A Monorepo of various packages to power OpenAPI in node.

Development

This monorepo uses lerna for development. See the root package.json for helpful scripts.

Typical Workflow for Contributors

Let's say you're working on a package under ./packages. Here's what you do:

cd open-api npm run bootstrap npm t Make your changes. Do not bump the version in package.json. A maintainer will handle that once your PR is merged. Once you're satisfied with your changes: Create a new branch git checkout -b my-branch (in case you haven't done so already). ./bin/commit packages/<package_you're_working_on> 'commit message describing your change. can be multi line here. just close with a single quote like so:' Push your change to your fork Open a PR.

bin

Several scripts have been created to aid in the development of this monorepo (see ./bin). They assume that your $PWD is the root of the repository. Here is a brief summary of common actions:

Commit changes to a package - ./bin/commit packages/<package_to_commit> 'Commit message' (the commit message will be prepended with the package name e.g. <package_to_commit>: Commit message

(the commit message will be prepended with the package name e.g.



