openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
emh

express-minify-html

by Matti Jokitulppo
0.12.0 (see all)

Express middleware wrapper around HTML minifier

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express Minifiers

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

express-minify-html

Express middleware wrapper around HTML minifier

Description

This express middleware simply enchances the regular 'render' method of the response object for minifying HTML.

Usage

npm install --save --production express-minify-html express


var express    = require('express');
var minifyHTML = require('express-minify-html');

var app = express();

app.use(minifyHTML({
    override:      true,
    exception_url: false,
    htmlMinifier: {
        removeComments:            true,
        collapseWhitespace:        true,
        collapseBooleanAttributes: true,
        removeAttributeQuotes:     true,
        removeEmptyAttributes:     true,
        minifyJS:                  true
    }
}));

app.get('hello', function (req, res, next) {
    res.render('helloTemplate', { hello : 'world'}, function(err, html) {
        // The output is minified, huzzah!
        console.log(html);
        res.send(html);
    })
});

Set 'override' to false if you don't want to hijack the ordinary res.render function. This adds an additional res.renderMin function to the response object to render minimized HTML.

The 'htmlMinifier' opts are simply passed on to the html-minifier plugin. For all the available configuration options, see the original repo!

If no callback is provided, res.render/res.renderMin sends the minified HTML to the client just as the regular express res.render does. Otherwise, the callback is called with the error object and the minified HTML content, as demonstrated above.

the exception_url optional parameter is a single value, or an array of strings, regexes and functions that can be used to check whether minifying should be skipped entirely.

exception_url: [
    'url_to_avoid_minify_html', // String.
    /regex_to_analyze_req_to_avoid_minify/i, // Regex.
    function(req, res) { // Function.
        // Code to analyze req and decide if skips or not minify.
        // Needs to return a boolean value.
        return true
    }
]

Full examples can naturally be found under the 'examples'-folder of this repository!

License

MIT © Matti Jokitulppo

npm version npm downloads

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

em
express-minifyAutomatically minify and cache your javascript and css files.
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
16K
eum
express-uglify-middlewareUglifyJS middleware for Express.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5K
emh
express-minify-html-terserExpress middleware wrapper around html-minifier-terser
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
725
eb
express-beautifyHTML output beautify filter for express
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
375
em
express-minifierAutomatically minify CSS, JS and HTML files!
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
3
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial