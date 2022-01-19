Expose mongoose query API through HTTP request with partial support of json-api:
Note: Checkout the current specification for more information.
$ npm install --save express-mquery
import expess from 'express';
import mquery from 'express-mquery';
const app = express();
app.use(mquery({ limit: 10, maxLimit: 50 }));
...
app.get('/users', (request, response, next) => {
// obtain request.mquery
console.log(request.mquery);
});
Once parse,
express-mquery will extend
http request with
mquery field
Example:
GET /invoices?fields=number,amount&filter[name]=Bob
&filter[amount][$gte]=1200&include=customer,items
&fields[customer]=name,number&fields[items]=name,price
&page[number]=1&page[size]=10&sort[number]=1&sort[amount]=-1
Will be parsed into:
{
filter: { name: "Bob", amount: { $gte: 1200 } },
paginate: { limit: 10, skip: 0, page: 1 },
populate: [
{ path: "customer", select: { name: 1, number: 1 } },
{ path: "items", select: { name: 1, price: 1 } }
],
select: { number: 1, amount: 1 },
sort: { number: 1, amount: -1 }
}
Where:
filter : Is valid
mongoose criteria and can be passed to
find()
paginate : Contains paging details that can be passed to
limit(),
skip()
populate : Is valid
mongoose populate option and can be passed to
populate()
select : Is valid
mongoose project options and can be passed to
select()
sort : Is valid
mongoose sort options and can be passed to
sort()
When passing values as objects or arrays in URLs, they must be valid JSON
GET /customers?sort=name
GET /customers?sort=-name
GET /customers?sort={"name":1}
GET /customers?sort={"name":1, "email":-1}
or
GET /customers?sort=name
GET /customers?sort=-name
GET /customers?sort[name]=1&sort[email]=-1
GET /customers?page=1
GET /customers?page=1&limit=10
GET /customers?page[number]=1&page[size]=10
GET /customers?skip=10
Only overrides
maximum limit option set by the plugin if the queried limit is lower
GET /customers?limit=10
Supports all mongodb operators
($regex, $gt, $gte, $lt, $lte, $ne, etc.)
GET /customers?query={"name":"Bob"}
GET /customers?query={"name":{"$regex":"/Bo$/"}}
GET /customers?query={"age":{"$gt":12}}
GET /customers?query={"age":{"$gte":12}}
or
GET /customers?filter[name]=Bob
GET /customers?filter[name][$regex]="/Bo$/"
GET /customers?filter[age][$gt]=12
GET /customers?filter[age][$gte]=12
Works with create, read and update operations
GET /invoices?populate=customer
GET /invoices?populate={"path":"customer"}
GET /invoices?populate=[{"path":"customer"},{"path":"products"}]
or
GET /invoices?include=customer
GET /invoices?include[customer]=name,number&includes[items]=name,price
GET /invoices?include=customer,items&fields[customer]=name,number&fields[items]=name,price
_id is always returned unless explicitely excluded
GET /customers?select=name
GET /customers?select=-name
GET /customers?select={"name":1}
GET /customers?select={"name":0}
or
GET /customers?fields=name
GET /customers?fields=-name
GET /customers?fields=name,email
GET /invoices?include=customer&fields[customer]=name
Clone this repository
Install
grunt-cli global
$ npm install -g grunt-cli
$ npm install
$ npm test
Fork this repo and push in your ideas. Do not forget to add a bit of test(s) of what value you adding.
