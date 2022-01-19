Expose mongoose query API through HTTP request with partial support of json-api:

Note: Checkout the current specification for more information.

Installation

$ npm install --save express-mquery

Usage

import expess from 'express' ; import mquery from 'express-mquery' ; const app = express(); app.use(mquery({ limit : 10 , maxLimit : 50 })); ... app.get( '/users' , (request, response, next) => { console .log(request.mquery); });

Structure

Once parse, express-mquery will extend http request with mquery field

Example:

GET /invoices?fields=number,amount&filter[name]=Bob &filter[amount][$gte]= 1200 &include=customer,items &fields[customer]=name,number&fields[items]=name,price &page[number]= 1 &page[size]= 10 &sort[number]= 1 &sort[amount]= -1

Will be parsed into:

{ filter : { name : "Bob" , amount : { $gte : 1200 } }, paginate : { limit : 10 , skip : 0 , page : 1 }, populate : [ { path : "customer" , select : { name : 1 , number : 1 } }, { path : "items" , select : { name : 1 , price : 1 } } ], select : { number : 1 , amount : 1 }, sort : { number : 1 , amount : -1 } }

Where:

filter : Is valid mongoose criteria and can be passed to find()

: Is valid criteria and can be passed to paginate : Contains paging details that can be passed to limit() , skip()

: Contains paging details that can be passed to , populate : Is valid mongoose populate option and can be passed to populate()

: Is valid populate option and can be passed to select : Is valid mongoose project options and can be passed to select()

: Is valid project options and can be passed to sort : Is valid mongoose sort options and can be passed to sort()

Querying

When passing values as objects or arrays in URLs, they must be valid JSON

Sort

GET /customers?sort=name GET /customers?sort=-name GET /customers?sort={ "name" : 1 } GET /customers?sort={ "name" : 1 , "email" : -1 } or GET /customers?sort=name GET /customers?sort=-name GET /customers?sort[name]= 1 &sort[email]= -1

Page

GET /customers?page= 1 GET /customers?page= 1 &limit= 10 GET /customers?page[number]= 1 &page[size]= 10

Skip

GET /customers?skip= 10

Limit

Only overrides maximum limit option set by the plugin if the queried limit is lower

GET /customers?limit= 10

Query or Filters

Supports all mongodb operators ($regex, $gt, $gte, $lt, $lte, $ne, etc.)

GET /customers?query={ "name" : "Bob" } GET /customers?query={ "name" :{ "$regex" : "/Bo$/" }} GET /customers?query={ "age" :{ "$gt" : 12 }} GET /customers?query={ "age" :{ "$gte" : 12 }} or GET /customers?filter[name]=Bob GET /customers?filter[name][$regex]= "/Bo$/" GET /customers?filter[age][$gt]= 12 GET /customers?filter[age][$gte]= 12

Populate or Include

Works with create, read and update operations

GET /invoices?populate=customer GET /invoices?populate={ "path" : "customer" } GET /invoices?populate=[{ "path" : "customer" },{ "path" : "products" }] or GET /invoices?include=customer GET /invoices?include[customer]=name,number&includes[items]=name,price GET /invoices?include=customer,items&fields[customer]=name,number&fields[items]=name,price

Select or Fields

_id is always returned unless explicitely excluded

GET /customers?select=name GET /customers?select=-name GET /customers?select={ "name" : 1 } GET /customers?select={ "name" : 0 } or GET /customers?fields=name GET /customers?fields=-name GET /customers?fields=name,email GET /invoices?include=customer&fields[customer]=name

Testing

Clone this repository

Install grunt-cli global

$ npm install -g grunt-cli

Install all development dependencies

$ npm install

Then run test

$ npm test

Contribute

Fork this repo and push in your ideas. Do not forget to add a bit of test(s) of what value you adding.

