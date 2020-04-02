Is the glue for express and nunjucks.

Features

Easy connection.

Uses of common templates, filters and extensions.

Uses an asynchronous loader templates nunjucks-async-loader.

Support context processors.

Installation

$ npm install nunjucks express-nunjucks --save

Usage

const express = require ( 'express' ); const expressNunjucks = require ( 'express-nunjucks' ); const app = express(); const isDev = app.get( 'env' ) === 'development' ; app.set( 'views' , __dirname + '/templates' ); const njk = expressNunjucks(app, { watch : isDev, noCache : isDev }); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { res.render( 'index' ); }); app.listen( 3000 );

API

expressNunjucks(apps [,config]) -> njk

apps {Object|Array}

Express application or an array of applications.

config {Object}

watch=false {Boolean} - if true, the system will automatically update templates when they are changed on the filesystem.

- if true, the system will automatically update templates when they are changed on the filesystem. noCache=false {Boolean} - if true, the system will avoid using a cache and templates will be recompiled every single time.

- if true, the system will avoid using a cache and templates will be recompiled every single time. autoescape=true {Boolean} - controls if output with dangerous characters are escaped automatically.

- controls if output with dangerous characters are escaped automatically. throwOnUndefined=false {Boolean} - throw errors when outputting a null/undefined value.

- throw errors when outputting a null/undefined value. trimBlocks=false {Boolean} - automatically remove trailing newlines from a block/tag.

- automatically remove trailing newlines from a block/tag. lstripBlocks=false {Boolean} - automatically remove leading whitespace from a block/tag.

- automatically remove leading whitespace from a block/tag. tags - defines the syntax for nunjucks tags.

- defines the syntax for nunjucks tags. filters - defines the syntax for nunjucks filters.

- defines the syntax for nunjucks filters. loader - defines loader templates. The default is the asynchronous loader templates.

- defines loader templates. The default is the asynchronous loader templates. globals - defines global variables.

njk.ctxProc(ctxProcessors) -> Middleware

Creates Express middleware to work context processors.

njk.env -> Environment

Returns Nunjucks Environment.

Examples

Use filters

Create custom filters in nunjucks.

const express = require ( 'express' ); const expressNunjucks = require ( 'express-nunjucks' ); const filters = require ( './filters' ); const app = express(); app.set( 'views' , __dirname + '/templates' ); const njk = expressNunjucks(app, { filters : filters }); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { res.render( 'index' ); }); app.listen( 3000 );

Use globals

Defines globals to use this in templates.

const express = require ( 'express' ); const expressNunjucks = require ( 'express-nunjucks' ); const asset = require ( './utils' ).asset; const app = express(); app.set( 'views' , __dirname + '/templates' ); const njk = expressNunjucks(app, { globals : { asset : asset} }); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { res.render( 'index' ); }); app.listen( 3000 );

... < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "{{ asset('styles.css') }}" > ...

Use context processors

Context processors is one great idea from the django framework.

const express = require ( 'express' ); const expressNunjucks = require ( 'express-nunjucks' ); const webpackAssets = require ( './build/assets' ); const app = express(); app.set( 'views' , __dirname + '/templates' ); const reqCtxProcessor = ( req, ctx ) => { ctx.req = req; }; const assetsCtxProcessor = ( req, ctx ) => { ctx.scripts = webpackAssets.scripts; ctx.styles = webpackAssets.styles; }; const njk = expressNunjucks(app); app.use(njk.ctxProc([ reqCtxProcessor, assetsCtxProcessor ])); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { res.render( 'index' ); }); app.listen( 3000 );

Warning! Context processors not supported to app.render() .

Use synchronous loader templates

const express = require ( 'express' ); const expressNunjucks = require ( 'express-nunjucks' ); const app = express(); app.set( 'views' , __dirname + '/templates' ); const njk = expressNunjucks(app, { loader : nunjucks.FileSystemLoader }); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { res.render( 'index' ); }); app.listen( 3000 );

Use application and sub application

General application

const express = require ( 'express' ); const expressNunjucks = require ( 'express-nunjucks' ); const subApp = require ( './subapp' ); const app = express(); app.set( 'views' , __dirname + '/templates' ); const njk = expressNunjucks([app, subApp]); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { res.render( 'index' ); }); app.use( '/subApp' , subApp); app.listen( 3000 );

Sub application

const express = require ( 'express' ); const app = express(); app.set( 'views' , __dirname + '/templates' ); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { res.render( 'index' ); }); module .exports = app;

Template hierarchy

proj | |- templates | | | |- base.html | |- index .html | |-subapp | | | |-page.html | |- subapp | |-templates | |-subapp | |- index .html |-page.html

The templates in the directory proj/templates/subapp override templates proj/subapp/templates/subapp .

Tests

To run the test suite, first install the dependencies, then run npm test :

$ npm install $ npm test

License

MIT