A MySQL session store for express.js.
Add to your application via
npm:
npm install express-mysql-session --save
This will install
express-mysql-session and add it to your application's
package.json file.
For users who are still using express-mysql-session
0.x. Changes have been made to the constructor, which are backwards compatible, but you could run into troubles if using an older version of this module with the latest documentation. You can find the documentation for the older version here.
This module creates a database table to save session data. This data is stored in a MySQL text field with the utf8mb4 collation - added in MySQL 5.5.3. The reason for this is to fully support the utf8 character set. If you absolutely must use an older version of MySQL, create your sessions table before initializing the
MySQLStore.
Use with your express session middleware, like this:
var express = require('express');
var app = module.exports = express();
var session = require('express-session');
var MySQLStore = require('express-mysql-session')(session);
var options = {
host: 'localhost',
port: 3306,
user: 'session_test',
password: 'password',
database: 'session_test'
};
var sessionStore = new MySQLStore(options);
app.use(session({
key: 'session_cookie_name',
secret: 'session_cookie_secret',
store: sessionStore,
resave: false,
saveUninitialized: false
}));
The session store will internally create a
mysql connection pool which handles the (re)connection to the database. By default, the pool consists of 1 connection, but you can override this using the
connectionLimit option. There are additional pool options you can provide, which will be passed to the constructor of the
mysql connection pool.
The sessions database table should be automatically created, when using default options. If for whatever reason the table is not created, you can find the schema here.
To pass in an existing MySQL database connection or pool, you would do something like this:
var mysql = require('mysql');
var session = require('express-session');
var MySQLStore = require('express-mysql-session')(session);
var options = {
host: 'localhost',
port: 3306,
user: 'db_user',
password: 'password',
database: 'db_name'
};
var connection = mysql.createConnection(options); // or mysql.createPool(options);
var sessionStore = new MySQLStore({}/* session store options */, connection);
To cleanly close the session store:
sessionStore.close();
Here is a list of all available options:
var options = {
// Host name for database connection:
host: 'localhost',
// Port number for database connection:
port: 3306,
// Database user:
user: 'session_test',
// Password for the above database user:
password: 'password',
// Database name:
database: 'session_test',
// Whether or not to automatically check for and clear expired sessions:
clearExpired: true,
// How frequently expired sessions will be cleared; milliseconds:
checkExpirationInterval: 900000,
// The maximum age of a valid session; milliseconds:
expiration: 86400000,
// Whether or not to create the sessions database table, if one does not already exist:
createDatabaseTable: true,
// Number of connections when creating a connection pool:
connectionLimit: 1,
// Whether or not to end the database connection when the store is closed.
// The default value of this option depends on whether or not a connection was passed to the constructor.
// If a connection object is passed to the constructor, the default value for this option is false.
endConnectionOnClose: true,
charset: 'utf8mb4_bin',
schema: {
tableName: 'sessions',
columnNames: {
session_id: 'session_id',
expires: 'expires',
data: 'data'
}
}
};
It is possible to use a custom schema for your sessions database table. This can be useful if you want to have extra columns (e.g. "user_id"), indexes, foreign keys, etc. You could also change the type of the "data" column to a smaller or larger text type (e.g. "TINYTEXT", "LONGTEXT", "BLOB") or native "JSON" type.
Set the
createDatabaseTable option to
FALSE so that the session store does not automatically create a sessions table.
Use the
schema option to provide the custom table and column names to the session store.
var session = require('express-session');
var MySQLStore = require('express-mysql-session')(session);
var options = {
host: 'localhost',
port: 3306,
user: 'session_test',
password: 'password',
database: 'session_test',
createDatabaseTable: false,
schema: {
tableName: 'custom_sessions_table_name',
columnNames: {
session_id: 'custom_session_id',
expires: 'custom_expires_column_name',
data: 'custom_data_column_name'
}
}
};
var sessionStore = new MySQLStore(options);
This module is compatible with the mysql2 module. You will need to create and pass an instance of the mysql2 connection object as follows:
var session = require('express-session');
var mysql2 = require('mysql2/promise');
var MySQLStore = require('express-mysql-session')(session);
var options = {
host: 'localhost',
port: 3306,
user: 'session_test',
password: 'password',
database: 'session_test'
};
var connection = mysql2.createPool(options);
var sessionStore = new MySQLStore({}, connection);
express-mysql-session uses the debug module to output debug messages to the console. To output all debug messages, run your node app with the
DEBUG environment variable:
DEBUG=express-mysql-session* node your-app.js
This will output log messages as well as error messages from
express-mysql-session.
If you also might need MySQL-related debug and error messages, see debugging node-mysql.
There are a number of ways you can contribute:
Before you contribute code, please read through at least some of the source code for the project. I would appreciate it if any pull requests for source code changes follow the coding style of the rest of the project.
Now if you're still interested, you'll need to get your local environment configured.
First, you'll need to pull down the code from GitHub:
git clone https://github.com/chill117/express-mysql-session.git
Second, you'll need to install the project dependencies as well as the dev dependencies. To do this, simply run the following from the directory you created in step 1:
npm install
Now, you'll need to set up a local test database:
{
host: 'localhost',
port: 3306,
user: 'session_test',
password: 'password',
database: 'session_test'
};
The test database settings are located in test/config.js
Alternatively, you can provide custom database configurations via environment variables:
DB_HOST="localhost"
DB_PORT="3306"
DB_USER="session_test"
DB_PASS="password"
DB_NAME="session_test"
This project includes an automated regression test suite. To run the tests:
npm test
See changelog.md
This software is MIT licensed:
A short, permissive software license. Basically, you can do whatever you want as long as you include the original copyright and license notice in any copy of the software/source. There are many variations of this license in use.
This project is free and open-source. If you would like to show your appreciation by helping to fund the project's continued development and maintenance, you can find available options here.
