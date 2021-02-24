Let your express applications expose a simple API to inform about its internal status and health to both operators and to other applications.

This module was created as an express middleware to simplify its usage. Add a single line to your express application and you are done.

Usage

Add "express-ping" to your package.json dependencies ( npm install express-ping --save )

) Include the middleware in your express application:

var health = require ( 'express-ping' ); var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); ... app.use(health.ping()); app.use(app.router); ... app.listen( 3000 );

Once you launch your express application, it will add a new /ping endpoint to check the app status. If you GET http://localhost:3000/ping you will receive the following information:

{ "timestamp" : 1406542638314 , "uptime" : 6 , "application" : { "name" : "express-ping-example" , "version" : "1.2.3" , "pid" : 47633 , "title" : "node" , "argv" : [ "node" , "/private/tmp/express-ping/examples/server.js" ], "versions" : { "http_parser" : "1.0" , "node" : "0.10.26" , "v8" : "3.14.5.9" , "ares" : "1.9.0-DEV" , "uv" : "0.10.25" , "zlib" : "1.2.3" , "modules" : "11" , "openssl" : "1.0.1e" } }, "resources" : { "memory" : { "rss" : 25481216 , "heapTotal" : 17603072 , "heapUsed" : 7394608 }, "loadavg" : [ 1.1484375 , 1.46923828125 , 1.66015625 ], "cpu" : [ { "model" : "Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-2415M CPU @ 2.30GHz" , "speed" : 2300 , "times" : { "user" : 114993850 , "nice" : 0 , "sys" : 103728020 , "idle" : 503833400 , "irq" : 0 } }, { "model" : "Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-2415M CPU @ 2.30GHz" , "speed" : 2300 , "times" : { "user" : 57503220 , "nice" : 0 , "sys" : 35838280 , "idle" : 624247570 , "irq" : 0 } }, { "model" : "Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-2415M CPU @ 2.30GHz" , "speed" : 2300 , "times" : { "user" : 102379040 , "nice" : 0 , "sys" : 82181270 , "idle" : 533028910 , "irq" : 0 } }, { "model" : "Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-2415M CPU @ 2.30GHz" , "speed" : 2300 , "times" : { "user" : 51145170 , "nice" : 0 , "sys" : 26503950 , "idle" : 639939820 , "irq" : 0 } } ], "disk" : [ { "filesystem" : "/dev/disk0s2" , "size" : 487546976 , "used" : 349343740 , "available" : 137947236 , "capacity" : 0.72 , "mount" : "/" }, { "filesystem" : "devfs" , "size" : 201 , "used" : 201 , "available" : 0 , "capacity" : 1 , "mount" : "/dev" }, { "filesystem" : "map -hosts" , "size" : 0 , "used" : 0 , "available" : 0 , "capacity" : 1 , "mount" : "/net" }, { "filesystem" : "map auto_home" , "size" : 0 , "used" : 0 , "available" : 0 , "capacity" : 1 , "mount" : "/home" } ], "nics" : { "lo0" : [ { "address" : "::1" , "family" : "IPv6" , "internal" : true }, { "address" : "127.0.0.1" , "family" : "IPv4" , "internal" : true }, { "address" : "fe80::1" , "family" : "IPv6" , "internal" : true } ], "en1" : [ { "address" : "fe80::e6ce:8fff:fe36:c616" , "family" : "IPv6" , "internal" : false }, { "address" : "192.168.1.33" , "family" : "IPv4" , "internal" : false } ], "vboxnet1" : [ { "address" : "10.10.10.1" , "family" : "IPv4" , "internal" : false } ] } }, "system" : { "arch" : "x64" , "platform" : "darwin" , "type" : "Darwin" , "release" : "13.2.0" , "hostname" : "tizona.local" , "uptime" : 1608435 , "cores" : 4 , "memory" : 8589934592 } }

Configuration

You don't need to configure anything. By default, a /ping endpoint will be added to your routes, but you can pass the ping endpoint to the middeware simply doing:

app.use(health.ping( '/custompath' ));

To provide authorized access, use a middleware (i.e. connect-basic-auth) before express-ping. Example:

app .get ( '/ping' , basicAuth( 'username' , 'password' )); app .use (health.ping( '/ping' ));

License

MIT