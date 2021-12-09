express middleware to send pretty printed json

Install

npm install express-prettify

Examples

; var app = require ( 'express' )(); var pretty = require ( 'express-prettify' ); app.use(pretty({ query : 'pretty' })); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.json({ hello : 'world' , body : 'This is pretty printed json' }); }); app.listen( 3000 );

$ node app .js & $ curl http: { "hello" : "world" , "body" : "This is pretty printed json" } $ curl http: { "hello" : "world" , "body" : "This is pretty printed json" }

License

MIT