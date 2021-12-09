openbase logo
express-prettify

by Toshiya SAITOH
0.1.1 (see all)

express middleware to send pretty printed json

Documentation
1.6K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

express-prettify

Install

$ npm install express-prettify

Examples

"use strict";

var app = require('express')();
var pretty = require('express-prettify');

app.use(pretty({ query: 'pretty' }));

app.get('/', function(req, res) {
  res.json({ hello: 'world', body: 'This is pretty printed json' });
});

app.listen(3000);

$ node app.js &

$ curl http://localhost:3000?pretty
{
  "hello": "world",
  "body": "This is pretty printed json"
}

$ curl http://localhost:3000
{ "hello": "world", "body": "This is pretty printed json" }

License

MIT

