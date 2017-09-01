Automatically minify (and cache) your JavaScript, CSS and JSON responses without pain. It also supports LESS/SASS/Stylus/CoffeeScript compiling and minifying.
npm install express-minify
express-minify takes care of all responses. You don't even need to pass a source directory as other minifying middlewares.
var minify = require('express-minify');
app.use(minify());
It's very easy and elegant to integrate express-minify with express.static and compression:
app.use(compression());
app.use(minify());
app.use(express.static(__dirname + '/static'));
Note that the order of the middlewares is important. In the example above, we want to: serve static files → for JS & CSS: minify → GZip → send to user, so we have such orders.
Default:
app.use(minify({
cache: false,
uglifyJsModule: null,
errorHandler: null,
jsMatch: /javascript/,
cssMatch: /css/,
jsonMatch: /json/,
sassMatch: /scss/,
lessMatch: /less/,
stylusMatch: /stylus/,
coffeeScriptMatch: /coffeescript/,
}));
cache:
String | false
The directory for cache storage (must be writeable). Pass
false to cache in the memory (not recommended). If you want to disable cache for specific response, see Disable Minifying or Caching for Specific Response.
uglifyJsModule:
Object
Customize UglifyJS (>= 3) module. If not specified, it will be
require('uglify-js'). Example: Use Uglify-ES.
errorHandler:
Function(errorInfo, callback)
Function to handle compiling and minifying errors. You can determine what to respond for specific kind of error. See Customize Error Behavior.
jsMatch:
RegExp | false
Matches JavaScript content-type. Pass
false to disable handling this kind of content.
cssMatch:
RegExp | false
Matches CSS content-type. Pass
false to disable handling this kind of content.
jsonMatch:
RegExp | false
Matches JSON content-type. Pass
false to disable handling this kind of content.
sassMatch:
RegExp | false
Matches SASS content-type. Pass
false to disable handling this kind of content.
lessMatch:
RegExp | false
Matches LESS content-type. Pass
false to disable handling this kind of content.
stylusMatch:
RegExp | false
Matches Stylus content-type. Pass
false to disable handling this kind of content.
coffeeScriptMatch:
RegExp | false
Matches CoffeeScript content-type. Pass
false to disable handling this kind of content.
Options below can be supplied for specific response:
response.minifyOptions.enabled:
boolean
Pass
false to disable all kind of processing for this response: no compiling, no minifying.
response.minifyOptions.minify:
boolean
Pass
false to disable minifying (JS, CSS and JSON) for this response, suitable for already-minified contents: example.
response.minifyOptions.cache:
boolean
Pass
false to disable caching the processed response data, suitable for dynamic contents: example.
response.minifyOptions.js:
Object
Set UglifyJS options. You may want to disable mangling or compressing for specific response (e.g. AngularJS) via this option: example.
response.minifyOptions.css:
Object
response.minifyOptions.sass:
Object
response.minifyOptions.less:
Object
Set less render options.
By default, express-minify uses memory cache. You can change to file cache:
app.use(minify({cache: __dirname + '/cache'}));
express-minify can automatically compile your files and minify it without the need of specifying a source file directory. Currently it supports CoffeeScript, SASS, LESS and Stylus.
To enable this feature, first of all you need to install those modules by yourself:
# You needn't install all of these. Only choose what you need.
npm install coffee-script less node-sass stylus --save
Then you need to define MIME for those files:
// visit http://localhost/test.coffee
express.static.mime.define(
{
'text/coffeescript': ['coffee'],
'text/less': ['less'],
'text/x-scss': ['scss'],
'text/stylus': ['styl']
});
app.use(minify());
Errors may thrown at the compiling stage (for CoffeeScript/LESS/SASS/Stylus) or at the minifying stage (for JSON/UglifyJS/CleanCSS). The default behavior is returning the error message for compiling errors and returning original content for minifying errors.
You can customize this behavior or get notified about the error by providing
errorHandler in options:
var minify = require('express-minify');
var myErrorHandler = function (errorInfo, callback) {
console.log(errorInfo);
// below is the default implementation (minify.Minifier.defaultErrorHandler)
if (errorInfo.stage === 'compile') {
callback(errorInfo.error, JSON.stringify(errorInfo.error));
return;
}
callback(errorInfo.error, errorInfo.body);
};
app.use(minify({ errorHandler: myErrorHandler }));
The structure of
errorInfo is:
stage: One of
["compile", "minify"]
The stage when error is thrown.
body:
String
The content to compile or minify, which causes the error of course.
If there are errors when minifying the compiled source,
body will be the compiled source.
assetType: One of
["js", "css", "json", "coffee", "sass", "less", "stylus"]
The type of the original content.
options:
Object
The options you supplied via
response.minifyOptions.
error:
Error
The error thrown by the corresponding processor.
You can pass the uglify-es module in options to replace the built-in UglifyJS 3 module.
var uglifyEs = require('uglify-es');
app.use(minify({
uglifyJsModule: uglifyEs,
}));
Remember to invalidate file caches after switching a UglifyJS module. They won't be invalidated automatically.
app.use(function(req, res, next)
{
// do not mangle -angular.js files
if (/-angular\.js$/.test(req.url)) {
res.minifyOptions = res.minifyOptions || {};
res.minifyOptions.js = { mangle: true };
}
next();
});
app.use(minify());
app.use(function(req, res, next)
{
if (/\.(user|meta)\.js$/.test(req.url)) {
res.minifyOptions = res.minifyOptions || {};
res.minifyOptions.js = { output: { comments: true } };
}
next();
});
express-minify is able to handle all kind of responses, including dynamic responses.
var responseJS =
"(function(window, undefined)\n" +
"{\n" +
"\n" +
" var hello = 'hello';\n" +
"\n" +
" var world = 'world';\n" +
"\n" +
" alert(hello + world);\n" +
"\n" +
"})(window);"
app.use(minify());
app.get('/response.js', function(req, res)
{
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'application/javascript');
res.end(responseJS);
});
If you don't want to minify a specific response, just set
response.minifyOptions.minify = false.
If you want to minify a response but don't want to cache it (for example, dynamic response data), set
response.minifyOptions.cache = false.
app.use(function(req, res, next)
{
if (/\.min\.(css|js)$/.test(req.url)) {
res.minifyOptions = res.minifyOptions || {};
res.minifyOptions.minify = false;
}
next();
});
app.use(minify());
app.use(minify());
app.get('/server_time_min.jsonp', function(req, res)
{
var obj = {
'ok': true,
'data': {
'timestamp': new Date().getTime(),
},
};
// minify this response, but do not cache it
res.minifyOptions = res.minifyOptions || {};
res.minifyOptions.cache = false;
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'application/javascript');
res.send("callback(" + JSON.stringify(obj, null, 4) + ");");
});
app.get('/server_time.jsonp', function(req, res)
{
var obj = {
'ok': true,
'data': {
'timestamp': new Date().getTime(),
},
};
// do not minify (and do not cache) this response
res.minifyOptions = res.minifyOptions || {};
res.minifyOptions.minify = false;
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'application/javascript');
res.send("callback(" + JSON.stringify(obj, null, 4) + ");");
});
1.0.0
4.0.0 for
Object.assign
0.2.0
onerror
0.12.0 for
fs.access
0.1.7
0.1.6
node-sass,
stylus,
less,
coffee-script dependency optional, now developers need to manually install those modules to enable compiling
0.1.5
0.1.4
0.1.3
0.1.2
res._skip.
res._no_minify. Now it will only disable minifying and won't cause precompiling not working. #17
0.1.1
res._no_mangle = true (Please use
res._uglifyMangle = false)
0.1.0
res._no_mangle = true =>
res._uglifyMangle = false
res._uglifyCompress,
res._uglifyOutput #15
0.0.11
0.0.10
Added tests
Fixed SASS compiling
Fixed express-compression compatibility
0.0.9
res._no_mangle #10
0.0.8
Removed options of
whitelist and
blacklist
Added support for
res._no_cache #5
Node v0.10 compatible
0.0.7
Changed
options's default
blacklist to
[/\.min\.(css|js)$/]
Replaced
uglifycss with
cssmin
Dropped support for
.sass (https://github.com/andrew/node-sass/issues/12)
Fixed #3
0.0.6
0.0.5
Added support for
res._no_minify
Fixed #1
0.0.4
0.0.3
Support for file cache
Fixed the bug of non-string path
0.0.2
