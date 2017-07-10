This module will take away the pain of writing API and Data Model documentation for your Express & Mongoose based REST API. It auto-generates API documentation from the code on runtime so the documentation always stays up to date.

Installation

Step 1 : Install

npm install express-mongoose-docs

Step 2 : Configure

Add these lines to your app.js file

var docs = require( "express-mongoose-docs" );

Make sure the following line comes after all express middleware such as app.use(express.bodyParser());

docs(app, mongoose); // 2nd param is optional

That's it. The Docs web page should be accessible at Your-Base-URL/apiDocs

Example: http://localhost:5000/apiDocs

Screenshots