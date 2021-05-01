Express middleware to validate requests based on an OpenAPI 3.0 document. OpenAPI specification was called the Swagger specification before version 3.

Usage

Install this package with npm or yarn:

npm install --save express-openapi-validate yarn add express-openapi-validate

Then use the validator like this:

const fs = require ( "fs" ); const express = require ( "express" ); const { OpenApiValidator } = require ( "express-openapi-validate" ); const jsYaml = require ( "js-yaml" ); const app = express(); app.use(express.json()); const openApiDocument = jsYaml.safeLoad( fs.readFileSync( "openapi.yaml" , "utf-8" ), ); const validator = new OpenApiValidator(openApiDocument); app.post( "/echo" , validator.validate( "post" , "/echo" ), (req, res, next) => { res.json({ output : req.body.input }); }); app.use( ( err, req, res, next ) => { const statusCode = err.statusCode || 500 ; res.status(statusCode).json({ error : { name : err.name, message : err.message, data : err.data, }, }); }); const server = app.listen( 3000 , () => { console .log( "Listening on" , server.address()); });

Or using match() :

app.use(validator.match()); app.post( "/echo" , (req, res, next) => { res.json({ output : req.body.input }); });

openapi: 3.0 .1 info: title: Example API with a single echo endpoint version: 1.0 .0 components: schemas: Error: type: object properties: error: type: object properties: name: type: string message: type: string data: type: array items: type: object required: - name - message required: - error responses: error: description: Default error response with error object content: application/json: schema: $ref: "#/components/schemas/Error" paths: /echo: post: description: Echo input back requestBody: content: application/json: schema: type: object properties: input: type: string required: - input responses: "200": description: Echoed input content: application/json: schema: type: object properties: output: type: string default: $ref: "#/components/responses/error"

Supported features

Currently unsupported features

Public API

class OpenApiValidator

const { OpenApiValidator } = require ( "express-openapi-validate" );

The main class of this package. Creates JSON schema validators for the given operations defined in the OpenAPI document. In the background Ajv is used to validate the request.

constructor(openApiDocument: OpenApiDocument, options: ValidatorConfig = {}))

Creates a new validator for the given OpenAPI document.

options parameter is optional. It has the following optional fields:

{ ajvOptions : Ajv.Options; }

You can find the list of options accepted by Ajv from its documentation. The formats object passed to Ajv will be merged with additional OpenAPI formats supported by this library.

Returns an express middleware function for the given operation. The operation matching the given method and path has to be defined in the OpenAPI document or this method throws.

The middleware validates the incoming request according to the parameters and requestBody fields defined in the Operation Object. If the validation fails the next express function is called with an ValidationError .

See the Parameter Object and Request Body Object sections of the OpenAPI specification for details how to define schemas for operations.

method must be one of the valid operations of an OpenAPI Path Item Object: "get" | "put" | "post" | "delete" | "options" | "head" | "patch" | "trace" .

RequestHandler is an express middleware function with the signature (req: Request, res: Response, next: NextFunction): any; .

match(options: MatchOptions = { allowNoMatch: false }): RequestHandler

Returns an express middleware function which calls validate() based on the request method and path. Using this function removes the need to specify validate() middleware for each express endpoint individually.

match() throws an error if matching route specification is not found. This ensures all requests are validated.

Use match({ allowNoMatch: true}) if you want to skip validation for routes that are not mentioned in the OpenAPI schema. Use with caution: It allows requests to be handled without any validation.

The following examples achieve the same result:

app.post( "/echo" , validator.validate( "post" , "/echo" ), (req, res, next) => { res.json({ output : req.body.input }); }); app.use(validator.match()); app.post( "/echo" , (req, res, next) => { res.json({ output : req.body.input }); });

Creates a function for the given operation that can be used to validate responses. Response validation is meant to be used in tests and not in production code. See below for example usage.

For documentation of the method and path parameters see validate .

res is expected to have the shape { statusCode: number, body: {}, headers: {}} . The statusCode field can also be called status and the body field can be called data . This means that response objects from most request libraries should work out of the box.

If validation fails the validation function throws a ValidationError . Otherwise it returns undefined .

Example usage when using Jest and SuperTest:

import { OpenApiValidator } from "express-openapi-validate" ; import fs from "fs" ; import jsYaml from "js-yaml" ; import request from "supertest" ; import app from "./app" ; const openApiDocument = jsYaml.safeLoad( fs.readFileSync( "openapi.yaml" , "utf-8" ), ); const validator = new OpenApiValidator(openApiDocument); test( "/echo responses" , async () => { const validateResponse = validator.validateResponse( "post" , "/echo" ); let res = await request(app).post( "/echo" ).send({}); expect(validateResponse(res)).toBeUndefined(); res = await request(app).post( "/echo" ).send({ input : "Hello!" }); expect(validateResponse(res)).toBeUndefined(); });

class ValidationError extends Error

const { ValidationError } = require ( "express-openapi-validate" );

This error is thrown by OpenApiValidator#validate when the request validation fails. It contains useful information about why the validation failed in human-readable format in the .message field and in machine-readable format in the .data array.

You can catch this error in your express error handler and handle it specially. You probably want to log the validation error and pass the errors to the client.

message: string

Human-readable error message about why the validation failed.

statusCode: number = 400

This field is always set to 400 . You can check this field in your express error handler to decide what status code to send to the client when errors happen.