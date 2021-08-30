Mock 'http' objects for testing Express and Koa
routing functions, but could be used for testing any
Node.js web server applications that have
code that requires mockups of the
request and
response objects.
This project is available as a NPM package.
$ npm install --save-dev node-mocks-http
Our example includes
--save-devbased on the assumption that node-mocks-http will be used as a development dependency..
After installing the package include the following in your test files:
var httpMocks = require('node-mocks-http');
Suppose you have the following Express route:
app.get('/user/:id', routeHandler);
And you have created a function to handle that route's call:
var routeHandler = function( request, response ) { ... };
You can easily test the
routeHandler function with some code like
this using the testing framework of your choice:
exports['routeHandler - Simple testing'] = function(test) {
var request = httpMocks.createRequest({
method: 'GET',
url: '/user/42',
params: {
id: 42
}
});
var response = httpMocks.createResponse();
routeHandler(request, response);
var data = response._getJSONData(); // short-hand for JSON.parse( response._getData() );
test.equal("Bob Dog", data.name);
test.equal(42, data.age);
test.equal("bob@dog.com", data.email);
test.equal(200, response.statusCode );
test.ok( response._isEndCalled());
test.ok( response._isJSON());
test.ok( response._isUTF8());
test.done();
};
httpMocks.createRequest(options)
Where options is an object hash with any of the following values:
|option
|description
|default value
method
|request HTTP method
|'GET'
url
|request URL
|''
originalUrl
|request original URL
url
baseUrl
|request base URL
url
path
|request path
|''
params
|object hash with params
|{}
session
|object hash with session values
undefined
cookies
|object hash with request cookies
|{}
socket
|object hash with request socket
|{}
signedCookies
|object hash with signed cookies
undefined
headers
|object hash with request headers
|{}
body
|object hash with body
|{}
query
|object hash with query values
|{}
files
|object hash with values
|{}
The object returned from this function also supports the Express request functions (
.accepts(),
.is(),
.get(),
.range(), etc.). Please send a PR for any missing functions.
httpMocks.createResponse(options)
Where options is an object hash with any of the following values:
|option
|description
|default value
locals
|object that contains
response local variables
{}
eventEmitter
|event emitter used by
response object
mockEventEmitter
writableStream
|writable stream used by
response object
mockWritableStream
req
|Request object being responded to
|null
NOTE: The out-of-the-box mock event emitter included with
node-mocks-httpis not a functional event emitter and as such does not actually emit events. If you wish to test your event handlers you will need to bring your own event emitter.
Here's an example:
var httpMocks = require('node-mocks-http');
var res = httpMocks.createResponse({
eventEmitter: require('events').EventEmitter
});
// ...
it('should do something', function(done) {
res.on('end', function() {
assert.equal(...);
done();
});
});
// ...
This is an example to send request body and trigger it's 'data' and 'end' events:
var httpMocks = require('node-mocks-http');
var req = httpMocks.createRequest();
var res = httpMocks.createResponse({
eventEmitter: require('events').EventEmitter
});
// ...
it('should do something', function(done) {
res.on('end', function() {
expect(response._getData()).to.equal('data sent in request');
done();
});
route(req,res);
req.send('data sent in request');
});
function route(req,res){
var data= [];
req.on("data", chunk => {
data.push(chunk)
});
req.on("end", () => {
data = Buffer.concat(data)
res.write(data);
res.end();
});
}
// ...
httpMocks.createMocks(reqOptions, resOptions)
Merges
createRequest and
createResponse. Passes given options object to each
constructor. Returns an object with properties
req and
res.
We wanted some simple mocks without a large framework.
We also wanted the mocks to act like the original framework being mocked, but allow for setting of values before calling and inspecting of values after calling.
We are looking for more volunteers to bring value to this project, including the creation of more objects from the HTTP module.
This project doesn't address all features that must be mocked, but it is a good start. Feel free to send pull requests, and a member of the team will be timely in merging them.
If you wish to contribute please read our Contributing Guidelines.
Most releases fix bugs with our mocks or add features similar to the
actual
Request and
Response objects offered by Node.js and extended
by Express.
See the Release History for details.
Licensed under MIT.