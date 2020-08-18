Middleware for express to enable opentracing. Supports any opentracing tracer compatible with version 0.11.0 of the opentracing javascript library.

Install

npm install --save express-opentracing

Usage

E.g., using LightStep as your tracer:

import * as express from "express" ; import middleware from "express-opentracing" ; import * as LightStep from "lightstep-tracer" ; const lsTracer = LightStep.tracer({ access_token : 'foo' , component_name : 'bar' , }); const app = express(); app.use(middleware({ tracer : lsTracer}));

To trace specific HTTP calls, or to exclude certain calls (e.g. hosted static content), modify app.use(middleware()) above:

app.use( ( req, res, next ) => { if (req.path.startsWith( "/css" ) || req.path.startsWith( '/js' )) { return next() } middleware({ tracer : tracer})(req, res, next); });

To use a span (e.g for logging) access the req.span object from your handler:

app.use( ( req, res, next ) => { req.span.log({ event : 'handler_triggered' }) })

Options

The middleware function takes in an options object as its only argument.