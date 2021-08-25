An express middleware to have basic NTLM-authentication in node.js.
Upgrading from 1.0: The fields for username, domain and workstation have different names now:
UserName,
DomainName,
Workstation.
Active Directory support is heavily inspired by PyAuthenNTLM2.
NTLM is designed for corporate networks without a proxy between the client and the application. It does authorise the TCP connection instead of the HTTP session and with a proxy between, it'll authorise the connection between the proxy and the application and therefore mixing up users if the proxy shares the same connection or "forgetting" users if the proxy suddenly uses a different connection for the same user.
In an early state of this module
express-ntlm tried to create a session during the negotiation, which failed (see
50d9ac4) even though RFC6265 makes it clear it MUST be possible: "User agents [...] MUST process Set-Cookie headers contained in other responses (including responses with 400- and 500-level status codes)."
A possible solution to this problem might be to set the
keep-alive property in nginx as mentioned in an answer from StackOverflow regarding this issue but it could end in the "multiple-users same-connection"-problem mentioned from another user.
Another option would be to abandon the proxy completely and connect directly to the application on port 80 or build a custom reverse proxy that authenticates the user, creates a session and keeps the session data on a shared store, that is accessible by all applications behind the proxy (e.g. expressjs/session in combination with visionmedia/connect-redis).
$ npm install express-ntlm
var express = require('express'),
ntlm = require('express-ntlm');
var app = express();
app.use(ntlm({
debug: function() {
var args = Array.prototype.slice.apply(arguments);
console.log.apply(null, args);
},
domain: 'MYDOMAIN',
domaincontroller: 'ldap://myad.example',
// use different port (default: 389)
// domaincontroller: 'ldap://myad.example:3899',
}));
app.all('*', function(request, response) {
response.end(JSON.stringify(request.ntlm)); // {"DomainName":"MYDOMAIN","UserName":"MYUSER","Workstation":"MYWORKSTATION"}
});
app.listen(80);
var express = require('express'),
ntlm = require('express-ntlm'),
fs = require('fs');
var app = express();
app.use(ntlm({
debug: function() {
var args = Array.prototype.slice.apply(arguments);
console.log.apply(null, args);
},
domain: 'MYDOMAIN',
domaincontroller: 'ldaps://myad.example',
tlsOptions: {
//trusted certificate authorities (can be extracted from the server with openssh)
ca: fs.readFileSync('./ca.pem'),
//tells the tls module not to check the server's certificate (do not use in production)
//rejectUnauthorized: false,
}
}));
//same as above
app.all('*', function(request, response) {
response.end(JSON.stringify(request.ntlm)); // {"DomainName":"MYDOMAIN","UserName":"MYUSER","Workstation":"MYWORKSTATION"}
});
app.listen(80);
It's not recommended, but it's possible to add NTLM-Authentication without validation. This means you can authenticate without providing valid credentials.
app.use(ntlm());
|Name
|type
|default
|description
badrequest
function
function(request, response, next) { response.sendStatus(400); }
|Function to handle HTTP 400 Bad Request.
internalservererror
function
function(request, response, next) { response.sendStatus(500); }
|Function to handle HTTP 500 Internal Server Error.
forbidden
function
function(request, response, next) { response.sendStatus(403); }
|Function to handle HTTP 403 Forbidden.
unauthorized
function
function(request, response, next) { response.statusCode = 401; response.setHeader('WWW-Authenticate', 'NTLM'); response.end(); }
|Function to handle HTTP 401 Unauthorized.
prefix
string
[express-ntlm]
|The prefix is the first argument passed to the
debug-function.
debug
function
function() {}
|Function to log the debug messages. See logging for more details.
domain
string
undefined
|Default domain if the DomainName-field cannot be parsed.
domaincontroller
null /
string /
array
null
|One or more domaincontroller(s) to handle the authentication. If
null is specified the user is not validated. Active Directory is supported.
tlsOptions
object
undefined
|An options object that will be passed to tls.connect and tls.createSecureContext. Only required when using ldaps and the server's certificate is signed by a certificate authority not in Node's default list of CAs. (or use NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS environment variable)
tlsOptions.ca
string /
array /
Buffer
undefined
|Override the trusted CA certificates provided by Node. Refer to tls.createSecureContext
getConnectionId
function
function(request, response) { return utils.uuidv4(); }
|Function to generate custom connection IDs, based optionally on the request and response objects.
function() {
var args = Array.prototype.slice.apply(arguments);
console.log.apply(null, args);
}
function() {
var args = Array.prototype.slice.apply(arguments);
debug.apply(null, args.slice(1)); // slice the prefix away, since debug is already prefixed
}
All NTLM-fields (
UserName,
DomainName,
Workstation) are also available within
response.locals.ntlm, which means you can access it through your template engine (e.g. jade or ejs) while rendering (e.g.
<%= ntlm.UserName %>).