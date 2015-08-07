Adds Mongoose Query and Promise support to Express.
Methods which now support
Promises:
res.render
res.send
res.redirect
Methods which now support
Queries:
res.render
res.send
$ npm install express-mongoose
Include
express-mongoose in your project, which performs the necessary bindings between
express and
mongoose.
require('express-mongoose') // thats it!
In your schemas:
UserSchema.methods.getLikes = function (callback) {
// returns a Query
return this.model('Likes').find({ _user: this._id }, callback);
};
NewsSchema.statics.getLatest = function (callback) {
var promise = new Promise;
if (callback) promise.addBack(callback);
this.find({ datePublished: { $gt: new Date(Date.now() - 60000*60) } }, promise.resolve.bind(promise));
return promise;
};
In your routes:
app.get('/dashboard', function (req, res) {
var News = db.model('News');
// render support
res.render('dashboard', {
likes: req.user.getLikes()
, latestNews: News.getLatest()
, stuff: new Promise(somethingAsync)
});
});
With
res.send support you can pass a
Query or
Promise and the result will be rendered as json.
If an error occurs, the error will be passed to
next() as expected.
app.get('/send', function (req, res) {
var News = db.model('News');
res.send(News.getLatest());
});
app.get('/promises', function (req, res) {
var promise = new Promise(somethingAsync);
res.send(promise);
});
app.get('/more', function (req, res) {
res.send({
promise: new Promise(somethingAsync)
, news: req.user.getLatest()
});
});
res.redirect accepts a
Promise as well.
app.get('/redirect', function (req, res) {
var promise = new Promise;
res.redirect(promise);
process.nextTick(function () {
promise.complete(url [, status]);
// or
promise.error(new Error('uh oh'));
});
});
If a
Query or
Promise resolves to an error it will be forwarded on with
next(err) as expected.
Express >=3.x use >= 0.1.0
Express < 3.x use < 0.1.0
Mongoose: >= 1.x
MongoDB: any
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2011 LearnBoost <dev@learnboost.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.