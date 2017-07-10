openbase logo
emd

express-mongoose-docs

by Nabeel Ahmad
0.3.2 (see all)

Auto-generated Documentation for Express and Mongoose based APIs

Readme

express-mongoose-docs

Build Status Coverage Status

This module will take away the pain of writing API and Data Model documentation for your Express & Mongoose based REST API. It auto-generates API documentation from the code on runtime so the documentation always stays up to date.

Installation

  • Step 1 : Install
npm install express-mongoose-docs
  • Step 2 : Configure

Add these lines to your app.js file

var docs = require("express-mongoose-docs");

Make sure the following line comes after all express middleware such as app.use(express.bodyParser());

docs(app, mongoose); // 2nd param is optional

That's it. The Docs web page should be accessible at Your-Base-URL/apiDocs

Example: http://localhost:5000/apiDocs

Screenshots

routes

data-model

