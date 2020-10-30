Express Partial Response Middleware

This Express Middleware will allow you to send a subset of a JSON object instead of the entire object from your HTTP services. To do so, your services will begin accepting the ?fields= query-string that, using a simple language, will specify which fields and sub-fields to keep and which to ignore.

If you've used the Google APIs, provided a ?fields= query-string to get a Partial Response, and wanted to do the same for your own server, now you can do so with this middleware.

Underneath, this middleware uses json-mask. Use it directly without this middleware if you need more flexibility.

Installation

npm install express-partial-response

Usage

const express = require ( 'express' ); const partialResponse = require ( 'express-partial-response' ); const app = express(); app.use(partialResponse()); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { res.json({ firstName : 'Mohandas' , lastName : 'Gandhi' , aliases : [ { firstName : 'Mahatma' , lastName : 'Gandhi' }, { firstName : 'Bapu' } ] }); }); app.listen( 4000 );

Let's test it:

$ curl 'http://localhost:4000' {"firstName":"Mohandas","lastName":"Gandhi","aliases":[{"firstName":"Mahatma","lastName":"Gandhi"},{"firstName":"Bapu"}]} $ # Let 's just get the first name $ curl ' http://localhost: 4000 ?fields=lastNam e' {"lastName":"Gandhi"} $ # Now, let' s just get the first names directly as well as from aliases $ curl 'http://localhost:4000?fields=firstName,aliases(firstName)' {"firstName":"Mohandas","aliases":[{"firstName":"Mahatma"},{"firstName":"Bapu"}]}

Note: take a look at /example .

Syntax

Look at json-mask for the available syntax of the fields param.

Options

query specifies the query-string to use. Defaults to fields

app.use( partialResponse({ query : 'filter' }) );

License

MIT. See LICENSE