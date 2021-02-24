Let your express applications expose a simple API to inform about its internal status and health to both operators and to other applications.
This module was created as an express middleware to simplify its usage. Add a single line to your express application and you are done.
npm install express-ping --save)
var health = require('express-ping');
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
...
app.use(health.ping()); // this is the only addition
app.use(app.router);
...
app.listen(3000);
Once you launch your express application, it will add a new /ping endpoint to check the app status. If you GET http://localhost:3000/ping you will receive the following information:
{
"timestamp": 1406542638314,
"uptime": 6,
"application": {
"name": "express-ping-example",
"version": "1.2.3",
"pid": 47633,
"title": "node",
"argv": [
"node",
"/private/tmp/express-ping/examples/server.js"
],
"versions": {
"http_parser": "1.0",
"node": "0.10.26",
"v8": "3.14.5.9",
"ares": "1.9.0-DEV",
"uv": "0.10.25",
"zlib": "1.2.3",
"modules": "11",
"openssl": "1.0.1e"
}
},
"resources": {
"memory": {
"rss": 25481216,
"heapTotal": 17603072,
"heapUsed": 7394608
},
"loadavg": [
1.1484375,
1.46923828125,
1.66015625
],
"cpu": [
{
"model": "Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-2415M CPU @ 2.30GHz",
"speed": 2300,
"times": {
"user": 114993850,
"nice": 0,
"sys": 103728020,
"idle": 503833400,
"irq": 0
}
},
{
"model": "Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-2415M CPU @ 2.30GHz",
"speed": 2300,
"times": {
"user": 57503220,
"nice": 0,
"sys": 35838280,
"idle": 624247570,
"irq": 0
}
},
{
"model": "Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-2415M CPU @ 2.30GHz",
"speed": 2300,
"times": {
"user": 102379040,
"nice": 0,
"sys": 82181270,
"idle": 533028910,
"irq": 0
}
},
{
"model": "Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-2415M CPU @ 2.30GHz",
"speed": 2300,
"times": {
"user": 51145170,
"nice": 0,
"sys": 26503950,
"idle": 639939820,
"irq": 0
}
}
],
"disk": [
{
"filesystem": "/dev/disk0s2",
"size": 487546976,
"used": 349343740,
"available": 137947236,
"capacity": 0.72,
"mount": "/"
},
{
"filesystem": "devfs",
"size": 201,
"used": 201,
"available": 0,
"capacity": 1,
"mount": "/dev"
},
{
"filesystem": "map -hosts",
"size": 0,
"used": 0,
"available": 0,
"capacity": 1,
"mount": "/net"
},
{
"filesystem": "map auto_home",
"size": 0,
"used": 0,
"available": 0,
"capacity": 1,
"mount": "/home"
}
],
"nics": {
"lo0": [
{
"address": "::1",
"family": "IPv6",
"internal": true
},
{
"address": "127.0.0.1",
"family": "IPv4",
"internal": true
},
{
"address": "fe80::1",
"family": "IPv6",
"internal": true
}
],
"en1": [
{
"address": "fe80::e6ce:8fff:fe36:c616",
"family": "IPv6",
"internal": false
},
{
"address": "192.168.1.33",
"family": "IPv4",
"internal": false
}
],
"vboxnet1": [
{
"address": "10.10.10.1",
"family": "IPv4",
"internal": false
}
]
}
},
"system": {
"arch": "x64",
"platform": "darwin",
"type": "Darwin",
"release": "13.2.0",
"hostname": "tizona.local",
"uptime": 1608435,
"cores": 4,
"memory": 8589934592
}
}
You don't need to configure anything. By default, a
/ping endpoint will be added to your routes, but you can pass the ping endpoint to the middeware simply doing:
app.use(health.ping('/custompath'));
To provide authorized access, use a middleware (i.e. connect-basic-auth) before express-ping. Example:
app.get('/ping', basicAuth('username', 'password'));
app.use(health.ping('/ping'));
MIT