An express middleware to have basic NTLM-authentication in node.js.

Upgrading from 1.0: The fields for username, domain and workstation have different names now: UserName , DomainName , Workstation .

Active Directory support is heavily inspired by PyAuthenNTLM2.

important notes on (reverse) proxies and NTLM

NTLM is designed for corporate networks without a proxy between the client and the application. It does authorise the TCP connection instead of the HTTP session and with a proxy between, it'll authorise the connection between the proxy and the application and therefore mixing up users if the proxy shares the same connection or "forgetting" users if the proxy suddenly uses a different connection for the same user.

In an early state of this module express-ntlm tried to create a session during the negotiation, which failed (see 50d9ac4 ) even though RFC6265 makes it clear it MUST be possible: "User agents [...] MUST process Set-Cookie headers contained in other responses (including responses with 400- and 500-level status codes)."

A possible solution to this problem might be to set the keep-alive property in nginx as mentioned in an answer from StackOverflow regarding this issue but it could end in the "multiple-users same-connection"-problem mentioned from another user.

Another option would be to abandon the proxy completely and connect directly to the application on port 80 or build a custom reverse proxy that authenticates the user, creates a session and keeps the session data on a shared store, that is accessible by all applications behind the proxy (e.g. expressjs/session in combination with visionmedia/connect-redis).

install

npm install express-ntlm

example usage

var express = require( 'express' ), ntlm = require( 'express-ntlm' ); var app = express(); app.use(ntlm({ debug : function () { var args = Array .prototype. slice .apply(arguments); console. log .apply( null , args); }, domain : 'MYDOMAIN' , domaincontroller: 'ldap://myad.example' , // use different port ( default : 389 ) // domaincontroller: 'ldap://myad.example:3899' , })); app. all ( '*' , function (request, response) { response. end ( JSON .stringify(request.ntlm)); // {"DomainName":"MYDOMAIN","UserName":"MYUSER","Workstation":"MYWORKSTATION"} }); app. listen ( 80 );

example with ldaps

var express = require ( 'express' ), ntlm = require ( 'express-ntlm' ), fs = require ( 'fs' ); var app = express(); app.use(ntlm({ debug : function ( ) { var args = Array .prototype.slice.apply( arguments ); console .log.apply( null , args); }, domain : 'MYDOMAIN' , domaincontroller : 'ldaps://myad.example' , tlsOptions : { ca : fs.readFileSync( './ca.pem' ), } })); app.all( '*' , function ( request, response ) { response.end( JSON .stringify(request.ntlm)); }); app.listen( 80 );

without validation

It's not recommended, but it's possible to add NTLM-Authentication without validation. This means you can authenticate without providing valid credentials.

app. use ( ntlm ());

options

Name type default description badrequest function function(request, response, next) { response.sendStatus(400); } Function to handle HTTP 400 Bad Request. internalservererror function function(request, response, next) { response.sendStatus(500); } Function to handle HTTP 500 Internal Server Error. forbidden function function(request, response, next) { response.sendStatus(403); } Function to handle HTTP 403 Forbidden. unauthorized function function(request, response, next) { response.statusCode = 401; response.setHeader('WWW-Authenticate', 'NTLM'); response.end(); } Function to handle HTTP 401 Unauthorized. prefix string [express-ntlm] The prefix is the first argument passed to the debug -function. debug function function() {} Function to log the debug messages. See logging for more details. domain string undefined Default domain if the DomainName-field cannot be parsed. domaincontroller null / string / array null One or more domaincontroller(s) to handle the authentication. If null is specified the user is not validated. Active Directory is supported. tlsOptions object undefined An options object that will be passed to tls.connect and tls.createSecureContext. Only required when using ldaps and the server's certificate is signed by a certificate authority not in Node's default list of CAs. (or use NODE_EXTRA_CA_CERTS environment variable) tlsOptions.ca string / array / Buffer undefined Override the trusted CA certificates provided by Node. Refer to tls.createSecureContext getConnectionId function function(request, response) { return utils.uuidv4(); } Function to generate custom connection IDs, based optionally on the request and response objects.

logging (examples)

simple debugging to the console

function ( ) { var args = Array .prototype.slice.apply( arguments ); console .log.apply( null , args); }

function ( ) { var args = Array .prototype.slice.apply( arguments ); debug.apply( null , args.slice( 1 )); }

notes