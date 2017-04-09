EPG (express-photo-gallery) is a node module that creates an Express.js middleware function for hosting stylish and responsive photo galleries using jQuery lightgallery.
npm install express-photo-gallery
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
var Gallery = require('express-photo-gallery');
var options = {
title: 'My Awesome Photo Gallery'
};
app.use('/photos', Gallery('path_to_photos', options));
app.listen(3000);
That's it! See it in action here.
EPG will automatically look through the provided directory for a
thumbs subdirectory and
previews subdirectory, which should both contain files with the same filenames as those in the base folder. For example:
path_to_photos
├── file1.jpg
├── file2.jpg
├── file3.jpg
├── previews
│ ├── file1.jpg
│ ├── file2.jpg
│ └── file3.jpg
└── thumbs
├── file1.jpg
├── file2.jpg
└── file3.jpg
If your photo directory does not have
thumbs or
previews, EPG will host the images in the base directory, without displaying thumbnails.
If you would like to generate
thumbs and
previews automatically, use
epg-prep:
epg-prep is a mutithreaded command-line helper utility which automatically generates image previews and thumbnails from a directory of jpg images. The previews and thumbnails are stored in
previews and
thumbs subdirectories, respectively.
Note:
epg-prep must be installed globally.
npm install -g epg-prep
epg-prep path_to_photos
Using
epg-prep to generate
thumbs and
previews subdirectories is especially useful if you have a directory of large photos from a digital camera.
epg-prep depends on ImageMagick or GraphicsMagick, so make sure they are installed on your system and properly set up in your PATH.
Ubuntu:
apt-get install imagemagick
apt-get install graphicsmagick
Mac OS X (using Homebrew):
brew install imagemagick
brew install graphicsmagick
Confirm that ImageMagick is properly set up by executing
convert -help in a terminal.
previews and
thumbs