Adds Mongoose Query and Promise support to Express.

Methods which now support Promises :

res.render

res.send

res.redirect

Methods which now support Queries :

res.render

res.send

Installation

npm install express-mongoose

Use

Include express-mongoose in your project, which performs the necessary bindings between express and mongoose .

require ( 'express-mongoose' )

Example

In your schemas:

UserSchema.methods.getLikes = function ( callback ) { return this .model( 'Likes' ).find({ _user : this ._id }, callback); }; NewsSchema.statics.getLatest = function ( callback ) { var promise = new Promise ; if (callback) promise.addBack(callback); this .find({ datePublished : { $gt : new Date ( Date .now() - 60000 * 60 ) } }, promise.resolve.bind(promise)); return promise; };

In your routes:

app.get( '/dashboard' , function ( req, res ) { var News = db.model( 'News' ); res.render( 'dashboard' , { likes : req.user.getLikes() , latestNews : News.getLatest() , stuff : new Promise (somethingAsync) }); });

With res.send support you can pass a Query or Promise and the result will be rendered as json. If an error occurs, the error will be passed to next() as expected.

app.get( '/send' , function ( req, res ) { var News = db.model( 'News' ); res.send(News.getLatest()); }); app.get( '/promises' , function ( req, res ) { var promise = new Promise (somethingAsync); res.send(promise); }); app.get( '/more' , function ( req, res ) { res.send({ promise : new Promise (somethingAsync) , news : req.user.getLatest() }); });

res.redirect accepts a Promise as well.

app.get( '/redirect' , function ( req, res ) { var promise = new Promise ; res.redirect(promise); process.nextTick( function ( ) { promise.complete(url [, status]); promise.error( new Error ( 'uh oh' )); }); });

Error handling

If a Query or Promise resolves to an error it will be forwarded on with next(err) as expected.

Compatibility

Express >=3.x use >= 0.1 .0 Express < 3. x use < 0.1 .0 Mongoose: >= 1. x MongoDB: any

Authors

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011 LearnBoost <dev@learnboost.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.