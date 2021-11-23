Express middleware to open any file in an editor by request to defined route. Based on open-in-editor.
npm install express-open-in-editor
var express = require('express');
var openInEditor = require('express-open-in-editor');
var app = express();
// There are few ways to setup:
// - to trigger middleware on *GET* request to `/open-in-editor`
app.get('/open-in-editor', openInEditor());
// - to trigger middleware on *any* request method to `/open-in-editor`
app.use('/open-in-editor', openInEditor());
// - to trigger middleware on *any* request method to *any* path
// (not recommended unless server's single purpose is to open files in editor)
app.use(openInEditor());
After that you can use GET requests like
/open-in-editor?file=foo/bar.ext:2:5 to open
foo/bar.ext in an editor at line 2 column 5.
By default
express-open-in-editor uses
process.env.VISUAL or
process.env.EDITOR (with this priority) to define the command to open a file in an editor. It could be set globally or on script execution:
EDITOR=subl node app.js
Also you can set
process.env.OPEN_FILE that has highest priority and understands shorthands (i.e.
subl for
Sublime Text or
atom for
Atom Editor).
For more details about setup see open-in-editor description.
Although
webpack-dev-server uses
express to create a dev server, you have the same options to apply the middleware to it. The only difference is that you should define it inside
onBeforeSetupMiddleware method:
const webpackConfig = {
// ...
devServer: {
onBeforeSetupMiddleware(devServer) {
devServer.app.use('/open-in-editor', openInEditor());
}
}
}
openInEditor([options]);
Options:
cwd
Type:
String
Default:
'' (uses
process.cwd())
Working directory used when resolving paths.
Rest options are passing to open-in-editor as is.
MIT