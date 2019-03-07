An express-based bootstrapping module for building microservices with Node.js. The starter utilises sub-app mounting to provide any implementing express application with a variety of functionality.
The starter provides the following features out of the box;
res.locals.correlationId and
req.log Bunyan child logging also provided)
The following is the most basic usage of the starter, for a more detailed example please refer to the
example directory;
'use strict';
var express = require('express');
var micro = require('express-microservice-starter');
var app = express();
app.use(micro({ discoverable: false, debug: true }));
app.listen(8000, function onListen() {
log.info('Microservice initialised and accepting requests at the following root: http://localhost:8000/starter/v1');
});
app.on('service:registered', function(data) {
log.info('service registered with zookeeper', data);
log.info('microservice registration data is also available as an app.locals property', app.locals.microservice);
});
By placing an
app.yml config file in the
/config directory of an implementing app it is possible to override default options.
default:
#
# Basic
#
server:
port: 8000
#
# Log
#
log:
path: my-log-file.log
#
# Microservice
#
microservice:
basePath: services
server:
name: starter/v1
dependencies: my/other/service/to/monitor/v1
registrationNetworkInterfacePriority:
- en0
- lo0
#
# Zookeeper
#
zookeeper:
connectionString: localhost:2181
retry:
wait: 1000
count: 5
In the above example the application would be accessible at the following address:
http://0.0.0.0:8000/starter/v1, with the
/actuator/info and
/actuator/health diagnostic endpoints activated.
Note: the
registrationNetworkInterfacePriority property allows the selection of the network interface when dynamically registering a service with ZooKeeper.
Note: if
registrationNetworkInterfacePriority doesn't work for you, you can set
ADVERTISED_HOST and
ADVERTISED_PORT environment variable.
If you would like to override the version which is exposed in the /info endpoint, just set the VERSION node env variable.
VERSION=1.0.1 node index.js
## API
app.use(micro([options]));
options is an optional argument which can overwrite the defaults. It can take the following properties;
debug:
boolean Activate finer grained logging.
discoverable:
boolean Register the service with Zookeeper to allow for discovery by other services connecting to the same instance of Zookeeper.
controllersPath:
String Path to load controllers. Defaults to
controllers.
monitorsPath:
String Path to load monitors. Defaults to
monitors.
partialResponseQuery:
String The query parameter to use for partial reponse. Defaults to
fields.
correlationHeaderName:
String The name of your correlation header. Defaults to
X-CorrelationID.
validatorOptions:
object Enable express-validator with these options. Defaults to
null.
enableBodyParsing:
boolean Enable or disable body parsing, useful to disable when dealing with content other than JSON. Enables express-validator. Defaults to
true.
enableEtag:
boolean Activate etag. Defaults to
false.
enableRequestTracing:
boolean Enabled request log trace. Defaults to
false.
Supports binding of route handlers using a swagger specification document via the options.swaggerConfig object.
'use strict';
var express = require('express');
var micro = require('express-microservice-starter');
var app = express();
var options = {
swaggerConfig: {
filePath: `/swagger.yml`, // path to swagger specification file
controllers: `lib/controllers` // path to controllers directory
}
};
app.use(micro(options));
// to register application specific exception handlers wait until the
// 'swagger:routes:registered' event is emitted.
app.once('swagger:routes:registered', () => {
app.use(function (err, req, res, next) {
if (err) {
res.status(418).json({
name: 'Teapot',
message: 'Always wanted to use this...'
});
}
});
});
app.listen(8000, function onListen() {
log.info('Microservice initialised and accepting requests at the following root: http://localhost:8000/starter/v1');
});
swagger: "2.0"
info:
version: 1.0.0
title: "API specification"
description: API specification
basePath: /v1
schemes:
- http
consumes:
- application/json
produces:
- application/json
paths:
/users:
x-swagger-router-controller: users # lib/controllers/users
get:
description: Return a list of users
operationId: find
responses:
200:
description: User Response
schema:
type: array
items:
$ref: '#/definitions/User'
default:
description: Standard Error Response
schema:
$ref: '#/definitions/Error'
/users/{uuid}:
x-swagger-router-controller: users # lib/controllers/users
get:
description: Return a user based on the provided uuid
operationId: get
parameters:
- name: uuid
in: path
description: UUID of the user to return
required: true
type: integer
format: int64
responses:
200:
description: Item Response
schema:
$ref: '#/definitions/User'
default:
description: Standard Error Response
schema:
$ref: '#/definitions/Error'
definitions:
User:
required:
- uuid
- name
- status
- created
properties:
uuid:
type: string
name:
type: string
status:
type: string
enum:
- active
- inactive
created:
type: string
format: date-time
'use strict';
const user = {
uuid: '1234567890',
name: 'User One',
status: 'active',
created: new Date('2000-01-01')
};
exports.find = function find (req, res, next) {
try {
res.json([user]);
}
catch (e) {
next(e);
}
}
exports.get = function get (req, res, next) {
try {
res.json(user);
}
catch (e) {
next(e);
}
}