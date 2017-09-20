Connect/Express middleware provides a consistent API for MySQL connections during request/response life cycle. It supports three different strategies of managing db connections:
single for a singleton connection on an app instance level,
pool based connections, and a new connection per each
request. It’s also capable of auto closing/releasing connections if configured either with
pool or
request. It uses node-mysql as a MySQL driver.
single - creates single database connection for an application instance. Connection is never closed. In case of disconnection it will try to reconnect again as described in node-mysql docs.
pool - creates pool of connections on an app instance level, and serves a single connection from pool per request. The connections is auto released to the pool at the response end.
request - creates new connection per each request, and automatically closes it at the response end.
Configuration is straightforward and you use it as any other middleware. First param it accepts is a node-mysql module, second is a db options hash passed to node-mysql module when connection or pool are created. The third is string defining strategy type.
// app.js
...
var mysql = require('mysql'), // node-mysql module
myConnection = require('express-myconnection'), // express-myconnection module
dbOptions = {
host: 'localhost',
user: 'dbuser',
password: 'password',
port: 3306,
database: 'mydb'
};
app.use(myConnection(mysql, dbOptions, 'single'));
...
express-myconnection extends
request object with
getConection(callback) function, this way connection instance can be accessed anywhere in routers during request/response life cycle:
// myroute.js
...
module.exports = function(req, res, next) {
...
req.getConnection(function(err, connection) {
if (err) return next(err);
connection.query('SELECT 1 AS RESULT', [], function(err, results) {
if (err) return next(err);
results[0].RESULT;
// -> 1
res.send(200);
});
});
...
}
...
});
...
}
...