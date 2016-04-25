Express Messages

The express-messages module provides flash notification rendering.

Installation

npm install express-messages

Usage

Express 2.x

To use simply assign it to a dynamic helper:

app .dynamicHelpers ({ messages : require ( 'express-messages' ) });

Express 3+

Install connect-flash and add them as middleware:

app.use( require ( 'connect-flash' )()); app.use( function ( req, res, next ) { res.locals.messages = require ( 'express-messages' )(req, res); next(); });

Adding Messages

On the server:

req .flash ( "info" , "Email queued" ); req .flash ( "info" , "Email sent" ); req .flash ( "error" , "Email delivery failed" );

For further information see connect-flash.

Rendering Messages

Call the messages() function as specified by your rendering engine:

EJS:

< %- messages () %>

Jade:

!= messages()

Which will output the HTML:

< div id = "messages" > < ul class = "info" > < li > Email queued </ li > < li > Email sent </ li > </ ul > < ul class = "error" > < li > Email delivery failed </ li > </ ul > </ div >

Using a custom template

Alternatively you can specify a custom template (a file in the views directory of your Express app).

Add a message template

For example, lets use the below custom message template named my_message_template .

EJS ( my_message_template.ejs ):

< div id = "messages" > < % Object.keys ( messages ) .forEach ( function ( type ) { %> < ul class = "<%= type %>" > < % messages [ type ] .forEach ( function ( message ) { %> < li > < %= message %> </ li > < % }) %> </ ul > < % }) %> </ div >

Jade ( my_message_template.jade ):

.messages each type in Object .keys(messages) ul( class ="#{type}") each message in messages[ type ] li= message

Call the message template

Next, pass the template name, my_message_template , as a parameter to the messages() function.

EJS:

<%- messages( 'my_message_template' , locals) %>

Jade:

!= messages( 'my_message_template' , locals)

The message template will receive an object called messages of the form:

{ "info" : [ "Email queued" , "Email sent" ], "error" : [ "Email delivery failed" ] }

Running Tests

npm test

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2010 TJ Holowaychuk <tj@vision-media.ca>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.