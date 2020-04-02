Is the glue for express and nunjucks.
$ npm install nunjucks express-nunjucks --save
const express = require('express');
const expressNunjucks = require('express-nunjucks');
const app = express();
const isDev = app.get('env') === 'development';
app.set('views', __dirname + '/templates');
const njk = expressNunjucks(app, {
watch: isDev,
noCache: isDev
});
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.render('index');
});
app.listen(3000);
apps {Object|Array}
Express application or an array of applications.
config {Object}
watch=false {Boolean} - if true, the system will automatically update templates when they are changed on the filesystem.
noCache=false {Boolean} - if true, the system will avoid using a cache and templates will be recompiled every single time.
autoescape=true {Boolean} - controls if output with dangerous characters are escaped automatically.
throwOnUndefined=false {Boolean} - throw errors when outputting a null/undefined value.
trimBlocks=false {Boolean} - automatically remove trailing newlines from a block/tag.
lstripBlocks=false {Boolean} - automatically remove leading whitespace from a block/tag.
tags - defines the syntax for nunjucks tags.
filters - defines the syntax for nunjucks filters.
loader - defines loader templates. The default is the asynchronous loader templates.
globals - defines global variables.
Creates Express middleware to work context processors.
Returns Nunjucks Environment.
Create custom filters in nunjucks.
const express = require('express');
const expressNunjucks = require('express-nunjucks');
const filters = require('./filters');
const app = express();
app.set('views', __dirname + '/templates');
const njk = expressNunjucks(app, {
// Add custom filter.
filters: filters
});
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.render('index');
});
app.listen(3000);
Defines globals to use this in templates.
const express = require('express');
const expressNunjucks = require('express-nunjucks');
const asset = require('./utils').asset;
const app = express();
app.set('views', __dirname + '/templates');
const njk = expressNunjucks(app, {
// Defines globals.
globals: {asset: asset}
});
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.render('index');
});
app.listen(3000);
...
<link rel="stylesheet" href="{{ asset('styles.css') }}">
...
Context processors is one great idea from the django framework.
const express = require('express');
const expressNunjucks = require('express-nunjucks');
const webpackAssets = require('./build/assets');
const app = express();
app.set('views', __dirname + '/templates');
// Adds information about the request in the context of the template.
const reqCtxProcessor = (req, ctx) => {
ctx.req = req;
};
// Adds links to statics in the context of the template.
const assetsCtxProcessor = (req, ctx) => {
ctx.scripts = webpackAssets.scripts;
ctx.styles = webpackAssets.styles;
};
const njk = expressNunjucks(app);
app.use(njk.ctxProc([
reqCtxProcessor,
assetsCtxProcessor
]));
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.render('index');
});
app.listen(3000);
Warning! Context processors not supported to
app.render().
const express = require('express');
const expressNunjucks = require('express-nunjucks');
const app = express();
app.set('views', __dirname + '/templates');
const njk = expressNunjucks(app, {
loader: nunjucks.FileSystemLoader
});
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.render('index');
});
app.listen(3000);
// proj/app.js
const express = require('express');
const expressNunjucks = require('express-nunjucks');
const subApp = require('./subapp');
const app = express();
app.set('views', __dirname + '/templates');
const njk = expressNunjucks([app, subApp]);
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.render('index');
});
app.use('/subApp', subApp);
// and more...
app.listen(3000);
// proj/subapp/index.js
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
app.set('views', __dirname + '/templates');
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.render('index');
});
module.exports = app;
proj
|
|- templates
| |
| |- base.html
| |- index.html
| |-subapp
| |
| |-page.html
|
|- subapp
|
|-templates
|
|-subapp
|
|-index.html
|-page.html
The templates in the directory
proj/templates/subapp override templates
proj/subapp/templates/subapp.
To run the test suite, first install the dependencies, then run
npm test:
$ npm install
$ npm test