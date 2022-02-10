Module to:
Note - make sure to also read the Advanced usage (recommended) section after this!
npm i express-oas-generator --save;
const express = require('express');
const expressOasGenerator = require('express-oas-generator');
let app = express();
expressOasGenerator.init(app, {}); // to overwrite generated specification's values use second argument.
Second argument of
expressOasGenerator.init(app, {}) could be either an object or a function. In case of the object generated spec will be merged with the object. In case of function it will be used to apply changes for generated spec. Example of function usage:
generator.init(app, function(spec) {
_.set(spec, 'info.title', 'New Title');
_.set(spec, 'paths[\'/path\'].get.parameters[0].example', 2);
return spec;
});
To write specification into a file use third and forth (optional) arguments. Full signature of
init() function is following:
expressOasGenerator.init(
app,
function(spec) { return spec; },
'path/to/a/file/filename.json',
60 * 1000,
'api-docs',
['User', 'Student'],
['users', 'students'],
['production'],
true,
SPEC_OUTPUT_FILE_BEHAVIOR.RECREATE
)
where the last parameters are:
SPEC_OUTPUT_FILE_BEHAVIOR.RECREATE - (Optional) Enum to indicate if the spec outfile file is recreated or preserved from current content (
SPEC_OUTPUT_FILE_BEHAVIOR.PRESERVE)
Instead of using a single
init handler, we'll use 2 separate ones - one for responses, and one for requests.
let app = express();
/** place handleResponses as the very first middleware */
expressOasGenerator.handleResponses(app, {});
/** initialize your `app` and routes */
/** place handleRequests as the very last middleware */
expressOasGenerator.handleRequests();
app.listen(PORT);
mind the order of the middleware handlers - first we apply the one for responses, then we apply the one for requests, which might seem counter-intuitive since requests come before responses, but this is how we need to do it because:
response.write()/end() methods should be wrapped before any route or middleware call it
body-parser
Don't worry - we'll throw a loud error if you messed this up so that you can correct yourself quickly! 💥
See server_advanced.js for usage example.
In order to generate documentation, we need to analyze both responses and requests.
The tricky thing is - one handler must be placed as the very first middleware of the express app, and the other must be the very last. It is needed to intercept all the data (headers and payload) coming in and out out the app.
In the
expressOasGenerator.init() method, we assume that you place it straight after initializing the express app.
Inside we place response intercept middleware and then we call
setTimeout with
1000 miliseconds to make sure we place our request intercept middleware as the very last one.
The basic approach is error-prone because:
1000 milisecond
setTimeout passes and applies the request middleware.
This could occur, for example, if you start your express server and then run the API tests immidiately - that wouldn't work. You'd have to start your server and then make your tests wait a second before the request middleware is applied.
If your service is running not at the root of the server add full base path URL to package.json
{
"baseUrlPath" : "/tokens"
}
Here is a sample
{
"name": "cwt-sts-svc",
"version": "1.1.48",
"description": "JWT generation service",
"keywords": [],
"author": "",
"main": "lib",
"baseUrlPath" : "/tokens",
"bin": {
"cwt-sts-svc": "bin/server"
}
}
This library uses swagger-ui-express as dependency , so if you need to edit the swagger's default documentation page style you can set
swaggerDocumentOptions. This option receives any custom swagger options and pass through when swaggerUi are configured.
You can follow these links to see how settings can be edited:
An basic example is:
generator.handleResponses(app, {
swaggerDocumentOptions: { customCss: '.swagger-ui { background-color: red }' }
});
And that would result in this:
Goal of the module is to provide developers with Swagger UI in development environments. Module process every request and response therefore it may slow down your app - is not supposed to be used in production environment.
Assuming you have ExpressJS REST API application and you
X- treated as a apiKey type headers;
Parameters and response body not documented!
Express-oas-generator (EOG) adds parameters handler as a very last middleware. If any middleware or path in router breaks the chain and doesn't pass execution to next middleware/router then very last EOG middleware won't be called. So call next() or next(err) as the very last line in your handler. Some docs:
For more info please read the entire issue report
Please read: