openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
emh

express-mocks-http

by Howard Abrams
0.0.11 (see all)

Mock 'http' objects for testing Express routing functions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

82

GitHub Stars

652

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

91

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express Mocking

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-mocks-http logo

NPM version Build Status Gitter chat

Mock 'http' objects for testing Express and Koa routing functions, but could be used for testing any Node.js web server applications that have code that requires mockups of the request and response objects.

Installation

This project is available as a NPM package.

$ npm install --save-dev node-mocks-http

Our example includes --save-dev based on the assumption that node-mocks-http will be used as a development dependency..

After installing the package include the following in your test files:

var httpMocks = require('node-mocks-http');

Usage

Suppose you have the following Express route:

app.get('/user/:id', routeHandler);

And you have created a function to handle that route's call:

var routeHandler = function( request, response ) { ... };

You can easily test the routeHandler function with some code like this using the testing framework of your choice:

exports['routeHandler - Simple testing'] = function(test) {

    var request  = httpMocks.createRequest({
        method: 'GET',
        url: '/user/42',
        params: {
          id: 42
        }
    });

    var response = httpMocks.createResponse();

    routeHandler(request, response);

    var data = response._getJSONData(); // short-hand for JSON.parse( response._getData() );
    test.equal("Bob Dog", data.name);
    test.equal(42, data.age);
    test.equal("bob@dog.com", data.email);

    test.equal(200, response.statusCode );
    test.ok( response._isEndCalled());
    test.ok( response._isJSON());
    test.ok( response._isUTF8());

    test.done();

};

API

.createRequest()

httpMocks.createRequest(options)

Where options is an object hash with any of the following values:

optiondescriptiondefault value
methodrequest HTTP method'GET'
urlrequest URL''
originalUrlrequest original URLurl
baseUrlrequest base URLurl
pathrequest path''
paramsobject hash with params{}
sessionobject hash with session valuesundefined
cookiesobject hash with request cookies{}
socketobject hash with request socket{}
signedCookiesobject hash with signed cookiesundefined
headersobject hash with request headers{}
bodyobject hash with body{}
queryobject hash with query values{}
filesobject hash with values{}

The object returned from this function also supports the Express request functions (.accepts(), .is(), .get(), .range(), etc.). Please send a PR for any missing functions.

.createResponse()

httpMocks.createResponse(options)

Where options is an object hash with any of the following values:

optiondescriptiondefault value
localsobject that contains response local variables{}
eventEmitterevent emitter used by response objectmockEventEmitter
writableStreamwritable stream used by response objectmockWritableStream
reqRequest object being responded tonull

NOTE: The out-of-the-box mock event emitter included with node-mocks-http is not a functional event emitter and as such does not actually emit events. If you wish to test your event handlers you will need to bring your own event emitter.

Here's an example:

var httpMocks = require('node-mocks-http');
var res = httpMocks.createResponse({
  eventEmitter: require('events').EventEmitter
});

// ...
  it('should do something', function(done) {
    res.on('end', function() {
      assert.equal(...);
      done();
    });
  });
// ...

This is an example to send request body and trigger it's 'data' and 'end' events:

var httpMocks = require('node-mocks-http');
var req = httpMocks.createRequest();
var res = httpMocks.createResponse({
  eventEmitter: require('events').EventEmitter
});

// ...
  it('should do something', function(done) {
    res.on('end', function() {
      expect(response._getData()).to.equal('data sent in request');
      done();
    });

    route(req,res);

    req.send('data sent in request');
  });

  function route(req,res){
    var data= [];
    req.on("data", chunk => {
        data.push(chunk)
    });
    req.on("end", () => {
        data = Buffer.concat(data)
        res.write(data);
        res.end();
    });
    
}
// ...

.createMocks()

httpMocks.createMocks(reqOptions, resOptions)

Merges createRequest and createResponse. Passes given options object to each constructor. Returns an object with properties req and res.

Design Decisions

We wanted some simple mocks without a large framework.

We also wanted the mocks to act like the original framework being mocked, but allow for setting of values before calling and inspecting of values after calling.

For Developers

We are looking for more volunteers to bring value to this project, including the creation of more objects from the HTTP module.

This project doesn't address all features that must be mocked, but it is a good start. Feel free to send pull requests, and a member of the team will be timely in merging them.

If you wish to contribute please read our Contributing Guidelines.

Release Notes

Most releases fix bugs with our mocks or add features similar to the actual Request and Response objects offered by Node.js and extended by Express.

See the Release History for details.

License

Licensed under MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

exp
@jest-mock/expressA lightweight Jest mock for unit testing Express
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
31K
nmh
node-mocks-httpMock 'http' objects for testing Express routing functions
GitHub Stars
652
Weekly Downloads
323K
ome
openapi-mock-express-middlewareGenerates express mock-servers from OpenAPI specs
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
751
erm
express-request-mock🖖 A convenient wrapper for node-mocks-http which makes testing Express controllers and middleware easy.
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
4K
req
reqresnextTiny helper for express middleware testing
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2K
@mediamonks/monckAdd highly configurable API mocks to your express server
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
167
See 24 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial