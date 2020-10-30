openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
epr

express-partial-response

by Yuriy Nemtsov
1.0.4 (see all)

Express middleware for filtering-out parts of JSON responses based on the `fields` query-string; à la Google API's Partial Response.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Express Partial Response Middleware NPM version

This Express Middleware will allow you to send a subset of a JSON object instead of the entire object from your HTTP services. To do so, your services will begin accepting the ?fields= query-string that, using a simple language, will specify which fields and sub-fields to keep and which to ignore.

If you've used the Google APIs, provided a ?fields= query-string to get a Partial Response, and wanted to do the same for your own server, now you can do so with this middleware.

Underneath, this middleware uses json-mask. Use it directly without this middleware if you need more flexibility.

Installation

npm install express-partial-response

Usage

const express = require('express');
const partialResponse = require('express-partial-response');
const app = express();

app.use(partialResponse());

app.get('/', (req, res) => {
  res.json({
    firstName: 'Mohandas',
    lastName: 'Gandhi',
    aliases: [
      {
        firstName: 'Mahatma',
        lastName: 'Gandhi'
      },
      {
        firstName: 'Bapu'
      }
    ]
  });
});

app.listen(4000);

Let's test it:

$ curl 'http://localhost:4000'
{"firstName":"Mohandas","lastName":"Gandhi","aliases":[{"firstName":"Mahatma","lastName":"Gandhi"},{"firstName":"Bapu"}]}

$ # Let's just get the first name
$ curl 'http://localhost:4000?fields=lastName'
{"lastName":"Gandhi"}

$ # Now, let's just get the first names directly as well as from aliases
$ curl 'http://localhost:4000?fields=firstName,aliases(firstName)'
{"firstName":"Mohandas","aliases":[{"firstName":"Mahatma"},{"firstName":"Bapu"}]}

Note: take a look at /example.

Syntax

Look at json-mask for the available syntax of the fields param.

Options

query specifies the query-string to use. Defaults to fields

app.use(
  partialResponse({
    query: 'filter'
  })
);

License

MIT. See LICENSE

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial