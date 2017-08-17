This package is a platform for collecting metrics of node and express application.
Supports Restify framework from version 1.3.0 and above
npm install --save express-node-metrics
var express_node_metrics = require('express-node-metrics');
This creates a new instance of
express_node_metrics.
This middleware adds start time to the request, and decorate the end method of express with a new one.
At the new end method it add 'X-Response-Time' to the response and the response time to the API metrics using metrics.addApiData method
In addition it increments a metric which counts the current active incoming requests which can be found under
process.run.activeRequests
Include all the method that collects and retrieves the metrics data.
Retrieve all the logged metrics by now.
When execute with reset equals
reset=true after retrieving the metrics all the logged data will be reset.
reset – Boolean that indicates if to reset all the metrics
metrics (required) – an Object representing all of the aggregated metrics. It usually build from the sections: process, api metrics, internal metrics, endpoints metrics and custom metrics if exist.
Retrieve the process metrics. The process metrics include:
reset – Boolean that indicates if to reset the process metrics
metrics (required) – an Object representing the process metrics as describe above.
examlpe:
{ "run" : {
"uptime" : 1090,
"activeRequests" : 1
},
"cpu":{
"usage":10.220903395976991
},
"memory":{
"usage":{
"rss":107847680,
"heapTotal":83625840,
"heapUsed":60391624
}
},
"eventLoop":{
"latency":{
"min":0,
"max":23,
"num":6242,
"sum":1581
}
},
"gc":{
"lastRun" : 0,
"time":{
"meter":{
"mean":0.010381926827711163,
"count":1,
"currentRate":0,
"1MinuteRate":0.0035681005137041095,
"5MinuteRate":0.0024489296340649987,
"15MinuteRate":0.0010025873653551841
},
"histogram":{
"min":1,
"max":1,
"sum":1,
"variance":null,
"mean":1,
"stddev":0,
"count":1,
"median":1,
"p75":1,
"p95":1,
"p99":1,
"p999":1
}
},
"releasedMem":{
"meter":{
"mean":0.010382177399303055,
"count":1,
"currentRate":0,
"1MinuteRate":0.0035681005137041095,
"5MinuteRate":0.0024489296340649987,
"15MinuteRate":0.0010025873653551841
},
"histogram":{
"min":-1606976,
"max":-1606976,
"sum":-1606976,
"variance":null,
"mean":-1606976,
"stddev":0,
"count":1,
"median":-1606976,
"p75":-1606976,
"p95":-1606976,
"p99":-1606976,
"p999":-1606976
}
}
}
}
Retrieve all the API metrics that was aggregate until the execution point.ß
When execute with
reset=true after retrieving the metrics all the logged data will be reset.
reset – Boolean that indicates if to reset the API metrics
metrics (required) – an Object representing the API metrics that was aggregated by now.
examlpe:
{
"global":{
"all":{
"meter":{
"mean":0.011279328252622596,
"count":1,
"currentRate":0,
"1MinuteRate":0.004215212696015611,
"5MinuteRate":0.002531936381998388,
"15MinuteRate":0.001013789342932559
},
"histogram":{
"min":65,
"max":65,
"sum":65,
"variance":null,
"mean":65,
"stddev":0,
"count":1,
"median":65,
"p75":65,
"p95":65,
"p99":65,
"p999":65
}
}
},
"statuses":{
"200":{
"meter":{
"mean":0.011279345891387335,
"count":1,
"currentRate":0,
"1MinuteRate":0.004215212696015611,
"5MinuteRate":0.002531936381998388,
"15MinuteRate":0.001013789342932559
},
"histogram":{
"min":65,
"max":65,
"sum":65,
"variance":null,
"mean":65,
"stddev":0,
"count":1,
"median":65,
"p75":65,
"p95":65,
"p99":65,
"p999":65
}
},
"201":{
"meter":{
"mean":0.0126722535655588,
"count":1,
"currentRate":0,
"1MinuteRate":0.004979685410881516,
"5MinuteRate":0.0026177566530753717,
"15MinuteRate":0.001025116480975725
},
"histogram":{
"min":83,
"max":83,
"sum":83,
"variance":null,
"mean":83,
"stddev":0,
"count":1,
"median":83,
"p75":83,
"p95":83,
"p99":83,
"p999":83
}
},
"400":{
"meter":{
"mean":0.011391758628706297,
"count":1,
"currentRate":0,
"1MinuteRate":0.004215212696015611,
"5MinuteRate":0.002531936381998388,
"15MinuteRate":0.001013789342932559
},
"histogram":{
"min":6,
"max":6,
"sum":6,
"variance":null,
"mean":6,
"stddev":0,
"count":1,
"median":6,
"p75":6,
"p95":6,
"p99":6,
"p999":6
}
}
},
"methods":{
"POST":{
"meter":{
"mean":0.011279259654897822,
"count":1,
"currentRate":0,
"1MinuteRate":0.004215212696015611,
"5MinuteRate":0.002531936381998388,
"15MinuteRate":0.001013789342932559
},
"histogram":{
"min":65,
"max":65,
"sum":65,
"variance":null,
"mean":65,
"stddev":0,
"count":1,
"median":65,
"p75":65,
"p95":65,
"p99":65,
"p999":65
}
},
"GET":{
"meter":{
"mean":0.014505734939935762,
"count":1,
"currentRate":0,
"1MinuteRate":0.005882803212940022,
"5MinuteRate":0.0027064858119822763,
"15MinuteRate":0.0010365701779111729
},
"histogram":{
"min":17,
"max":17,
"sum":17,
"variance":null,
"mean":17,
"stddev":0,
"count":1,
"median":17,
"p75":17,
"p95":17,
"p99":17,
"p999":17
}
},
"PATCH":{
"meter":{
"mean":0.03726150471483867,
"count":1,
"currentRate":0.037261503188937346,
"1MinuteRate":0.011458136074669108,
"5MinuteRate":0.0030925140804589166,
"15MinuteRate":0.001083679073650417
},
"histogram":{
"min":13,
"max":13,
"sum":13,
"variance":null,
"mean":13,
"stddev":0,
"count":1,
"median":13,
"p75":13,
"p95":13,
"p99":13,
"p999":13
}
}
},
"endpoints":{
"/v1/applications/authenticate|post":{
"meter":{
"mean":0.01127925238596365,
"count":1,
"currentRate":0,
"1MinuteRate":0.004215212696015611,
"5MinuteRate":0.002531936381998388,
"15MinuteRate":0.001013789342932559
},
"histogram":{
"min":65,
"max":65,
"sum":65,
"variance":null,
"mean":65,
"stddev":0,
"count":1,
"median":65,
"p75":65,
"p95":65,
"p99":65,
"p999":65
}
},
"/authenticate|post":{
"meter":{
"mean":0.011360091853355533,
"count":1,
"currentRate":0,
"1MinuteRate":0.004215212696015611,
"5MinuteRate":0.002531936381998388,
"15MinuteRate":0.001013789342932559
},
"histogram":{
"min":22,
"max":22,
"sum":22,
"variance":null,
"mean":22,
"stddev":0,
"count":1,
"median":22,
"p75":22,
"p95":22,
"p99":22,
"p999":22
}
},
"/v1/applications/|post":{
"meter":{
"mean":0.012672079014021197,
"count":1,
"currentRate":0,
"1MinuteRate":0.004979685410881516,
"5MinuteRate":0.0026177566530753717,
"15MinuteRate":0.001025116480975725
},
"histogram":{
"min":83,
"max":83,
"sum":83,
"variance":null,
"mean":83,
"stddev":0,
"count":1,
"median":83,
"p75":83,
"p95":83,
"p99":83,
"p999":83
}
}
}
}
Retrieve all the internal metrics that was aggregate until the execution point.
When execute with
reset=true after retrieving the metrics all the logged data will be reset.
reset – Boolean that indicates if to reset the internal metrics
metrics (required) – a Number representing the total number of pages for the given query executed on the page.
Example:
{
"global":{
"all":{
"meter":{
"mean":0.011275864297885328,
"count":1,
"currentRate":0,
"1MinuteRate":0.004215212696015611,
"5MinuteRate":0.002531936381998388,
"15MinuteRate":0.001013789342932559
},
"histogram":{
"min":38,
"max":38,
"sum":38,
"variance":null,
"mean":38,
"stddev":0,
"count":1,
"median":38,
"p75":38,
"p95":38,
"p99":38,
"p999":38
}
}
},
"statuses":{
"success":{
"meter":{
"mean":0.011275889368290304,
"count":1,
"currentRate":0,
"1MinuteRate":0.004215212696015611,
"5MinuteRate":0.002531936381998388,
"15MinuteRate":0.001013789342932559
},
"histogram":{
"min":38,
"max":38,
"sum":38,
"variance":null,
"mean":38,
"stddev":0,
"count":1,
"median":38,
"p75":38,
"p95":38,
"p99":38,
"p999":38
}
}
},
"methods":{
"auditRequest":{
"meter":{
"mean":0.011275899122149878,
"count":1,
"currentRate":0,
"1MinuteRate":0.004215212696015611,
"5MinuteRate":0.002531936381998388,
"15MinuteRate":0.001013789342932559
},
"histogram":{
"min":38,
"max":38,
"sum":38,
"variance":null,
"mean":38,
"stddev":0,
"count":1,
"median":38,
"p75":38,
"p95":38,
"p99":38,
"p999":38
}
},
"auditResponse":{
"meter":{
"mean":0.011280750820217424,
"count":1,
"currentRate":0,
"1MinuteRate":0.004215212696015611,
"5MinuteRate":0.002531936381998388,
"15MinuteRate":0.001013789342932559
},
"histogram":{
"min":9,
"max":9,
"sum":9,
"variance":null,
"mean":9,
"stddev":0,
"count":1,
"median":9,
"p75":9,
"p95":9,
"p99":9,
"p999":9
}
}
}
}
Aggregate date using the
info object in four different sections under
apiMetrics:
info.status - implemented in the middleware using
res.statusCode);
info.method - implemented in the middleware using
req.method)
info.route - implemented in the middleware using
req.baseUrl + req.route.path)
each and every one of the sections is [Timer metric] (https://www.npmjs.com/package/measured#timers)
And additionally aggregate the northbound API response time as
endpoints metrics in two different sections under
endpoints:
info (required) – the info object that include all the information that needed to aggregate the data.
status - The http status code of the response.
method - The http method of the request.
route - Full express route pattern.
time - Response time of the specific request.
Retrieve all the endpoint metrics that was aggregate until the execution point.
When execute with
reset=true after retrieving the metrics all the logged data will be reset.
reset – Boolean that indicates if to reset the internal metrics
metrics (required) – a Number representing the total number of pages for the given query executed on the page.
Example:
{
"\/v1\/applications\/testApp|post" : {
"200" : {
"meter" : {
"mean" : 548.6962422190779,
"15MinuteRate" : 0,
"1MinuteRate" : 0,
"count" : 2,
"currentRate" : 549.281991325061,
"5MinuteRate" : 0
},
"histogram" : {
"mean" : 30,
"p75" : 50,
"count" : 2,
"median" : 30,
"p95" : 50,
"max" : 50,
"p999" : 50,
"variance" : 800,
"stddev" : 28.2842712474619,
"p99" : 50,
"sum" : 60,
"min" : 10
}
},
"lastResponseTime" : 50
},
"\/v1\/applications\/testApp|get" : {
"200" : {
"meter" : {
"mean" : 60.44634944811282,
"15MinuteRate" : 0.0009751209602447366,
"1MinuteRate" : 0.002352236831272823,
"count" : 4,
"currentRate" : 60.44472174128836,
"5MinuteRate" : 0.002253124031641734
},
"histogram" : {
"mean" : 10,
"p75" : 10,
"count" : 4,
"median" : 10,
"p95" : 10,
"max" : 10,
"p999" : 10,
"variance" : 0,
"stddev" : 0,
"p99" : 10,
"sum" : 40,
"min" : 10
}
},
"400" : {
"meter" : {
"mean" : 196.4806772592497,
"15MinuteRate" : 0,
"1MinuteRate" : 0,
"count" : 1,
"currentRate" : 196.4981671192174,
"5MinuteRate" : 0
},
"histogram" : {
"mean" : 10,
"p75" : 10,
"count" : 1,
"median" : 10,
"p95" : 10,
"max" : 10,
"p999" : 10,
"variance" : null,
"stddev" : 0,
"p99" : 10,
"sum" : 10,
"min" : 10
}
},
"lastResponseTime" : 10
}
}
Aggregate date using the
info object. The aggregation is done by
info.source three different sections:
success and
fail execution.
info.method.
each and every one of the sections is [Timer metric] (https://www.npmjs.com/package/measured#timers)
When executed with
err, it will aggregate the info as
failed execution in the
statuses section.
info (required) – the request object returned from Express middleware invocation
source - The title for the metric data (for example southbound API destination).
methodName - The method name that is measured.
startTime - The start time of the measured method.
err – error if happened during the execution of the measured method.
This API allows to add custom metrics. All custom metrics will be aggregated according to the passed structure.
metricName (required) – The metric name should be constructed with one of the following structures:
metricValue (required) – can be one of:
This API allows to increment custom metrics - for example count all incoming requests. All custom metrics will be aggregated according to the passed structure.
metricName (required) – The metric name should be constructed with one of the following structures:
This API allows to decrement custom metrics - for example count all active incoming requests. This API can only be called after first using the incrementCustomMetric API (minimum value can be 0). All custom metrics will be aggregated according to the passed structure.
metricName (required) – The metric name should be constructed with one of the following structures:
This API allows to add a custom Meter metric - things that are measured as events / interval.
The structure is:
metricName (required) – The metric name should be constructed with one of the following structures:
In order to use the package inside docker you should add node-gyp installation before 'npm insall' command:
RUN apk update && \
# Install node-gyp dependencies
apk add --no-cache make gcc g++ python && \
# npm install
npm install --production --silent && \
# Uninstall node-gyp dependencies
apk del make gcc g++ python
If you want to use your own fork while you waiting to accept merge request you need to also add git installation commands:
RUN apk update && \
# Install git
apk add --no-cache bash git openssh && \
# Install node-gyp dependencies
apk add --no-cache make gcc g++ python && \
# npm install
npm install --production --silent && \
# Uninstall git
apk del bash git openssh && \
# Uninstall node-gyp dependencies
apk del make gcc g++ python
var metricsMiddleware = require('express-node-metrics').middleware;
app.use(metricsMiddleware);
app.get('/users', function(req, res, next) {
//Do Something
})
app.listen(3000);
// swaggerRouter configuration
var options = {
controllers: './test/swaggerTest/controllers',
useStubs: false
};
// The Swagger document (require it, build it programmatically, fetch it from a URL, ...)
var spec = fs.readFileSync('./test/swaggerTest/api/swagger.yaml', 'utf8');
var swaggerDoc = jsyaml.safeLoad(spec);
// Initialize the Swagger middleware
swaggerTools.initializeMiddleware(swaggerDoc, function (middleware) {
// Interpret Swagger resources and attach metadata to request - must be first in swagger-tools middleware chain
app.use(middleware.swaggerMetadata());
app.use(metricsMiddleware);
// Validate Swagger requests
app.use(middleware.swaggerValidator());
// Route validated requests to appropriate controller
app.use(middleware.swaggerRouter(options));
// Serve the Swagger documents and Swagger UI
app.use(middleware.swaggerUi());
// Start the server
http.createServer(app).listen(serverPort, function () {
console.log('Your server is listening on port %d (http://localhost:%d)', serverPort, serverPort);
console.log('Swagger-ui is available on http://localhost:%d/docs', serverPort);
});
});
var server = restify.createServer({
name: 'Hello World'
});
server.use(metricsMiddleware);
server.use(restify.queryParser({ mapParams: true }));
server.use(restify.bodyParser({ mapParams: true }));
server.get('/hello/:user', function (req, res, next) {
res.send('hello world');
});
server.get('/hello', function (req, res, next) {
res.send('hello world');
});
server.listen(serverPort, function () {
console.log('%s listening at %s', server.name, server.url);
});
var middleware = require('express-node-metrics').metrics;
var stackTrace = require('stack-trace');
var kafka = require('../helpers/kafkaHelper');
var kafka_topic = process.env.KAFKA_TOPIC || "Sandbox_Apps_Storage_Audit";
function auditResponse(message, next) {
var methodName = stackTrace.get()[0].getFunctionName();
var startTime = Date.now();
kafka.getResponseProducer().send([{
topic: "kafka_topic",
messages: message,
partition: 0 // default 0
}], function (err, result) {
metrics.logInternalMetric({ source: "kafka", startTime: startTime, methodName: methodName }, err);
return next();
});
}
'use strict'
var express = require("express");
var router = express.Router();
var metrics = require('express-node-metrics').metrics;
router.get('/', function (req, res) {
res.send(metrics.getAll(req.query.reset));
});
router.get('/process', function (req, res) {
res.send(metrics.processMetrics(req.query.reset));
});
router.get('/internal', function (req, res) {
res.send(metrics.internalMetrics(req.query.reset));
});
router.get('/api', function (req, res) {
res.send(metrics.apiMetrics(req.query.reset));
});
module.exports = router;
Using mocha, istanbul and mochawesome
npm test