStatic *
└── __handleError *
This is a module for node.js and is installed via npm:
npm install express-print-routes --save-dev
Call
express-print-routes after you registered all your routes / middlewares:
var app = express()
// Register all your routes / middlewares
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development') { // Only in dev environment
// Absolute path to output file
var path = require('path')
var filepath = path.join(__dirname, '../docs/routes.generated.txt')
// Invoke express-print-routes
require('express-print-routes')(app, filepath)
}
Consider giving your middlewares names when they appear as
<anonymous>. Often, they are added as anonymous functions like this:
app.use(function (req, res, next) {
console.log('Hello world!')
next()
})
Give the middleware a name like this:
app.use(function __helloWorld(req, res, next) { // <-- '__helloWorld' will be printed now
console.log('Hello world!')
next()
})
It is good practice to commit the generated file to your version control system. This way you can review all changes like added / renamed / removed routes and added / removed middlewares.
To set up your development environment for
express-print-routes:
cd to the main folder,
npm install,
npm install gulp -g if you haven't installed gulp globally yet, and
gulp dev. (Or run
node ./node_modules/.bin/gulp dev if you don't want to install gulp globally.)
gulp dev watches all source files and if you save some changes it will lint the code and execute all tests. The test coverage report can be viewed from
./coverage/lcov-report/index.html.
If you want to debug a test you should use
gulp test-without-coverage to run all tests without obscuring the code by the test coverage instrumentation.
In case you never heard about the ISC license it is functionally equivalent to the MIT license.
See the LICENSE file for details.