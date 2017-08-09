Complete, compliant and well tested module for implementing an OAuth2 Server/Provider with express in node.js.
This is the express wrapper for oauth2-server.
$ npm install express-oauth-server
The module provides two middlewares - one for granting tokens and another to authorize them.
express-oauth-server and, consequently
oauth2-server, expect the request body to be parsed already.
The following example uses
body-parser but you may opt for an alternative library.
var bodyParser = require('body-parser');
var express = require('express');
var OAuthServer = require('express-oauth-server');
var app = express();
app.oauth = new OAuthServer({
model: {}, // See https://github.com/oauthjs/node-oauth2-server for specification
});
app.use(bodyParser.json());
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: false }));
app.use(app.oauth.authorize());
app.use(function(req, res) {
res.send('Secret area');
});
app.listen(3000);
var options = {
useErrorHandler: false,
continueMiddleware: false,
}
useErrorHandler
(type: boolean default: false)
If false, an error response will be rendered by this component. Set this value to true to allow your own express error handler to handle the error.
continueMiddleware
(type: boolean default: false)
The
authorize() and
token() middlewares will both render their
result to the response and end the pipeline.
next() will only be called if this is set to true.
Note: You cannot modify the response since the headers have already been sent.
authenticate() does not modify the response and will always call next()