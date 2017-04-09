EPG (express-photo-gallery) is a node module that creates an Express.js middleware function for hosting stylish and responsive photo galleries using jQuery lightgallery.

See a sample gallery here.

npm install express-photo-gallery

var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); var Gallery = require ( 'express-photo-gallery' ); var options = { title : 'My Awesome Photo Gallery' }; app.use( '/photos' , Gallery( 'path_to_photos' , options)); app.listen( 3000 );

That's it! See it in action here.

EPG will automatically look through the provided directory for a thumbs subdirectory and previews subdirectory, which should both contain files with the same filenames as those in the base folder. For example:

path_to_photos ├── file1 .jpg ├── file2 .jpg ├── file3 .jpg ├── previews │ ├── file1 .jpg │ ├── file2 .jpg │ └── file3 .jpg └── thumbs ├── file1 .jpg ├── file2 .jpg └── file3 .jpg

If your photo directory does not have thumbs or previews , EPG will host the images in the base directory, without displaying thumbnails.

If you would like to generate thumbs and previews automatically, use epg-prep :

epg-prep is a mutithreaded command-line helper utility which automatically generates image previews and thumbnails from a directory of jpg images. The previews and thumbnails are stored in previews and thumbs subdirectories, respectively.

Note: epg-prep must be installed globally.

npm install -g epg-prep

epg-prep path_to_photos

Using epg-prep to generate thumbs and previews subdirectories is especially useful if you have a directory of large photos from a digital camera.

GraphicsMagick or ImageMagick

epg-prep depends on ImageMagick or GraphicsMagick, so make sure they are installed on your system and properly set up in your PATH.

Ubuntu:

apt- get install imagemagick apt- get install graphicsmagick

Mac OS X (using Homebrew):

brew install imagemagick brew install graphicsmagick

Confirm that ImageMagick is properly set up by executing convert -help in a terminal.