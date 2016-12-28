Express middleware for collecting and reporting metrics about response times.
npm install express-metrics --save
var express = require('express');
var expressMetrics = require('express-metrics');
var app = express();
// start a metrics server
app.use(expressMetrics({
port: 8091
}));
// every time this handler returns the greet, express-metrics
// will update the metrics with the calculated response time
app.get('/', function (req, res, next) {
res.json({ greet: 'Hello world!' });
});
In :8091/metrics:
{
global: {
all: {
type: "timer",
duration: {
type: "histogram",
min: 0,
max: 109.713,
sum: 674.927,
variance: 239.8825911142156,
mean: 5.624391666666665,
std_dev: 15.488143565780103,
count: 1,
median: 0.8055000000000001,
p75: 1.738,
p95: 31.57105,
p99: 107.1568799999999,
p999: 109.713
},
rate: {
type: "meter",
count: 1,
m1: 2.2284012252758894,
m5: 4.550172188270242,
m15: 5.220474962604762,
mean: 1.3997597079168076,
unit: "seconds"
}
},
static: {
type: "timer",
duration: {
...
},
rate: {
...
}
}
},
status: {
200: {
...
},
302: {
...
},
},
method: {
get: {
...
},
post: {
...
},
...
},
'/blog': {
get: {
...
}
},
'/blog/:slug': {
post: {
...
}
}
}
Metrics are grouped by:
Example using all options with its default values:
app.use(expressMetrics({
port: 8091,
cluster: false,
decimals: false,
header: false
}));
Only used when cluster option is false, start a metrics servers on the same process that the application is running.
If decimals is true, times are measured in millisecond with three decimals. Otherwise, times are rounded to milliseconds.
If header is true, "X-Response-Time" is added as HTTP header in the response.
Optionally you can send the metrics to statsd. In order to do that you just need to provide the statsd config in the options. Thanks to metrics you are able to explore at any time if there is something wierd in your application. And with statsd you are able to collect stats for you more representative resources.
Example:
app.use(expressMetrics({
statsd: {
'host': 'localhost',
'port': 8125,
'prefix': require('os').hostname() + '.myService',
'routes': {
'showUserCampaigns': [{ path: '/campaigns/:userId/lite', methods: ['get']}],
'showCampaign': [{ path: '/campaign/:campaignId', methods: ['get']}],
'showUserShops': { path: '/shop/:userId', method: 'get'}
}
}
}));
Just the routes that you indicate in the 'routes' option will be sent to statsd.
If cluster is true, delegate the start of the metrics server to master process. Due to this, express-metrics provides one way to run a metrics server in master, i.e:
var cluster = require('cluster');
var express = require('express');
var expressMetrics = require('express-metrics');
var numCPUs = require('os').cpus().length;
if (cluster.isMaster) {
// Fork workers.
for (var i = 0; i < numCPUs; i++) {
cluster.fork();
}
// start a metrics server on master process
expressMetrics.listen(8091);
} else {
var app = express();
// with cluster option set to true says to the express-metrics that
// it must send the measured times to master process
app.use(expressMetrics({
cluster: true
}));
app.get('/', function (req, res, next) {
res.json({ greet: 'Hello world!' });
});
app.listen(8090);
}
When one request is handled by one worker, express-metrics measures the response time and send it to the master. Then, master receives the data and updates the corresponding metrics. Furthermore, master exposes the metrics on port previously configured.
Logs are sent to 'express-metrics' log4js logger.
