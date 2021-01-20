Healthcheck middleware for Express.
express-physical is intended to be more or less a port of physical. The intention is to have Dropwizard-style healthchecks for Node.
npm install --save express-physical
# or
yarn add express-physical
const express = require('express')
const physical = require('express-physical')
const app = express()
const passingCheck = () => physical.response({
name: 'Sample passing check',
actionable: false,
healthy: true,
type: physical.type.SELF
})
app.use('/healthcheck', physical([passingCheck]))
/healthcheck will respond with the result of all checks, with a status code of 200.
const physical = require('express-physical')
The
physical function expects an array of
Checks and returns a middleware.
physical([Check])
Returns a middleware that returns an object with the currently healthy and unhealthy checks:
const middleware = physical([alwaysPassing, alwaysFailing])
// Will send a 200 OK with the following payload:
{
"healthy": [{
"name": "Always passing",
"actionable": false,
"type": "SELF",
"healthy": true
}],
"unhealthy": [{
"name": "Always failing",
"actionable": false,
"type": "SELF",
"healthy": false,
"message": "What can you do...?",
"severity": "WARNING"
}]
}
Check is not a class provided by
physical, it is simply a function with one of two forms:
//Synchronous check
const synchronousCheck = function () {
return physical.response(...)
}
// Async Check
const asyncCheck = function (done) {
done(physical.response(...))
}
The check must always return or call the callback with a
physical.response.
If the check throws an error, it will be forwarded to the next middleware where it has to be handled by the application. It will not be caught by the
physical middleware and treated as a failing check.
physical.response({ options })
|Option
|Description
|Mandatory
name string
|A descriptive name
|Yes
healthy boolean
|Yes
type physical.type
|The type of this check
|Yes
severity physical.severity
|When the check is unhealthy
actionable boolean
|Whether or not the owner can act on this check failing
|Yes
message string
|When the check is unhealthy
dependentOn string
|The name of a service that this check relies on
|When the
type is one of
INFRASTRUCTURE,
INTERNAL_DEPENDENCY and
EXTERNAL_DEPENDENCY. Excluded otherwise.
info object{string,object}
|Object of any depth with additional info about this check.
|No
link string
|A URL to where more information can be found
|No
If your
physical.response is invalid, an
InvalidHealthcheckResponse error will be thrown. The original response data is available at
InvalidHealthcheckResponse.responseData.
physical.type
Constants representing the type of a check.
SELF
METRICS
INFRASTRUCTURE
INTERNAL_DEPENDENCY
EXTERNAL_DEPENDENCY
INTERNET_CONNECTIVITY
physical.severity
Constants representing the severity of a failing check.
WARNING
CRITICAL
DOWN
express-physical could be implemented within
express-healthcheck, but I'm looking for something a little more structured.
express-physical does not expose a way to configure the interval at which healthchecks are invoked. If one of your healthchecks is too expensive to be run every time your monitoring system polls the healthcheck endpoint, throttle your function call so that it returns a cached value if called multiple times within a certain interval.
Checks need to receive either one or zero arguments, where that argument is a callback that will be provided by
express-physical. If you have to pass more arguments into it, pass them when you create the check rather than at time of invokation.
const (db) => (done) => db.isHealthy((err, res) => done(physical.response({ ... })))
responses
Use a higher-order function to avoid having to repeat certain elements when creating
responses. Ex.
const physical = require('express-physical')
const createDatabaseHealthCheck = (data) => (db) => (done) => {
if (db.connection.readyState === 1) {
done(Object.assign({}, data, physical.response({
healthy: true,
actionable: false
})))
} else {
done(Object.assign({}, data, physical.response({
healthy: false,
actionable: true,
severity: physical.severity.CRITICAL,
message: 'Failed to connect to db'
})))
}
}
const canConnectToDatabase = createDatabaseHealthCheck({
name: 'Database connection',
type: physical.type.INTERNAL_DEPENDENCY,
dependentOn: {
serviceName: 'mongodb'
}
})(db)
app.use('/healthcheck', physical([canConnectToDatabase]))
Contributions are more than welcome. However, if your contribution goes beyond bug fixing, it is recommended that you first create an issue, in order to agree on a solution before investing time into implementing something that may not be merged. Changes that affect the schema are very unlikely to be accepted.
Contributions are expected to be tested to a reasonable degree.
npm run test:unit
npm run test:integration
npm run lint
Formatting is done using Prettier. There is a pre-commit hook that should format your code automatically, but if you want to manually format it, run
npm run format.
If you are concerned with the performance implications of your change, there are benchmarks that you can run to find out. In order to run them, you need to have
docker and
docker-compose installed. Information on how to install Docker is available here.
To run the benchmarks, run
npm run benchmark. The benchmarks will be run against your local branch and a reference version of physical. Some variance is to be expected, but if your change has a drastic impact, consider creating an issue to discuss it if you need help.
To change the reference version of physical that you want to run the benchmarks against, change the version in scripts/performance/benchmarks/package.json and run
npm run benchmark:rebuild.
📣 Note that the benchmarks are a work in progress. Contributions for adding more benchmarks are very welcome!