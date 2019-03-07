Express Microservice Starter

An express-based bootstrapping module for building microservices with Node.js. The starter utilises sub-app mounting to provide any implementing express application with a variety of functionality.

Key Features

The starter provides the following features out of the box;

CORS support

Cache-Control header support

Body-parsing support

Configurable controller/route auto-scanning

Configurable health monitors

Configurable per-application logging

Automatic service registration with ZooKeeper

Actuator info and health endpoints (/info and /health)

Partial Response Powered by express-partial-response

Request correlation id support ( res.locals.correlationId and req.log Bunyan child logging also provided)

Basic Usage

The following is the most basic usage of the starter, for a more detailed example please refer to the example directory;

; var express = require ( 'express' ); var micro = require ( 'express-microservice-starter' ); var app = express(); app.use(micro({ discoverable : false , debug : true })); app.listen( 8000 , function onListen ( ) { log.info( 'Microservice initialised and accepting requests at the following root: http://localhost:8000/starter/v1' ); }); app.on( 'service:registered' , function ( data ) { log.info( 'service registered with zookeeper' , data); log.info( 'microservice registration data is also available as an app.locals property' , app.locals.microservice); });

Configuration

By placing an app.yml config file in the /config directory of an implementing app it is possible to override default options.

default: server: port: 8000 log: path: my-log-file.log microservice: basePath: services server: name: starter/v1 dependencies: my/other/service/to/monitor/v1 registrationNetworkInterfacePriority: - en0 - lo0 zookeeper: connectionString: localhost:2181 retry: wait: 1000 count: 5

In the above example the application would be accessible at the following address: http://0.0.0.0:8000/starter/v1 , with the /actuator/info and /actuator/health diagnostic endpoints activated.

Note: the registrationNetworkInterfacePriority property allows the selection of the network interface when dynamically registering a service with ZooKeeper.

Note: if registrationNetworkInterfacePriority doesn't work for you, you can set ADVERTISED_HOST and ADVERTISED_PORT environment variable.

If you would like to override the version which is exposed in the /info endpoint, just set the VERSION node env variable.

VERSION=1.0.1 node index.js

## API

app.use(micro([options]));

options is an optional argument which can overwrite the defaults. It can take the following properties;

debug : boolean Activate finer grained logging.

: Activate finer grained logging. discoverable : boolean Register the service with Zookeeper to allow for discovery by other services connecting to the same instance of Zookeeper.

: Register the service with Zookeeper to allow for discovery by other services connecting to the same instance of Zookeeper. controllersPath : String Path to load controllers. Defaults to controllers .

: Path to load controllers. Defaults to . monitorsPath : String Path to load monitors. Defaults to monitors .

: Path to load monitors. Defaults to . partialResponseQuery : String The query parameter to use for partial reponse. Defaults to fields .

: The query parameter to use for partial reponse. Defaults to . correlationHeaderName : String The name of your correlation header. Defaults to X-CorrelationID .

: The name of your correlation header. Defaults to . validatorOptions : object Enable express-validator with these options. Defaults to null .

: Enable express-validator with these options. Defaults to . enableBodyParsing : boolean Enable or disable body parsing, useful to disable when dealing with content other than JSON. Enables express-validator. Defaults to true .

: Enable or disable body parsing, useful to disable when dealing with content other than JSON. Enables express-validator. Defaults to . enableEtag : boolean Activate etag. Defaults to false .

: Activate etag. Defaults to . enableRequestTracing : boolean Enabled request log trace. Defaults to false .

SWAGGER Integration

Supports binding of route handlers using a swagger specification document via the options.swaggerConfig object.

; var express = require ( 'express' ); var micro = require ( 'express-microservice-starter' ); var app = express(); var options = { swaggerConfig : { filePath : `/swagger.yml` , controllers : `lib/controllers` } }; app.use(micro(options)); app.once( 'swagger:routes:registered' , () => { app.use( function ( err, req, res, next ) { if (err) { res.status( 418 ).json({ name : 'Teapot' , message : 'Always wanted to use this...' }); } }); }); app.listen( 8000 , function onListen ( ) { log.info( 'Microservice initialised and accepting requests at the following root: http://localhost:8000/starter/v1' ); });

swagger: "2.0" info: version: 1.0 .0 title: "API specification" description: API specification basePath: /v1 schemes: - http consumes: - application/json produces: - application/json paths: /users: x-swagger-router-controller: users get: description: Return a list of users operationId: find responses: 200: description: User Response schema: type: array items: $ref: '#/definitions/User' default: description: Standard Error Response schema: $ref: '#/definitions/Error' /users/{uuid}: x-swagger-router-controller: users get: description: Return a user based on the provided uuid operationId: get parameters: - name: uuid in: path description: UUID of the user to return required: true type: integer format: int64 responses: 200: description: Item Response schema: $ref: '#/definitions/User' default: description: Standard Error Response schema: $ref: '#/definitions/Error' definitions: User: required: - uuid - name - status - created properties: uuid: type: string name: type: string status: type: string enum: - active - inactive created: type: string format: date-time