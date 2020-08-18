Middleware for express to enable opentracing. Supports any opentracing tracer compatible with version 0.11.0 of the opentracing javascript library.
npm install --save express-opentracing
E.g., using LightStep as your tracer:
import * as express from "express";
import middleware from "express-opentracing";
import * as LightStep from "lightstep-tracer";
const lsTracer = LightStep.tracer({
access_token : 'foo',
component_name : 'bar',
});
const app = express();
app.use(middleware({tracer: lsTracer}));
To trace specific HTTP calls, or to exclude certain calls (e.g. hosted static content), modify
app.use(middleware()) above:
app.use((req, res, next) => {
// exclude paths that start with '/css' or '/js'
if (req.path.startsWith("/css") || req.path.startsWith('/js')) {
return next()
}
// trace calls
middleware({tracer: tracer})(req, res, next);
});
To use a span (e.g for logging) access the
req.span object from your handler:
app.use((req, res, next) => {
req.span.log({ event: 'handler_triggered' })
})
The
middleware function takes in an options object as its only argument.
const options = {
tracer: [Tracer], // Defaults to the opentracing no-op tracer.
}