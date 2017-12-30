Express middleware wrapper around HTML minifier

Description

This express middleware simply enchances the regular 'render' method of the response object for minifying HTML.

Usage

npm install --save --production express-minify-html express

var express = require ( 'express' ); var minifyHTML = require ( 'express-minify-html' ); var app = express(); app.use(minifyHTML({ override : true , exception_url : false , htmlMinifier : { removeComments : true , collapseWhitespace : true , collapseBooleanAttributes : true , removeAttributeQuotes : true , removeEmptyAttributes : true , minifyJS : true } })); app.get( 'hello' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.render( 'helloTemplate' , { hello : 'world' }, function ( err, html ) { console .log(html); res.send(html); }) });

Set 'override' to false if you don't want to hijack the ordinary res.render function. This adds an additional res.renderMin function to the response object to render minimized HTML.

The 'htmlMinifier' opts are simply passed on to the html-minifier plugin. For all the available configuration options, see the original repo!

If no callback is provided, res.render/res.renderMin sends the minified HTML to the client just as the regular express res.render does. Otherwise, the callback is called with the error object and the minified HTML content, as demonstrated above.

the exception_url optional parameter is a single value, or an array of strings, regexes and functions that can be used to check whether minifying should be skipped entirely.

exception_url: [ 'url_to_avoid_minify_html' , /regex_to_analyze_req_to_avoid_minify/i, function ( req, res ) { return true } ]

Full examples can naturally be found under the 'examples'-folder of this repository!

License

MIT © Matti Jokitulppo