openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

express-opentracing

by opentracing-contrib
0.1.1 (see all)

OpenTracing middleware for express

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

express-opentracing

Middleware for express to enable opentracing. Supports any opentracing tracer compatible with version 0.11.0 of the opentracing javascript library.

Install

npm install --save express-opentracing

Usage

E.g., using LightStep as your tracer:

import * as express from "express";
import middleware from "express-opentracing";
import * as LightStep from "lightstep-tracer";

const lsTracer = LightStep.tracer({
  access_token   : 'foo',
  component_name : 'bar',
});

const app = express();
app.use(middleware({tracer: lsTracer}));

To trace specific HTTP calls, or to exclude certain calls (e.g. hosted static content), modify app.use(middleware()) above:

app.use((req, res, next) => {
  // exclude paths that start with '/css' or '/js'
  if (req.path.startsWith("/css") || req.path.startsWith('/js')) {
    return next()
  }
  // trace calls
  middleware({tracer: tracer})(req, res, next);
});

To use a span (e.g for logging) access the req.span object from your handler:

app.use((req, res, next) => {
  req.span.log({ event: 'handler_triggered' })
})

Options

The middleware function takes in an options object as its only argument.

const options = {
  tracer: [Tracer], // Defaults to the opentracing no-op tracer.
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial