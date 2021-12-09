express middleware to send pretty printed json
$ npm install express-prettify
"use strict";
var app = require('express')();
var pretty = require('express-prettify');
app.use(pretty({ query: 'pretty' }));
app.get('/', function(req, res) {
res.json({ hello: 'world', body: 'This is pretty printed json' });
});
app.listen(3000);
$ node app.js &
$ curl http://localhost:3000?pretty
{
"hello": "world",
"body": "This is pretty printed json"
}
$ curl http://localhost:3000
{ "hello": "world", "body": "This is pretty printed json" }